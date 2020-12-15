Hilo is a Cross-end HTML5 Game development solution developed by Alibaba Group. It could help developers build HTML5 games conveniently in minutes.
CanvasRenderer,
DOMRenderer and
WebGLRenderer;
Flash Shim to support IE (yes as you can see, it support IE);
Chipmunk
DragonBones
Built by gulp:
npm install to install all dependencies.
gulp to build source.
gulp extensions to build extensions source.
gulp doc to build API documentation.
gulp test to run tests.
CMD, AMD, CommonJS, KMD.
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-hilo
yo hilo to create a project to continue your fascinating game development
Get started by reading docs/api-en/index.html
Visual Objects (View)
Others
Extensions
