openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hc

hipchat-client

by Germán Robledo
1.0.5 (see all)

A HipChat API (v1) Client for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hipchat-client

NPM Version Build Status Package downloads

var HipChatClient = require('hipchat-client');

var hipchat = new HipChatClient('auth_token');

hipchat.api.rooms.message({
  room_id: 'Frontend',
  from: 'HipChat Client',
  message: 'Hello world!'
}, function (err, res) {
  if (err) { throw err; }
  console.log(res);
});

Installation

$ npm install hipchat-client

API and documentation

More information at HipChat API Documentation

Running Tests

To run the test suite, first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:

$ npm install

Then run the tests:

$ npm test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial