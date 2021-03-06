ReactJS component that help you highlight ranges of text and give you callbacks to detect user text selection.
npm install highlightable
<Highlightable ranges={ranges}
enabled={true}
onTextHighlighted={onTextHighlightedCallback}
id={uniqueId}
onMouseOverHighlightedWord={onMouseOverHighlightedWordCallback}
highlightStyle={{
backgroundColor: '#ffcc80'
}}
text={'text'}
/>
ranges -> array: of Range objects (see Range object below).
text -> string: the all text that the user can highlight.
enabled -> bool: The user can't highlight text if false.
onMouseOverHighlightedWord -> func: Callback function when the user mouse is over an highlighted text.
(range) => {}
onTextHighlighted -> func: Callback function when the user highlight new text.
(range) => {}
highlightStyle -> obj: Style of the text when the text is highlighted. or func:
(range, charIndex) => {return style}
style -> obj: The style of the main div container
rangeRenderer -> func: Use this function to customise the render of the highlighted text.
(currentRenderedNodes, currentRenderedRange, currentRenderedIndex, onMouseOverHighlightedWord) => {return node}
The range object attributes:
npm run build - produces production version
npm run dev - produces development version
npm test - run the tests