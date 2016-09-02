HipChatter

Node.js wrapper for the HipChat API (v2)

See the full HipChat API v2 Documentation at https://www.hipchat.com/docs/apiv2

You can generate an API token by going to https://hipchat.com/account/api. You must have admin access.

Source is available at http://github.com/charltoons/hipchatter.git. Pull requests welcome!

Note: This is a work-in-progress, and will improve over time.

How to Install

In your project folder:

npm install hipchatter --save

In your project's js file:

var Hipchatter = require ( 'hipchatter' ); var hipchatter = new Hipchatter(your_auth_token [, hipchat_api_root]); hipchatter.rooms( function ( err, rooms ) { if (!err) console .log(rooms) });

Usage

hipchatter.<endpoint>(params, callback(err, response){ console .log(response); });

<endpoint> is the hipchatter function you are using.

is the hipchatter function you are using. params are the parameter required by the function

are the parameter required by the function err error object if there is an error, null otherwise

error object if there is an error, null otherwise response the direct response from the HipChat API (JSON)

Documentation

Returns the capabilities descriptor for HipChat.

Parameters: None

Results:

err , error object if the request failed, null otherwise

, error object if the request failed, null otherwise capabilities , an object containing the capabilities of the HipChat API

Usage

hipchatter.capabilities( function ( err, capabilities ) { console .log(capabilities); });

Returns all of the rooms you have access to.

Parameters: None

Results: err , array of rooms

Usage

hipchatter.rooms( function ( err, rooms ) { console .log(rooms); });

Returns the details of a single room.

Parameters: room (string) - the room name or id

Results:

err , array of rooms

, array of rooms room_details , an object of the rooms details

Creates a new room.

Parameters:

params (object) - Required. Options for the new room. 'guest_access': <bool> - Optional. Whether or not to enable guest access for this room. Defaults to false. 'name': <string> - Required. Name of the room 'owner_user_id': <string> - User ID or email address of the room's owner. 'privacy': <string> - Whether the room is available for access by other users or not. ( public or private )

(object) - Required. Options for the new room.

Results:

err , array of rooms

, array of rooms room_details , an object of the rooms details

Usage

hipchatter.create_room({ name : 'Such Room' }, function ( err, room ) { console .log(room); });

Delete a room.

Parameters:

room_name (string) - Required. The name of the new room.

Results:

err

Usage

hipchatter.delete_room( 'Such Room' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( '"Such Room" successfully deleted.' ); });

The history of one room.

Parameters: room (string) — the room name or id

Results: err , history (object) — the history object, the messages are in history.items (array)

Usage

hipchatter.history( 'Hipchatter Room' , function ( err, history ) { console .log(history.items[history.items.length -1 ].message); });

Returns all of the users.

Parameters:

param (object) - Optional. query string parameters (optional) 'start-index': <int> - Optional. The start index for the result set. Defaults to 0 . 'max-results': <int> - Optional. The maximum number of results. Defaults to 100 . 'include-guests': <boolean> - Optional. Include active guest users in response. Otherwise, no guest users will be included. Defaults to 'false' . 'include-deleted': <boolean> - Optional. Include deleted users in response. Defaults to 'false' .

(object) - Optional. query string parameters (optional)

Results: err , response (array: list of users)

Usage

hipchatter.users( function ( err, users ) { console .log(users); }); hipchatter.emoticons({ 'start-index' : 20 , 'max-results' : 40 }, function ( err, users ) { console .log(users); });

Returns up to 100 emoticons.

Parameters:

param (object) - Optional. query string parameters (optional) 'start-index': <int> - Optional. The start index for the result set. Defaults to 0 . 'max-results': <int> - Optional. The maximum number of results. Defaults to 100 . 'type': <string> - Optional. The type of emoticons to get. Defaults to 'all' .

(object) - Optional. query string parameters (optional) param (int) - Optional. id for single emoticon.

(int) - Optional. id for single emoticon. param (string) - Optional. shortcut for single emoticon.

