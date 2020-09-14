Please note that as of 5.0 we switched to typescript. Default CJS imports won't work as usual
hirestime is a thin wrapper around the common time measuring APIs (node and the browser).
Uses
process.hrtime() on node, the performance API in the browser and falls back to
Date if neither is available.
npm install hirestime
returns a function:
Returns the elapsed time since the call of
hirestime in milliseconds.
By default the time is measured in milliseconds:
import hirestime from 'hirestime'
//startpoint of the time measurement
const getElapsed = hirestime()
setTimeout(_ => {
//returns the elapsed milliseconds
console.log(getElapsed())
}, 1000)
Specify the unit:
import hirestime from 'hirestime'
//startpoint of the time measurement
const getElapsed = hirestime()
setTimeout(_ => {
//returns the elapsed seconds
console.log(getElapsed.s())
console.log(getElapsed.seconds())
//returns the elapsed milliseconds
console.log(getElapsed.ms())
console.log(getElapsed.milliseconds())
//returns the elapsed nanoseconds
console.log(getElapsed.ns())
console.log(getElapsed.nanoseconds())
}, 1000)