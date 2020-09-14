openbase logo
hir

hirestime

by Manuel Ernst
6.1.0 (see all)

thin wrapper around process.hrtime

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.9K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hirestime Build Status

Please note that as of 5.0 we switched to typescript. Default CJS imports won't work as usual

hirestime is a thin wrapper around the common time measuring APIs (node and the browser). Uses process.hrtime() on node, the performance API in the browser and falls back to Date if neither is available.

Installation

npm install hirestime

hirestime()

returns a function:

returnedFunction()

Returns the elapsed time since the call of hirestime in milliseconds.

Examples

By default the time is measured in milliseconds:

import hirestime from 'hirestime'

//startpoint of the time measurement
const getElapsed = hirestime()

setTimeout(_ => {
    //returns the elapsed milliseconds
    console.log(getElapsed())
}, 1000)

Specify the unit:

import hirestime from 'hirestime'

//startpoint of the time measurement
const getElapsed = hirestime()

setTimeout(_ => {
   //returns the elapsed seconds
   console.log(getElapsed.s())
   console.log(getElapsed.seconds())

   //returns the elapsed milliseconds
   console.log(getElapsed.ms())
   console.log(getElapsed.milliseconds())

   //returns the elapsed nanoseconds
   console.log(getElapsed.ns())
   console.log(getElapsed.nanoseconds())
}, 1000)

