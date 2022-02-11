Hippy is a cross-platform development framework, aiming to help developers write once, run on three platforms(iOS, Android and Web). Hippy is quite friendly to Web developers, especially who are familiar with React or Vue. With Hippy, developers are able to create the cross platform app easily.
Hippy is now applied in 27+ Tencent apps such as Mobile QQ, Mobile QQ Browser, Tencent Video App, QQ Music App, Tencent News, reaching hundreds of millions of ordinary users.
React and
Vue.
Make sure you have git and npm installed locally.
Run
git clone https://github.com/Tencent/Hippy.git and
npm install at project root directory.
The Hippy repository applies git-lfs to manage so,gz,otf files, make sure you have installed git-lfs first.
For macOS developers:
homebrew is recommended to install the dependencies.
For Windows developers:
Windows can't run the iOS development environment so far.
For iOS, we recommend to use iOS simulator when first try. However, you can change the Xcode configuration to install the app to iPhone if you are an iOS expert.
Run
npm run init at root directory.
This command is combined with
npm install && lerna bootstrap && npm run build.
npm install: Install the project build scripts dependencies.
lerna bootstrap: Install dependencies of each npm package.（Hippy uses Lerna to manage multi js packages, if
lernacommand is not found, execute
npm install lerna -gfirst.）
npm run build: Build each front-end sdk package.
Choose a demo to build with
npm run buildexample -- [hippy-react-demo|hippy-vue-demo] at root directory.
Start the Xcode and build the iOS app with
open examples/ios-demo/HippyDemo.xcodeproj.
If
Step 2throw error, you can
cdto
exampleshippy-react-demo or hippy-vue-demo, and run
npm install --legacy-peer-depsto install demo dependencies first.
More details for iOS SDK integration.
For Android, we recommend using the real cellphone for better develop experience, because Hippy is using X5 JS engine which can't support x86 simulator, as well as ARM simulator has a low performance.
Before build the android app, please make sure the SDK and NDK is installed, And DO NOT update the build toolchain.
Run
npm run init at root directory.
This command is combined with
npm install && lerna bootstrap && npm run build.
npm install: Install the project build scripts dependencies.
lerna bootstrap: Install dependencies of each npm package.（Hippy uses Lerna to manage multi js packages, if
lernacommand is not found, execute
npm install lerna -gfirst.）
npm run build: Build each front-end sdk package.
Choose a demo to build with
npm run buildexample -- [hippy-react-demo|hippy-vue-demo] at root directory.
Open the
examples/android-demo with Android Studio.
Connect Android phone with USB cable and make sure USB debugging mode is enabled(Run
adb devices on the computer terminal to check cellphone connection status).
Open the project with Android Studio, run and install the apk.
If
Step 2throw error, you can
cdto
exampleshippy-react-demo or hippy-vue-demo, and run
npm install --legacy-peer-depsto install demo dependencies first.
If you encounter the issue of
No toolchains found in the NDK toolchains folder for ABI with prefix: mips64el-linux-android, here is the solution.
More details for Android SDK integration.
npm run init:example -- [hippy-react-demo|hippy-vue-demo] at root directory.
npm run debugexample -- [hippy-react-demo|hippy-vue-demo] dev at root directory.
npm run debugexample -- [hippy-react-demo|hippy-vue-demo] debug at root directory.
Or you can
cdto examples
hippy-react-demoor
hippy-vue-demoto run
npm run hippy:devand
npm run hippy:debuginstead. (
npm run hippy:local-debugand
npm run hippy:local-devwill link to source code in packages).
On example debug mode, npm packages such as @hippy/react, @hippy/vue are linked to
packages>
[different package]>
dist(not node_modules), so if you have changed js package source code and want to make it take effect in target example, please call
npm run buildat root directory again.
More details for debugging can be read in Hippy Debug Document.
cd to examples
hippy-react-demo or
hippy-vue-demo.
npm install to install demo js dependencies.
npm run hippy:vendor and
npm run hippy:build in sequence to build the production
vendor.[android|ios].js and
index.[android|ios].js.
Hippy demo uses DllPlugin to split the common chunk and app chunk.
To check out hippy examples and visit hippyjs.org.
Detailed changes for each release version are documented in the project release notes.
Hippy
├── examples # Demo code for frontend or native developer.
│ ├── hippy-react-demo # hippy-react js demo code.
│ ├── hippy-vue-demo # hippy-vue js demo code.
│ ├── ios-demo # iOS native demo code.
│ └── android-demo # Android native demo code.
├── packages # npm packages.
│ ├── hippy-debug-server # Debug the Hippy with native.
│ ├── hippy-react # React binding for Hippy.
│ ├── hippy-react-web # Web adapter for hippy-react.
│ ├── hippy-vue # Vue binding for Hippy.
│ ├── hippy-vue-css-loader # Webpack loader for convert CSS text to JS AST.
│ ├── hippy-vue-loader # Forked from vue-loader to do some hippy customization.
│ ├── hippy-vue-native-components # Native components extensions for hippy-vue.
│ ├── hippy-vue-router # Vue router for hippy-vue.
│ └── types # Global type definition.
├── ios
│ └── sdk # iOS SDK
├── android
│ ├── support_ui # Android native components.
│ └── sdk # Android SDK.
├── core # JS modules implemented by C++, binding to JS engine.
├── docker # Native release docker image and build scripts.
├── layout # Hippy layout engine.
├── static # Global static resources stored directory.
└── scripts # Project build script.
Developers are welcome to contribute to Tencent's open source, and we will also give them incentives to acknowledge and thank them. Here we provide an official description of Tencent's open source contribution. Specific contribution rules for each project are formulated by the project team. Developers can choose the appropriate project and participate according to the corresponding rules. The Tencent Project Management Committee will report regularly to qualified contributors and awards will be issued by the official contact. Before making a pull request or issue to Hippy, please make sure to read Contributing Guide.
All the people who already contributed to Hippy can be seen in Contributors and Authors File.
Hippy is Apache-2.0 licensed.