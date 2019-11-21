hiredis-node is deprecated, unmaintained and not updated in forever. Use node-redis.

Node extension that wraps hiredis. Because Node is already good at doing I/O, hiredis-node only provides bindings to the protocol parser. The hiredis protocol parser is faster than JavaScript protocol parsers, but the speedup only becomes noticeable for large replies. If you use Redis for simple SET/GET operations, there won't be a big benefit to using hiredis. If you use Redis for big SUNION/SINTER/LRANGE/ZRANGE operations, the benefit to using hiredis-node can be significant.

Install

Install with NPM:

npm install hiredis

This requires:

gcc / g++ 4.8 or newer.

/ 4.8 or newer. python 2.7 or any newer 2.x version. python 3.x is not supported.

For running on Travis check the bundled .travis.yml.

Contribute

To work on the code, first fetch the bundled hiredis submodule, then build hiredis and run the tests.

git submodule update npm install npm test

Usage

hiredis-node works out of the box with Matt Ranney's node_redis. The latter has an optional dependency on hiredis-node, so maybe you're already using it without knowing.

Alternatively, you can use it directly:

var hiredis = require ( "hiredis" ), reader = new hiredis.Reader(); reader.feed( "$5\r

hello\r

" ); reader.get()

Instead of returning strings for bulk payloads, it can also return buffers:

var hiredis = require ( "hiredis" ), reader = new hiredis.Reader({ return_buffers : true }); reader.feed( "$5\r

hello\r

" ); reader.get()

Windows

Since Version 0.3.0 hiredis-node officially supports Windows. A simple npm install hiredis should just work. If not, please open a bug report.

There's also a Windows fork by Dmitry Gorbunos (@fuwaneko), which should now be unnecessary.

License

This code is released under the BSD license, after the license of hiredis.