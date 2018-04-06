Parse HTML into JSON
npm install himalaya
import fs from 'fs'
import {parse} from 'himalaya'
const html = fs.readFileSync('/webpage.html', {encoding: 'utf8'})
const json = parse(html)
console.log('👉', json)
Download himalaya.js and put it in a
<script> tag. Himalaya will be accessible from
window.himalaya.
const html = '<div>Hello world</div>'
const json = window.himalaya.parse(html)
console.log('👉', json)
Himalaya bundles well with Browersify and Webpack.
<div class='post post-featured'>
<p>Himalaya parsed me...</p>
<!-- ...and I liked it. -->
</div>
[{
type: 'element',
tagName: 'div',
attributes: [{
key: 'class',
value: 'post post-featured'
}],
children: [{
type: 'element',
tagName: 'p',
attributes: [],
children: [{
type: 'text',
content: 'Himalaya parsed me...'
}]
}, {
type: 'comment',
content: ' ...and I liked it. '
}]
}]
Note: In this example, text nodes consisting of whitespace are not shown for readability.
Himalaya transforms HTML into JSON, that's it. Himalaya is synchronous and does not require any complicated callbacks.
Himalaya handles a lot of HTML's fringe cases, like:
<p><b>...</p>
<span>...</b></span>
<meta> and
<img>
<input/>
<!doctype> and
<-- comments -->
<script>,
<style>, and HTML5
<template> tags
Himalaya does not cut corners and returns an accurate representation of the HTML supplied. To remove whitespace, post-process the JSON; check out an example script.
Himalaya can include the start and end positions of nodes in the parse output.
To enable this, you can pass
parse the
parseDefaults extended with
includePositions: true:
import { parse, parseDefaults } from 'himalaya'
parse('<img>', { ...parseDefaults, includePositions: true })
/* =>
[
{
"type": "element",
"tagName": "img",
"attributes": [],
"children": [],
"position": {
"start": {
"index": 0,
"line": 0,
"column": 0
},
"end": {
"index": 5,
"line": 0,
"column": 5
}
}
}
]
*/
Himalaya provides a
stringify method. The following example parses the HTML to JSON then parses the JSON back into HTML.
import fs from 'fs'
import {parse, stringify} from 'himalaya'
const html = fs.readFileSync('/webpage.html', {encoding: 'utf8'})
const json = parse(html)
fs.writeFileSync('/webpage.html', stringify(json))
