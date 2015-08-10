Adds missing window.history events onpushstate, onreplacestate and onchangestate.

This module patches browser's window.history object and adds support for additional history events. You can use this module in a polymorphic applications (it only loads if inside a browser and does not raise an error on server side).

Setup

< script src = "dist/history-events.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

If you are compiling assets using a bundler (e.g. webpack) then you just do the import inside your main file.

var history = require ( 'history-events' ); import history from 'history-events' ;

Usage

var history = require ( 'history-events' ); if (history.isHistorySupported()) { window .addEventListener( 'changestate' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'URL changed' ); }); window .history.pushState( null , null , '/login' ); }

API

Window Events

onpopstate is triggered when browser's back/forward button is pressed.

is triggered when browser's back/forward button is pressed. onpushstate is triggered on window.history.pushState method call.

is triggered on method call. onreplacestate is triggered on window.history.replaceState method call.

is triggered on method call. onchangestate is triggered on window.history.pushState or window.history.replaceState method call or when browser's back/forward button is pressed.

Module Methods