ReactJS component that help you highlight ranges of text and give you callbacks to detect user text selection.

ranges -> array: of Range objects (see Range object below).

text -> string: the all text that the user can highlight.

enabled -> bool: The user can't highlight text if false.

onMouseOverHighlightedWord -> func: Callback function when the user mouse is over an highlighted text. (range) => {}

onTextHighlighted -> func: Callback function when the user highlight new text. (range) => {}

highlightStyle -> obj: Style of the text when the text is highlighted. or func: (range, charIndex) => {return style}

style -> obj: The style of the main div container