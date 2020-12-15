openbase logo
hilojs

by hiloteam
2.0.2 (see all)

A Cross-end HTML5 Game development solution developed by Alibaba Group

Overview

Readme

Hilo - HTML5 Game Framework npm Build Status size gitter.im

中文版

Hilo is a Cross-end HTML5 Game development solution developed by Alibaba Group. It could help developers build HTML5 games conveniently in minutes.

Features

  • independency modules design, support multiple module styles;
  • Object Oriented Programmed Development;
  • Simple and efficient Visual Object Architecture;
  • Multiple render model supported, including CanvasRenderer, DOMRenderer and WebGLRenderer;
  • Compatible for multiple desktop and mobile browsers. Using Flash Shim to support IE (yes as you can see, it support IE);
  • Physics extensions supported: Chipmunk
  • Skeleton animation extensions supported: DragonBones

Compile and build

Built by gulp:

  • run npm install to install all dependencies.
  • run gulp to build source.
  • run gulp extensions to build extensions source.
  • run gulp doc to build API documentation.
  • run gulp test to run tests.
  • multiple module styles can be found in build folder, involving CMD, AMD, CommonJS, KMD.

Project Generator for games

  • run npm install -g yo
  • run npm install -g generator-hilo
  • run yo hilo to create a project to continue your fascinating game development

API Documentation

Get started by reading docs/api-en/index.html

API Samples

Demos

example image

Authors

Contact us

  • gitter.im
  • QQ Group:372765886

Contributors


06wj

Jonham

xudafeng

picacure

steel1990

dsouzadyn

jljsj33

ldllidonglin

gitter-badger

huangwenming

daemonchen

vidyuthd

zivyangll

mosaic101

SunYin

wangfulin

Mrluobo

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Thu Jul 25 2019 20:59:10 GMT+0800.

License

MIT License

