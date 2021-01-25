highwayhash

Node.js implementation of Google's HighwayHash.

Based on SipHash, it is believed to be robust against hash flooding and timing attacks because memory accesses are sequential and the algorithm is branch-free.

This makes it suitable for random number generators and hash tables storing untrusted data.

64-bit hash values are platform independent and will not change for a given input. This is important for applications that write hashes to persistent storage.

SIMD intrinsics (AVX2, SSE4.1) will be used when available at runtime.

Expect up to 8 million operations/second, depending on the length of the input and the output type required.

As JavaScript lacks native support for 64-bit integers, hash values are made available as hex, string, Buffer and low/high 32-bit unsigned integer types.

If the input to be hashed is trusted, a cryptographically-insecure alternative is FarmHash.

Pre-compiled binaries are provided for the most common platforms.

Requirements

x64 CPU

Node.js v10+

Installation

npm install highwayhash

yarn add highwayhash

Usage

const highwayhash = require ( 'highwayhash' );

const key = require ( 'crypto' ).randomBytes( 32 ); const input = Buffer.from( 'The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy sleeping dog' ); const hashAsString = highwayhash.asString(key, input); const hashAsHexString = highwayhash.asHexString(key, input); const hashAsUInt32Low = highwayhash.asUInt32Low(key, input); const hashAsUInt32High = highwayhash.asUInt32High(key, input); const hashAsBuffer = highwayhash.asBuffer(key, input);

API

key is a Buffer containing 32 bytes (256-bit)

is a Buffer containing 32 bytes (256-bit) input is a Buffer to calculate a hash value of

Returns a String representing the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of input .

Returns a hexadecimal String representing the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of input . This is equivalent to but much faster than asBuffer().toString('hex') .

Returns a Buffer representing the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of input .

This method is much slower then asString so only use this method when the hash value needs to be in a Buffer.

Returns a Number representing the low 32-bits of the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of input .

Returns a Number representing the high 32-bits of the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of input .

Benchmarks

Intel i3-4170

Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS

Node.js v6.9.4

Cryptographically strong pseudo-random input via OpenSSL's RAND_bytes

Input size / bytes Hash function Hash size / bits Output data type Ops/sec 100 md5 128 Buffer 577,384 100 sha256 256 Buffer 516,888 100 FarmHash 32 32-bit int 3,870,645 100 FarmHash 64 string 1,332,578 100 HighwayHash 32 32-bit int (low) 5,534,449 100 HighwayHash 32 32-bit int (high) 5,626,820 100 HighwayHash 64 string 2,583,533 100 HighwayHash 64 hex string 3,477,324 1000 md5 128 Buffer 343,203 1000 sha256 256 Buffer 259,395 1000 FarmHash 32 32-bit int 3,836,197 1000 FarmHash 64 string 1,219,728 1000 HighwayHash 32 32-bit int (low) 5,531,220 1000 HighwayHash 32 32-bit int (high) 5,609,610 1000 HighwayHash 64 string 2,616,148 1000 HighwayHash 64 hex string 3,520,123 10000 md5 128 Buffer 67,178 10000 sha256 256 Buffer 44,260 10000 FarmHash 32 32-bit int 1,462,781 10000 FarmHash 64 string 832,073 10000 HighwayHash 32 32-bit int (low) 3,949,544 10000 HighwayHash 32 32-bit int (high) 3,974,480 10000 HighwayHash 64 string 2,613,013 10000 HighwayHash 64 hex string 3,537,567

git clone https://github.com/lovell/highwayhash cd highwayhash npm install && npm test cd bench npm install && npm test

Licence

Copyright 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Lovell Fuller.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Copyright 2015, 2016, 2017 Google Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.