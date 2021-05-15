Histogram

Provides a histogram data structure from PNG, JPEG or GIF files using canvas. This library works in nodejs and in any canvas supporting browser using histogram.min.js. In the browser histogram will be available in window.histogram You can also use require.js instead, keeping your global scope clean.

Example usage

NodeJS

var histogram = require ( 'histogram' ); histogram(fileName || Buffer, function ( err, data ) { console .log(filePath + ' has ' + data.colors.rgba + ' colors' ); });

Browser with require.js

require ([ 'path/to/histogram.min.js' ], function ( err, histogram ) { histogram(URL || FileReader.result, function ( data ) { console .log(filePath + ' has ' + data.colors.rgba + ' colors' ); }); });

Vanilla browser

< script src = "path/to/histogram.min.js" > </ script > < script > histogram(URL || FileReader.result, function ( err, data ) { console .log(filePath + ' has ' + data.colors.rgba + ' colors' ); }); </ script >

Data structure

{ red : new Array ( 256 ), green : new Array ( 256 ), blue : new Array ( 256 ), alpha : new Array ( 256 ), colors : { rgb : 0 , rgba : 0 }, palettes : { rgb : [], rgba : [] }, greyscale : true , alphachannel : false }

License

This software is licensed under the beerware license. Do whatever you want with it. If we meet some day, and you think this stuff is worth it, you can buy me a beer in return.