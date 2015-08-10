openbase logo
history-events

by Kristijan Sedlak
1.0.4

Adds missing window.history events onpushstate, onreplacestate and onchangestate.

Readme

history-events

Adds missing window.history events onpushstate, onreplacestate and onchangestate.

This module patches browser's window.history object and adds support for additional history events. You can use this module in a polymorphic applications (it only loads if inside a browser and does not raise an error on server side).

Setup

<script src="dist/history-events.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

If you are compiling assets using a bundler (e.g. webpack) then you just do the import inside your main file.

// es5
var history = require('history-events');
// es6
import history from 'history-events';

Usage

var history = require('history-events');

if (history.isHistorySupported()) {
  window.addEventListener('changestate', function(e) {
    console.log('URL changed');
  });

  window.history.pushState(null, null, '/login'); // `changestate` will be triggered
}

API

Window Events

  • onpopstate is triggered when browser's back/forward button is pressed.
  • onpushstate is triggered on window.history.pushState method call.
  • onreplacestate is triggered on window.history.replaceState method call.
  • onchangestate is triggered on window.history.pushState or window.history.replaceState method call or when browser's back/forward button is pressed.

Module Methods

  • history.isHistorySupported() returns true when window.history feature is supported by the environment.
  • addEventListener registes a new event.
  • removeEventListener unregistes a new event.
  • triggerEvent triggers an event.

