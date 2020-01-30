We made hiraku.js so that more people can use Offcanvas-menu functionality which is used in a CMS we make.
You can easily find source code or plugins for Offcanvas-menu via Google by searching with "offcanvas JavaScript", but we can't find any plugins which meet all features that hiraku.js has. That's Why we made it from the scratch.
npm
$ npm install hiraku
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./path/to/hiraku.css">
<script src="./path/to/hiraku.js"></script>
hiraku.js has following options. Via options, you can control the behavior when you open the Offcanvas-menu. And if you want to change the width of the Offcanvas-menu, You may want to change CSS properties instead of changing the JavaScript.
|Variable
|Description
|btn
|Selector of the button to open the Offcanvas-menu
|fixedHeader
|Selector of the fixed elements
|direction
|Offcanvas-menu from "left" or "right"
<button class="hiraku-open-btn" id="offcanvas-btn-right" data-toggle-offcanvas="#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1">
<span class="hiraku-open-btn-line"></span>
</button>
<div class="offcanvas-right">
<ul><li>hogehoge</li></ul>
</div>
new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
fixedHeader: "#header",
direction: "right"
});
<button class="hiraku-open-btn" id="offcanvas-btn-left" data-toggle-offcanvas="#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1">
<span class="hiraku-open-btn-line"></span>
</button>
<div class="offcanvas-left">
<ul><li>hogehoge</li></ul>
</div>
new Hiraku(".offcanvas-left", {
btn: "#offcanvas-btn-left",
fixedHeader: "#header",
direction: "left"
});
new Hiraku(".offcanvas-left", {
btn: "#offcanvas-btn-left",
fixedHeader: "#header",
direction: "left"
});
new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
fixedHeader: "#header",
direction: "right"
});
new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
fixedHeader: "#header",
direction: "right",
width: '100px' // default 70%
});
var hiraku = new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
breakpoint: -1,
btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
closeBtn: '.#offcanvas-btn-close',
fixedHeader: "#header",
direction: "right",
width: '100px' // default 70%
});
hiraku.open(); // open offcanvas;
hiraku.close(); // close offcanvas;
var hiraku = new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
breakpoint: -1,
btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
closeBtn: '.#offcanvas-btn-close',
fixedHeader: "#header",
direction: "right",
width: '100px' // default 70%
});
hiraku.on('open', function(){
// this will be executed when the offcanvas opened
});
hiraku.on('close', function(){
// this will be executed when the offcanvas closed
});
