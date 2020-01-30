hiraku2

We made hiraku.js so that more people can use Offcanvas-menu functionality which is used in a CMS we make.

You can easily find source code or plugins for Offcanvas-menu via Google by searching with "offcanvas JavaScript", but we can't find any plugins which meet all features that hiraku.js has. That's Why we made it from the scratch.

Feature

Not affected by the DOM structure.

Enable to open both right and left side menu.

Main canvas is not scrolled, while scrolling Offcanvas-menu.

Easy to control the movement

Accessible for keyboard navigation and screen readers.

Installation

npm

npm install hiraku

Setup

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "./path/to/hiraku.css" > < script src = "./path/to/hiraku.js" > </ script >

Option

hiraku.js has following options. Via options, you can control the behavior when you open the Offcanvas-menu. And if you want to change the width of the Offcanvas-menu, You may want to change CSS properties instead of changing the JavaScript.

Variable Description btn Selector of the button to open the Offcanvas-menu fixedHeader Selector of the fixed elements direction Offcanvas-menu from "left" or "right"

Demo

From right side

< button class = "hiraku-open-btn" id = "offcanvas-btn-right" data-toggle-offcanvas = "#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1" > < span class = "hiraku-open-btn-line" > </ span > </ button > < div class = "offcanvas-right" > < ul > < li > hogehoge </ li > </ ul > </ div >

new Hiraku( ".offcanvas-right" , { btn : "#offcanvas-btn-right" , fixedHeader : "#header" , direction : "right" });

From left side

< button class = "hiraku-open-btn" id = "offcanvas-btn-left" data-toggle-offcanvas = "#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1" > < span class = "hiraku-open-btn-line" > </ span > </ button > < div class = "offcanvas-left" > < ul > < li > hogehoge </ li > </ ul > </ div >

new Hiraku( ".offcanvas-left" , { btn : "#offcanvas-btn-left" , fixedHeader : "#header" , direction : "left" });

From both side

< button class = "hiraku-open-btn" id = "offcanvas-btn-left" data-toggle-offcanvas = "#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1" > < span class = "hiraku-open-btn-line" > </ span > </ button > < div class = "offcanvas-left" > < ul > < li > hogehoge </ li > </ ul > </ div > < button class = "hiraku-open-btn" id = "offcanvas-btn-right" data-toggle-offcanvas = "#js-hiraku-offcanvas-1" > < span class = "hiraku-open-btn-line" > </ span > </ button > < div class = "offcanvas-right" > < ul > < li > hogehoge </ li > </ ul > </ div >

new Hiraku( ".offcanvas-left" , { btn : "#offcanvas-btn-left" , fixedHeader : "#header" , direction : "left" }); new Hiraku( ".offcanvas-right" , { btn : "#offcanvas-btn-right" , fixedHeader : "#header" , direction : "right" });

Specify the width of the Offcanvas-menu in pixels

new Hiraku( ".offcanvas-right" , { btn : "#offcanvas-btn-right" , fixedHeader : "#header" , direction : "right" , width : '100px' });

open/close methods

var hiraku = new Hiraku( ".offcanvas-right" , { breakpoint : -1 , btn : "#offcanvas-btn-right" , closeBtn : '.#offcanvas-btn-close' , fixedHeader : "#header" , direction : "right" , width : '100px' }); hiraku.open(); hiraku.close();

open/close events

var hiraku = new Hiraku( ".offcanvas-right" , { breakpoint : -1 , btn : "#offcanvas-btn-right" , closeBtn : '.#offcanvas-btn-close' , fixedHeader : "#header" , direction : "right" , width : '100px' }); hiraku.on( 'open' , function ( ) { }); hiraku.on( 'close' , function ( ) { });

Download

You can download from here.

Download hiraku.js

Github

hiraku.js on Github