Readme

hiraku2

We made hiraku.js so that more people can use Offcanvas-menu functionality which is used in a CMS we make.

You can easily find source code or plugins for Offcanvas-menu via Google by searching with "offcanvas JavaScript", but we can't find any plugins which meet all features that hiraku.js has. That's Why we made it from the scratch.

Feature

  • Not affected by the DOM structure.
  • Enable to open both right and left side menu.
  • Main canvas is not scrolled, while scrolling Offcanvas-menu.
  • Easy to control the movement
  • Accessible for keyboard navigation and screen readers.

Installation

npm

$ npm install hiraku

Setup

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./path/to/hiraku.css">
<script src="./path/to/hiraku.js"></script>

Option

hiraku.js has following options. Via options, you can control the behavior when you open the Offcanvas-menu. And if you want to change the width of the Offcanvas-menu, You may want to change CSS properties instead of changing the JavaScript.

VariableDescription
btnSelector of the button to open the Offcanvas-menu
fixedHeaderSelector of the fixed elements
directionOffcanvas-menu from "left" or "right"

Demo

From right side

<button class="hiraku-open-btn" id="offcanvas-btn-right" data-toggle-offcanvas="#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1">
  <span class="hiraku-open-btn-line"></span>
</button>
<div class="offcanvas-right">
  <ul><li>hogehoge</li></ul>
</div>

new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
  btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
  fixedHeader: "#header",
  direction: "right"
});

From left side

<button class="hiraku-open-btn" id="offcanvas-btn-left" data-toggle-offcanvas="#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1">
  <span class="hiraku-open-btn-line"></span>
</button>
<div class="offcanvas-left">
  <ul><li>hogehoge</li></ul>
</div>

new Hiraku(".offcanvas-left", {
  btn: "#offcanvas-btn-left",
  fixedHeader: "#header",
  direction: "left"
});

From both side

<button class="hiraku-open-btn" id="offcanvas-btn-left" data-toggle-offcanvas="#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1">
  <span class="hiraku-open-btn-line"></span>
</button>
<div class="offcanvas-left">
  <ul><li>hogehoge</li></ul>
</div>

<button class="hiraku-open-btn" id="offcanvas-btn-right" data-toggle-offcanvas="#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1">
  <span class="hiraku-open-btn-line"></span>
</button>
<div class="offcanvas-right">
  <ul><li>hogehoge</li></ul>
</div>

new Hiraku(".offcanvas-left", {
  btn: "#offcanvas-btn-left",
  fixedHeader: "#header",
  direction: "left"
});


new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
  btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
  fixedHeader: "#header",
  direction: "right"
});

Specify the width of the Offcanvas-menu in pixels

new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
  btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
  fixedHeader: "#header",
  direction: "right",
  width: '100px' // default 70%
});

open/close methods

var hiraku = new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
  breakpoint: -1,
  btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
  closeBtn: '.#offcanvas-btn-close',
  fixedHeader: "#header",
  direction: "right",
  width: '100px' // default 70%
});
hiraku.open(); // open offcanvas;
hiraku.close(); // close offcanvas;

open/close events

var hiraku = new Hiraku(".offcanvas-right", {
  breakpoint: -1,
  btn: "#offcanvas-btn-right",
  closeBtn: '.#offcanvas-btn-close',
  fixedHeader: "#header",
  direction: "right",
  width: '100px' // default 70%
});
hiraku.on('open', function(){
  // this will be executed when the offcanvas opened
});
hiraku.on('close', function(){
  // this will be executed when the offcanvas closed
});

Download

You can download from here.

Download hiraku.js

Github

hiraku.js on Github

