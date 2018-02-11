var HipChatClient = require ( 'hipchat-client' ); var hipchat = new HipChatClient( 'auth_token' ); hipchat.api.rooms.message({ room_id : 'Frontend' , from : 'HipChat Client' , message : 'Hello world!' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(res); });

Installation

$ npm install hipchat-client

API and documentation

More information at HipChat API Documentation

Running Tests

To run the test suite, first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:

$ npm install

Then run the tests:

$ npm test

License

MIT