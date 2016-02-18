Download real-time images of Earth from the Himawari-8 satellite

Himawari 8 is a geostationary weather satellite deployed by the Japan Meteorological Agency. It takes photographs of Earth every 10 minutes.

Getting Started

brew install imagemagick brew install graphicsmagick npm i himawari

If you would like to generate videos, ffmpeg is also required.

brew install ffmpeg

Usage

var himawari = require ( 'himawari' ); himawari({ zoom : 1 , date : 'latest' , debug : false , infrared : false , outfile : '/path/to/output/earth.jpg' , parallel : false , skipEmpty : true , timeout : 30000 , urls : false , success : function ( ) { process.exit(); }, error : function ( err ) { console .log(err); }, chunk : function ( info ) { console .log(info.outfile + ': ' + info.part + '/' + info.total); } });

Command Line Interface

There is also a command-line interface available if you install it with -g .

npm i -g himawari

This installs a program called himawari that can be used like so:

Usage: himawari [options] --zoom, -z The zoom level of the image. Can be 1-5. (Default: `1`) --date, -d The time of the picture desired. If you want to get the latest image, use 'latest' . (Default: ` "latest" `) --debug, -l Turns on logging. (Default: ` false `) --outfile, -o The location to save the resulting image. (Default: ` "himawari-{date}.jpg" ` in current directory) --parallel, -p Parallelize downloads for increased speeds (can be CPU intensive) --skipempty, -s Skip saving images that contain no useful information (i.e. "No Image" ) (Default: ` true `) --timeout, -t The max duration in milliseconds before requests for images and data times out (Default: `30000`) --urls, -u Only print the URLs of the images that would have been downloaded (Default: ` false `) --infrared, -i Capture picture on the infrared spectrum (Default: ` false `) --version, -v Prints the version of the package -- help , -h Show help

Acknowledgements

Example Images

Example Scripts

There are two example files that showcase how Himawari.js can be used. The first, basic.js , is to simply be executed and will download the latest image of earth and save it to your Desktop.

The second, video.js , will get a particular date (one where it starts off all black), and will decrement 10 minutes from that date until it has been 24 hours. The resulting images will be saved to a directory, and then piped to ffmpeg which will stitch the images together in a lovely video for you to oogle over.

Licensing

MIT