Results: err , response (array: list of emoticons) (object: single emoticon)

Usage

hipchatter.emoticons( function ( err, emoticons ) { console .log(emoticons); }); hipchatter.emoticons({ 'start-index' : 20 , 'max-results' : 40 , 'type' : 'group' }, function ( err, emoticons ) { console .log(emoticons); }); hipchatter.emoticons( 34 , function ( err, emoticon ) { console .log(emoticon); }); hipchatter.emoticons( 'fonzie' , function ( err, emoticon ) { console .log(emoticon); });

Get an emoticon by id or shortcut.

Parameters:

param (int) - Required. id for single emoticon. or

(int) - Required. id for single emoticon. or param (string) - Required. shortcut for single emoticon.

Results: err , response (object) - single emoticon details

Usage

hipchatter.get_emoticon( 34 , function ( err, emoticon ) { console .log(emoticon); }); hipchatter.get_emoticon( 'fonzie' , function ( err, emoticon ) { console .log(emoticon); }); }

Send a room notification.

Parameters:

room (string) — the room name or id

(string) — the room name or id options (object) message (string) - Required. Message to be sent token (string) - Required. The Room notification auth token. You can generate one by going to HipChat.com > Rooms tab > Click the room you want > Select Tokens [BETA] on the left-hand side > generate a new token color (string) - yellow (default), red, green, purple, gray, random message_format - html (default), text notify (boolean) - false (default), true

(object)

Results: err

Usage

hipchatter.notify( 'Hipchatter Room' , { message : 'Hello World' , color : 'green' , token : '<room notification token>' }, function ( err ) { if (err == null ) console .log( 'Successfully notified the room.' ); });

Create a webhook for HipChat to ping when a certain event happens in a room.

Parameters:

room (string) — the room name or id

(string) — the room name or id options (object) url - for HipChat to ping pattern - regex to match message against event - the event to listen for. Valid values: room_message , room_notification , room_exit , room_enter , room_topic_change name - name for this webhook

(object)

Results: err

Usage

hipchatter.create_webhook( 'Hipchatter Room' , { url : 'http://yourdomain.com' , event : 'room_message' }, function ( err, webhook ) { if (err == null ) console .log( 'Successfully created webhook id:' +webhook.id+ '.' ); });

Get the details of a specific webhook.

Parameters:

room (string) — the room name or id

(string) — the room name or id webhook_id (string) - the id for the webhook that was returned from create_webhook

Results: err , webhook_info

Usage

hipchatter.get_webhook( 'Hipchatter Room' , '12345' , function ( err, hook ) { console .log(hook); });

Get all webhooks for a room.

Parameters: room (string) — the room name or id

Results: err , webhooks (array)

Usage

hipchatter.webhooks( 'Hipchatter Room' , function ( err, hooks ) { console .log(hooks); });

Remove a webhook.

Parameters:

room (string) - the room name or id

(string) - the room name or id webhook_id (string) - the id for the webhook that was returned from create_webhook

Results: err

Usage

hipchatter.delete_webhook( 'Hipchatter Room' , '12345' , function ( err ) { if (err == null ) console .log( 'Webhook sucessfully deleted' ); });

A convenience function to delete all webhooks associated with a room.

Parameters: room (string) - the room name or id

Results: err

Usage

hipchatter.delete_all_webhooks( 'Hipchatter Room' , function ( err ) { if (err == null ) console .log( 'All webhooks sucessfully deleted' ); });

Set the topic of a room.

Parameters:

room (string) - Required. The room name or id.

(string) - Required. The room name or id. topic (string) - Required. The topic that this room will be set to.

Results: err

Usage

hipchatter.set_topic( 'Hipchatter Room' , 'We Are All Talking About This' , function ( err ) { if (err == null ) console .log( 'New Topic Set' ); });

TODO

[] Get all tests to pass

[] Migrate docs to the wiki

[] Error events for things like rate limits

[] Addon helpers

[] Add support for expand (https://www.hipchat.com/docs/apiv2/expansion)

(https://www.hipchat.com/docs/apiv2/expansion) [] Get the tests to check if the required stubs exist before running

How to Test