hig

highlightable

by Deshayes Yann
1.0.7 (see all)

ReactJS component that help you highlight ranges of text and give you callbacks to detect user selection.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

182

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Tooltip

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Highlight component for ReactJS

ReactJS component that help you highlight ranges of text and give you callbacks to detect user text selection.

Installation

  npm install highlightable

Features

  • Pass ranges and the component will highlight the text for you
  • Callback function that give you the start and end of the user highlited text
  • Customisable renderRange function that allow you to add tooltip on the top of user selection for exemple
  • Convert url string into link

Getting started

<Highlightable ranges={ranges}
               enabled={true}
               onTextHighlighted={onTextHighlightedCallback}
               id={uniqueId}
               onMouseOverHighlightedWord={onMouseOverHighlightedWordCallback}
               highlightStyle={{
                 backgroundColor: '#ffcc80'
               }}
               text={'text'}
/>

Props:

  • ranges -> array: of Range objects (see Range object below).

  • text -> string: the all text that the user can highlight.

  • enabled -> bool: The user can't highlight text if false.

  • onMouseOverHighlightedWord -> func: Callback function when the user mouse is over an highlighted text. (range) => {}

  • onTextHighlighted -> func: Callback function when the user highlight new text. (range) => {}

  • highlightStyle -> obj: Style of the text when the text is highlighted. or func: (range, charIndex) => {return style}

  • style -> obj: The style of the main div container

  • rangeRenderer -> func: Use this function to customise the render of the highlighted text. (currentRenderedNodes, currentRenderedRange, currentRenderedIndex, onMouseOverHighlightedWord) => {return node}

Range object:

The range object attributes:

  • start -> int: the index of the character where the range start.
  • end -> int: the index of the character where the range stop.
  • text -> string: the highlighted text.
  • data -> object: extra data (the props of the highlight component)

Development

  • npm run build - produces production version
  • npm run dev - produces development version
  • npm test - run the tests

