Adds missing window.history events onpushstate, onreplacestate and onchangestate.
This module patches browser's
window.history object and adds support for additional history events. You can use this module in a
polymorphic applications (it only loads if inside a browser and does not raise an error on server side).
<script src="dist/history-events.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
If you are compiling assets using a bundler (e.g. webpack) then you just do the
import inside your main file.
// es5
var history = require('history-events');
// es6
import history from 'history-events';
if (history.isHistorySupported()) {
window.addEventListener('changestate', function(e) {
console.log('URL changed');
});
window.history.pushState(null, null, '/login'); // `changestate` will be triggered
}
window.history.pushState method call.
window.history.replaceState method call.
window.history.pushState or
window.history.replaceState method call or when browser's back/forward button is pressed.
window.history feature is supported by the environment.