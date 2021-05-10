"The confident hippie"

Synopsis

hippie-swagger is a tool for testing RESTful APIs. In addition to validating api behavior, it will fail tests when swagger documentation is missing or inaccurate.

As the test suite runs, any request or response details not matching the swagger file will throw an appropriate exception, failing the spec. This ensures the swagger definition accurately describes application behavior, keeping documentation in sync with reality.

hippie-swagger uses hippie under the hood, an excellent API testing tool.

Features

All hippie features included

All aspects of swagger file validated; parameters, request/response body, paths, etc.

Checks for extra parameters, paths, headers, etc not mentioned in the swagger file

Ensures swagger file accurately describes API behavior

Accurate, human readable assertion messages

Installation

npm install hippie-swagger --save-dev

Basic Usage

var hippie = require ( 'hippie-swagger' ), swagger = require ( './my-dereferenced-swagger-file' ); hippie(app, swagger) .get( '/users/{username}' ) .pathParams({ username : 'cachecontrol' }) .expectStatus( 200 ) .expectValue( 'user.first' , 'John' ) .expectHeader( 'cache-control' , 'no-cache' ) .end( function ( err, res, body ) { if (err) throw err; });

Usage

See hippie documentation for a description of the base api

When specifying a url(.get, .post, .patch, .url, etc), use the swagger path

Provide any path variables using pathParams

These aside, use hippie as you normally would; see the example.

Methods

#constructor (Object app, Object swagger, Object [options])

Test an HTTP app (like express) directly

hippie(app, swagger, options) .get( '/projects' ) .end(fn);

#constructor (Object swagger, Object [options])

Test a remote HTTP app using a fully qualified url

hippie(swagger, options) .get( 'http://localhost:3000/projects' ) .end(fn);

Replaces variables contained in the swagger path.

hippie(app, swagger) .get( '/projects/{projectId}/tasks/{taskId}' ) .pathParams({ projectId : 123 , taskId : 99 }) .end(fn);

Options

To customize behavior, an options hash may be passed to the constructor. Typically, options only need to be specified in situations where the test covers responses to improper requests (e.g. validating the application returns a 422 when a required parameter is not provided).

var options = { validateResponseSchema : true , validateParameterSchema : true , errorOnExtraParameters : true , errorOnExtraHeaderParameters : false }; hippie(app, swagger, options)

validateResponseSchema - Validate the server's response against the swagger json-schema definition (default: true )

validateParameterSchema - Validate the request parameters against the swagger json-schema definition (default: true )

validateRequiredParameters - Validate that required parameters were provided (default: true )

errorOnExtraParameters - Throw an error if a parameter is missing from the swagger file (default: true )

errorOnExtraHeaderParameters - Throw an error if a request header is missing from the swagger file. By default this is turned off, because it results in every request needing to specify the "Content-Type" and "Accept" headers, which quickly becomes verbose. (default: false )

Example

See the example folder

Validations

When hippie-swagger detects it is interacting with the app in ways not specified in the swagger file, it will throw an error and fail the test. The idea is to use hippie's core features to write API tests as per usual, and hippie-swagger will only interject if the swagger contract is violated.

Below are list of some of the validations that hippie-swagger checks for:

Paths

hippie(app, swagger) .get( '/pathNotMentionedInSwagger' ) .end(fn);

Parameter format

hippie(app, swagger) .get( '/users/{userId}' ) .pathParams({ userId : 'string-value' , }) .end(fn);

Required Parameters

hippie(app, swagger) .get( '/users/{username}' ) .end(fn);

Extraneous Parameters

hippie(app, swagger) .get( '/users' ) .qs({ page : 2 , limit : 30 }) .end(fn);

Response format

hippie(app, swagger) .get( '/users' ) .end(fn);

Method validation

hippie(app, swagger) .post( '/users' ) .end(fn);

Post body format

hippie(app, swagger) .post( '/users' ) .send({ "bogus" : "post-body" }) .end(fn);

Form Url-Encoded Parameters

hippie(app, swagger) .form() .post( '/users' ) .send({}) .end(fn);

Multipart Forms

hippie(app, swagger) .header( 'Content-Type' , 'multipart/form-data' ) .send() .post( '/users/upload' ) .end(fn);

Troubleshooting

The most common mistake is forgetting to dereference the swagger file:

"'Error: cant resolve reference ...'

Dereferencing can be accomplished using swagger-parser. The example gives a demonstration.

Contributing

To run the hippie-swagger tests:

npm test

License

ISC