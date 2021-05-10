"The confident hippie"
hippie-swagger is a tool for testing RESTful APIs. In addition to validating api behavior, it will fail tests when swagger documentation is missing or inaccurate.
As the test suite runs, any request or response details not matching the swagger file will throw an appropriate exception, failing the spec. This ensures the swagger definition accurately describes application behavior, keeping documentation in sync with reality.
hippie-swagger uses hippie under the hood, an excellent API testing tool.
npm install hippie-swagger --save-dev
var hippie = require('hippie-swagger'),
swagger = require('./my-dereferenced-swagger-file'); // see example for how to dereference swagger
hippie(app, swagger)
.get('/users/{username}')
.pathParams({
username: 'cachecontrol'
})
.expectStatus(200)
.expectValue('user.first', 'John')
.expectHeader('cache-control', 'no-cache')
.end(function(err, res, body) {
if (err) throw err;
});
These aside, use hippie as you normally would; see the example.
Test an HTTP app (like express) directly
hippie(app, swagger, options)
.get('/projects')
.end(fn);
Test a remote HTTP app using a fully qualified url
hippie(swagger, options)
.get('http://localhost:3000/projects')
.end(fn);
Replaces variables contained in the swagger path.
hippie(app, swagger)
.get('/projects/{projectId}/tasks/{taskId}')
.pathParams({
projectId: 123,
taskId: 99
})
.end(fn);
To customize behavior, an
options hash may be passed to the constructor. Typically,
options only need to be specified in situations where the test covers responses to improper requests (e.g. validating the application returns a 422 when a required parameter is not provided).
var options = {
validateResponseSchema: true,
validateParameterSchema: true,
errorOnExtraParameters: true,
errorOnExtraHeaderParameters: false
};
hippie(app, swagger, options)
validateResponseSchema - Validate the server's response against the swagger json-schema definition (default:
true)
validateParameterSchema - Validate the request parameters against the swagger json-schema definition (default:
true)
validateRequiredParameters - Validate that required parameters were provided (default:
true)
errorOnExtraParameters - Throw an error if a parameter is missing from the swagger file (default:
true)
errorOnExtraHeaderParameters - Throw an error if a request header is missing from the swagger file. By default this is turned off, because it results in every request needing to specify the "Content-Type" and "Accept" headers, which quickly becomes verbose. (default:
false)
See the example folder
When hippie-swagger detects it is interacting with the app in ways not specified in the swagger file, it will throw an error and fail the test. The idea is to use hippie's core features to write API tests as per usual, and hippie-swagger will only interject if the swagger contract is violated.
Below are list of some of the validations that hippie-swagger checks for:
hippie(app, swagger)
.get('/pathNotMentionedInSwagger')
.end(fn);
// path does not exist in swagger file; throws:
// Swagger spec does not define path: pathNotMentionedInSwagger
hippie(app, swagger)
.get('/users/{userId}')
.pathParams({
userId: 'string-value',
})
.end(fn);
// userId provided as a string, but swagger specifies it as an integer; throws:
// Invalid format for parameter {userId}
hippie(app, swagger)
.get('/users/{username}')
.end(fn);
// "username" is marked 'required' in swagger file; throws:
// Missing required parameter in path: username
hippie(app, swagger)
.get('/users')
.qs({ page: 2, limit: 30 })
.end(fn);
// "page" missing from swagger file; throws:
// Error: query parameter not mentioned in swagger spec: "page", available params: limit
hippie(app, swagger)
.get('/users')
.end(fn);
// body failed to validate against swagger file's "response" schema; throws:
// Response from /users failed validation: [failure description]
hippie(app, swagger)
.post('/users')
.end(fn);
// "post" method not mentioned in swagger file; throws:
// Swagger spec does not define method: "post" in path /users
hippie(app, swagger)
.post('/users')
.send({"bogus":"post-body"})
.end(fn);
// post body fails to validate against swagger file's "body" parameter; throws:
// Invalid format for parameter {body}, received: {"bogus":"post-body"}
hippie(app, swagger)
.form()
.post('/users')
.send({})
.end(fn);
// "username" is {required: true, in: formData} in swagger; throws:
// Missing required parameter in formData: username
hippie(app, swagger)
.header('Content-Type','multipart/form-data')
.send()
.post('/users/upload')
.end(fn);
// "fileUpload" is {required: true, in: formData, type: file} in swagger; throws:
// Missing required parameter in formData: fileUpload
The most common mistake is forgetting to dereference the swagger file:
"'Error: cant resolve reference ...'
Dereferencing can be accomplished using swagger-parser. The example gives a demonstration.
To run the
hippie-swagger tests:
npm test