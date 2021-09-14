hiproxy is a lightweight web proxy tool based on Node.js. The primary purpose of hiproxy is to solve the problem of host management and reverse proxy needs of developers.
For example, if you are working as a team and each of the developers in the team need a different proxy setting, you will no longer need to modify your hosts file or use a web server like Nginx as a reverse proxy.
hiproxy extends the syntax of hosts file to support port numbers. Besides, hiproxy also supports configuration through a syntax similar to the Nginx configuration file.
If you are a front-end developer, it is not uncommon for you to encounter the following problems:
Debugging web pages locally: To develop your web projects in a local development environment, you’ll have to run a back-end server (such as a Node.js express application, or a Java SpringBoot application). As a front-end developer, you might not be familiar with the back-end technology stack, simply setting up the development environment can consume a lot of your time.
Cross-Origin Issues: While developing your front-end projects locally, you might need to solve cross-domain and cross-origin resource sharing issues. To address these problems, you will need to modify the response header.
Self-Signed Certificates: You’ll often need to test https pages. When you visit https pages with a self-signed certificate, your browser will raise security warnings.
One common way to modify the response header is to put a proxy as a “man in the middle”. NGINX, for example, has a nice syntax that you can configure as a reverse-proxy to handle all these needs.
Although NGINX is a great tool to address all the above problems, when setting up NGINX, you’ll also modify your hosts file a lot to proxy the requests to a local NGINX service. This can especially turn out to be a burden if you are working on multiple projects.
Can we have a better way to solve this problem?
Well, yes. Meet hiproxy!
npm install -g hiproxy
If you want to experience the latest features of hiproxy, you can install the next version.
npm install -g hiproxy@next
Start proxy server:
hiproxy start -p 5525 --debug --workspace ${PATH_TO_WORKSPACE}
Configure proxy:
127.0.0.1:5525
> hiproxy --help
Usage:
hiproxy [command] [option]
Commands:
start Start a local proxy server
stop Stop the local proxy server (Only works in daemon mode)
restart Restart the local proxy service (Only works in daemon mode)
state Show all the servers state (Only works in daemon mode)
open Open browser and set proxy
hello A test command that say hello to you.
Options:
-v, --version Display version information
-h, --help Display help information
--log-dir <dir> The log directory when run in background, default: user home directory
--log-time Show time info before every log message
--log-level The log levels, format: <level1>[,<lavel2[,...]]
--grep <content> Filter the log data
Note: This is an incomplete documentation, we are still writing, if you are willing to help us write or translate the documentation, please contact zdying@live.com
The documentation repo is : https://github.com/hiproxy/documentation
Choose one of the issues and submit a comment that tell others you will translate this part.
Create your own fork on github.
Translate the
md files that you choose, you can reaplce the file content to the English version directly.
Submit a PR.
After you have submitted your pull request, we'll try to get back to you as soon as possible. We may suggest some changes or improvements.
var Server = require('hiproxy').Server;
var proxy = new Server(8848, 10086);
// events
proxy.on('request', function(req, res){
req.someThing = 'some thing';
console.log('new request =>', req.method, req.url);
});
proxy.on('data', function(data){
console.log('on response =>', data.toString());
});
proxy.start().then(function (servers) {
console.log('proxy server started at: 127.0.0.1:8848');
});
// stop proxy server
// proxy.stop();
// restart proxy server
// proxy.restart();
hiproxy supports enhanced version of
hosts, the
hosts file supports not only IP but also port numbers.
# comment
127.0.0.1 example.com
127.0.0.1:8800 blog.example.com life.example.com
set $port 8899;
set $ip 127.0.0.1;
set $online 210.0.0.0;
domain example.com {
location / {
proxy_pass http://$online/;
}
location /blog/ {
proxy_pass http://$ip:$port/blog/;
proxy_set_header from 'hiproxy';
set_header proxy 'hiproxy';
}
}
Here is an example project that you can play with.
npm test
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
os.homedir() ponyfill.
Thanks to the authors of the above libraries to provide such a useful library.
Thanks to the above friends to help translate hiproxy documents.
See the CHANGELOG.md for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details
We are committed to making participation in this project a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of the level of experience, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, personal appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, age, religion, or nationality.