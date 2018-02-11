var HipChatClient = require('hipchat-client');
var hipchat = new HipChatClient('auth_token');
hipchat.api.rooms.message({
room_id: 'Frontend',
from: 'HipChat Client',
message: 'Hello world!'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log(res);
});
$ npm install hipchat-client
Rooms:
Users:
More information at HipChat API Documentation
To run the test suite, first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:
$ npm install
Then run the tests:
$ npm test