hirestime

Please note that as of 5.0 we switched to typescript. Default CJS imports won't work as usual

hirestime is a thin wrapper around the common time measuring APIs (node and the browser). Uses process.hrtime() on node, the performance API in the browser and falls back to Date if neither is available.

Installation

npm install hirestime

returns a function:

Returns the elapsed time since the call of hirestime in milliseconds.

Examples

By default the time is measured in milliseconds:

import hirestime from 'hirestime' const getElapsed = hirestime() setTimeout( _ => { console .log(getElapsed()) }, 1000 )

Specify the unit: