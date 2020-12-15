Hilo - HTML5 Game Framework

中文版

Hilo is a Cross-end HTML5 Game development solution developed by Alibaba Group. It could help developers build HTML5 games conveniently in minutes.

Features

independency modules design, support multiple module styles;

Object Oriented Programmed Development;

Simple and efficient Visual Object Architecture;

Multiple render model supported, including CanvasRenderer , DOMRenderer and WebGLRenderer ;

, and ; Compatible for multiple desktop and mobile browsers. Using Flash Shim to support IE (yes as you can see, it support IE);

to support IE (yes as you can see, it support IE); Physics extensions supported: Chipmunk

Skeleton animation extensions supported: DragonBones

Compile and build

Built by gulp:

run npm install to install all dependencies.

to install all dependencies. run gulp to build source.

to build source. run gulp extensions to build extensions source.

to build extensions source. run gulp doc to build API documentation.

to build API documentation. run gulp test to run tests.

to run tests. multiple module styles can be found in build folder, involving CMD, AMD, CommonJS, KMD .

Project Generator for games

run npm install -g yo

run npm install -g generator-hilo

run yo hilo to create a project to continue your fascinating game development

API Documentation

Get started by reading docs/api-en/index.html

API Samples

Demos

Authors



QQ Group:372765886

Contributors

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Thu Jul 25 2019 20:59:10 GMT+0800 .

License

MIT License