Node.js implementation of Google's HighwayHash.
Based on SipHash, it is believed to be robust against hash flooding and timing attacks because memory accesses are sequential and the algorithm is branch-free.
This makes it suitable for random number generators and hash tables storing untrusted data.
64-bit hash values are platform independent and will not change for a given input. This is important for applications that write hashes to persistent storage.
SIMD intrinsics (AVX2, SSE4.1) will be used when available at runtime.
Expect up to 8 million operations/second, depending on the length of the input and the output type required.
As JavaScript lacks native support for 64-bit integers, hash values are made available as hex, string, Buffer and low/high 32-bit unsigned integer types.
If the input to be hashed is trusted, a cryptographically-insecure alternative is FarmHash.
Pre-compiled binaries are provided for the most common platforms.
npm install highwayhash
yarn add highwayhash
const highwayhash = require('highwayhash');
const key = require('crypto').randomBytes(32);
const input = Buffer.from('The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy sleeping dog');
const hashAsString = highwayhash.asString(key, input);
// Example: '15456351453344120596'
const hashAsHexString = highwayhash.asHexString(key, input);
// Example: '143f2b6cc1fd7fd6'
const hashAsUInt32Low = highwayhash.asUInt32Low(key, input);
// Example: 1814773524
const hashAsUInt32High = highwayhash.asUInt32High(key, input);
// Example: 3598712257
const hashAsBuffer = highwayhash.asBuffer(key, input);
// Example: <Buffer 14 3f 2b 6c c1 fd 7f d6>
key is a Buffer containing 32 bytes (256-bit)
input is a Buffer to calculate a hash value of
Returns a String representing the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of
input.
Returns a hexadecimal String representing the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of
input.
This is equivalent to but much faster than
asBuffer().toString('hex').
Returns a Buffer representing the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of
input.
This method is much slower then
asString so only use this method when the hash value needs to be in a Buffer.
Returns a Number representing the low 32-bits of the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of
input.
Returns a Number representing the high 32-bits of the 64-bit unsigned integer hash value of
input.
|Input size / bytes
|Hash function
|Hash size / bits
|Output data type
|Ops/sec
|100
|md5
|128
|Buffer
|577,384
|100
|sha256
|256
|Buffer
|516,888
|100
|FarmHash
|32
|32-bit int
|3,870,645
|100
|FarmHash
|64
|string
|1,332,578
|100
|HighwayHash
|32
|32-bit int (low)
|5,534,449
|100
|HighwayHash
|32
|32-bit int (high)
|5,626,820
|100
|HighwayHash
|64
|string
|2,583,533
|100
|HighwayHash
|64
|hex string
|3,477,324
|1000
|md5
|128
|Buffer
|343,203
|1000
|sha256
|256
|Buffer
|259,395
|1000
|FarmHash
|32
|32-bit int
|3,836,197
|1000
|FarmHash
|64
|string
|1,219,728
|1000
|HighwayHash
|32
|32-bit int (low)
|5,531,220
|1000
|HighwayHash
|32
|32-bit int (high)
|5,609,610
|1000
|HighwayHash
|64
|string
|2,616,148
|1000
|HighwayHash
|64
|hex string
|3,520,123
|10000
|md5
|128
|Buffer
|67,178
|10000
|sha256
|256
|Buffer
|44,260
|10000
|FarmHash
|32
|32-bit int
|1,462,781
|10000
|FarmHash
|64
|string
|832,073
|10000
|HighwayHash
|32
|32-bit int (low)
|3,949,544
|10000
|HighwayHash
|32
|32-bit int (high)
|3,974,480
|10000
|HighwayHash
|64
|string
|2,613,013
|10000
|HighwayHash
|64
|hex string
|3,537,567
git clone https://github.com/lovell/highwayhash
cd highwayhash
npm install && npm test
cd bench
npm install && npm test
Copyright 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Lovell Fuller.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.
Copyright 2015, 2016, 2017 Google Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.