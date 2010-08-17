A Mongoose plugin that archives document diffs and manages document history.
Historical requires a primary key (typically
_id) to be present in your schema.
npm install historical@^2.0.0
Attach the plugin to your schema with any of these optional configuration parameters:
name: Provide a collection name. Defaults to
<collection>_historicals.
connection: Provide a mongoose connection for the historical collection. Defaults to your schema's connection.
primaryKeyName: Provide your schema's primary key name. Defaults to
_id.
primaryKeyType: Provide your schema's primary key type. Defaults to your schema's primary key field configuration.
ignore: An array of field names to ignore. Fields included in this list will not be stored in history.
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
ExampleSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
myField: String,
ignoredField: String,
anotherIgnoredField: String
});
ExampleSchema.plugin(require('historical'), {
connection: mongoose.createConnection('mongodb://localhost/example'),
name: null,
primaryKeyName: null,
primaryKeyType: null,
ignore: ['ignoredField', 'anotherIgnoredField']
});
List historical documents up to the given date for a document.
myDocument.historicalDetails(new Date('2010-08-17T12:09:36'), function(e, objs){
//the list of historical changes for my document
console.log(objs);
});
Returns a document as it was at the given date.
myDocument.historicalRestore(new Date('2010-08-17T12:09:36'), function(e, obj){
//my document as it was in 2010
//or null, if it either had not yet been created or was deleted before this time
if(obj) {
obj.save();
}
});
Creates a new historical document by flattening history up to the given date, and deletes the touched historical documents. Useful for pruning or establishing a maximum history retention period.
myDocument.historicalTrim(new Date('2010-08-17T12:09:36'), function(e, obj){
//any history before this time has been flattened into one historical document
//my document as it was provided
console.log(obj);
});
Take a complete and current snapshot of my document and store it in history. Unmodified documents only.
myDocument.historicalSnapshot(function(e, obj){
//my document as it was provided
console.log(obj);
});
Clear all history for my document and take a snapshot. Unmodified documents only.
myDocument.historicalClear(function(e, obj){
//my document as it was provided
console.log(obj);
});