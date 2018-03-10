jQuery plugin for highlighting bits of text within a textarea.
It's not actually possible to style text in a textarea, because any markup within a textarea is treated as literal text. This plugin aims to fake it, allowing you to highlight pieces of text inside a textarea.
A native textarea element is used and familiar behavior (auto-correct, scrolling, resizing, etc.) works as expected.
To start, call
highlightWithinTextarea() on a textarea, passing in a config object.
$('.my-textarea').highlightWithinTextarea({
highlight: whatever // string, regexp, array, function, or custom object
});
The
highlight property accepts several different types of values to describe what will be highlighted. You can see the various ways to highlight things, along with example code, on the demo page.
For reference, the demo page has some sample styling (view source to see the CSS).
There are some guidelines for getting your styles in the right places. Here are the classes you'll want to use.
Use for visibility, positioning, and background.
display
position
top
left
margin
background
Use for sizing and text formatting.
width
height
padding
border
color
font
Use for highlighted text. Generally, stuff that doesn't change size is fine.
background-color
border-radius
box-shadow
Changes to
color won't be visible, since text in the textarea covers colored text in the highlights.
Highlighting will automatically be updated as the user edits the contents of the textarea. But sometimes other scripts may directly change the contents of the textarea. In these cases, you can manually trigger a highlighting update.
$('.my-textarea').highlightWithinTextarea('update');
You can remove the plugin from a textarea with this.
$('.my-textarea').highlightWithinTextarea('destroy');