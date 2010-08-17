Historical

A Mongoose plugin that archives document diffs and manages document history.

Historical requires a primary key (typically _id ) to be present in your schema.

Installation

npm install historical@^2.0.0

Getting Started

Attach the plugin to your schema with any of these optional configuration parameters:

name : Provide a collection name. Defaults to <collection>_historicals .

: Provide a collection name. Defaults to . connection : Provide a mongoose connection for the historical collection. Defaults to your schema's connection.

: Provide a mongoose connection for the historical collection. Defaults to your schema's connection. primaryKeyName : Provide your schema's primary key name. Defaults to _id .

: Provide your schema's primary key name. Defaults to . primaryKeyType : Provide your schema's primary key type. Defaults to your schema's primary key field configuration.

: Provide your schema's primary key type. Defaults to your schema's primary key field configuration. ignore : An array of field names to ignore. Fields included in this list will not be stored in history.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), ExampleSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ myField : String , ignoredField : String , anotherIgnoredField : String }); ExampleSchema.plugin( require ( 'historical' ), { connection : mongoose.createConnection( 'mongodb://localhost/example' ), name : null , primaryKeyName : null , primaryKeyType : null , ignore : [ 'ignoredField' , 'anotherIgnoredField' ] });

Document #historicalDetails()

List historical documents up to the given date for a document.

myDocument.historicalDetails( new Date ( '2010-08-17T12:09:36' ), function ( e, objs ) { console .log(objs); });

Document #historicalRestore()

Returns a document as it was at the given date.

myDocument.historicalRestore( new Date ( '2010-08-17T12:09:36' ), function ( e, obj ) { if (obj) { obj.save(); } });

Document #historicalTrim()

Creates a new historical document by flattening history up to the given date, and deletes the touched historical documents. Useful for pruning or establishing a maximum history retention period.

myDocument.historicalTrim( new Date ( '2010-08-17T12:09:36' ), function ( e, obj ) { console .log(obj); });

Document #historicalSnapshot()

Take a complete and current snapshot of my document and store it in history. Unmodified documents only.

myDocument.historicalSnapshot( function ( e, obj ) { console .log(obj); });

Document #historicalClear()

Clear all history for my document and take a snapshot. Unmodified documents only.