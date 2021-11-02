HiGlass is a web-based viewer for datasets too large to view at once. It features synchronized navigation of multiple views as well as continuous zooming and panning for navigation across genomic loci and resolutions. It supports visual comparison of genomic (e.g., Hi-C, ChIP-seq, or bed annotations) and other data (e.g., geographic maps, gigapixel images, or abstract 1D and 2D sequential data) from different experimental conditions and can be used to efficiently identify salient outcomes of experimental perturbations, generate new hypotheses, and share the results with the community.
A live instance can be found at http://higlass.io. A Docker container is available for running an instance locally, although we recommend using the higlass-manage package to start, stop and configure local instances.
For documentation about how to use and install HiGlass, please visit http://docs.higlass.io.
Kerpedjiev, P., Abdennur, N., Lekschas, F., McCallum, C., Dinkla, K., Strobelt, H., ... & Gehlenborg, N. HiGlass: Web-based Visual Exploration and Analysis of Genome Interaction Maps. Genome Biology (2018): 19:125. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13059-018-1486-1
To run higlass from its source code simply run the following:
npm clean-install
npm run start
This starts a server in development mode at http://localhost:8080/.
Once started, a list of the examples can be found at http://localhost:8080/examples.html.
Template viewconfs located at
/docs/examples/viewconfs can viewed directly at urls such as http://localhost:8080/apis/svg.html?/viewconfs/overlay-tracks.json.
The tests for the React components and API functions are located in the
test directory. To save time and only run relevant tests, open
karma.conf.js and select the test files to run before running
test-watch.
npm run test-watch
Troubleshooting:
If the installation fails due to
sharp >
node-gyp try installing the node packages using
python2:
npm ci --python=/usr/bin/python2 && rm -rf node_modules/node-sass && npm ci
HiGlass provides an API for controlling the component from with JavaScript. Below is a minimal working example to get started and the complete documentation is availabe at docs.higlass.io.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Minimal Working Example · HiGlass</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/higlass@1.6.6/dist/hglib.css">
<style type="text/css">
html, body {
width: 100vw;
height: 100vh;
overflow: hidden;
}
</style>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/pixi.js@5/dist/pixi.min.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react-bootstrap@0.32.1/dist/react-bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/higlass@1.6.6/dist/hglib.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body></body>
<script>
const hgApi = window.hglib.viewer(
document.body,
'https://higlass.io/api/v1/viewconfs/?d=default',
{ bounded: true },
);
</script>
</html>
HiGlass is provided under the MIT License.