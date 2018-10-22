Medium-like text selection sharing without dependencies
Demo from the HubSpot blog
This lightweight library allows to create a simple interface to share selected text in a page, in the form of a small popover over the selected portion of text.
Features:
All in a tiny library (less than 1.8 KB minified and gzipped, plus less than 0.5 KB for the optional provided style sheet and 0.5-1.3 KB for the sample sharers).
Via npm:
$ npm install --save highlight-share
After installing, import the library using the module loader of your choice:
// CommonJS
const highlightShare = require('highlight-share');
// ES6
import highlightShare from 'highlight-share';
// AMD
define([ 'highlight-share' ], highlightShare => {
// ...
});
// Global
var highlightShare = window.highlightShare;
Import any sharers you need:
import * as twitterSharer from 'highlight-share/dist/sharers/twitter';
import * as facebookSharer from 'highlight-share/dist/sharers/facebook';
import * as emailSharer from 'highlight-share/dist/sharers/email';
import * as copySharer from 'highlight-share/dist/sharers/copy';
import * as linkedInSharer from 'highlight-share/dist/sharers/linked-in';
import * as facebookMessengerSharer from 'highlight-share/dist/sharers/facebook-messenger';
Note that Facebook Messenger also requires a Facebook app ID, for example the
abc123 string here:
const messengerShare = new facebookMessengerSharer.FacebookMessenger('abc123');
Create a variable specifying a DOM element
selector and an array of your
sharers:
const selectionShare = highlightShare({
selector: '#shareable',
sharers: [twitterSharer, facebookSharer, emailSharer, linkedInSharer, messengerShare, copySharer]
});
selectionShare.init();
Note: If the
sharers array is empty, nothing will happen.
The options for the
highlightShare factory include:
document: the
Document object to apply the sharing functionality (default:
document);
popoverClass: the class name (or names) to be used in the root element of the popover (default:
highlight-share-popover);
selector: restricts the shared text to the contents of the elements matching
selector (default:
"body");
sharers: an array of sharing channels (Twitter, Facebook, email...); see later for details;
shareUrl: a reference URL for the shared text (default: the
location object of the
document property);
transformer: a function that transforms the extracted selected text (default: a function that trims and collapses whitespaces);
onOpen: a function that gets called when the sharing popover is opened. The popover's element, the transformed selected text and its original version are passed as arguments;
onClose: a function that gets called when the sharing popover is closed.
When you're done sharing text, you can call the
destroy method;
selectionShare.destroy();
A destroyed sharing object can not be
initialized again.
A "sharer" is an object with just one mandatory method:
render, that must return the HTML string of the sharing button;
and a
name property.
render(text, rawText, shareUrl) (mandatory)
This function receives these arguments:
text: the text that should be shared;
rawText: the original selected text content (i.e., not mangled by the
transformer);
shareUrl: the reference URL to be shared (see the options).
It must return the HTML of the button/link/element that should provide the required sharing functionality.
name (mandatory)
A unique string (among the sharers) that identifies the sharer (e.g.:
"twitter",
"facebook", ...).
active(text, rawText) (optional)
This property could actually be a function (with the above signature) or a boolean, stating if the sharer is enabled (
true) or not.
If it's a function, it should return a truthy or falsy value, with the same meaning.
action(event, item) (optional)
A function to be called when the user clicks/taps on the sharing button. The
event's default is not prevented.
item is the
<li> element that wraps the sharer's button.
The following are the default basic sharers provided by the package:
|Site
|File location
|Name
|Global variable
dist/sharers/twitter.js
twitter
highlightShareViaTwitter
dist/sharers/facebook.js
facebook
highlightShareViaFacebook
|Facebook Messenger
dist/sharers/facebook-messenger.js
facebook-messenger
highlightShareViaFacebookMessenger
dist/sharers/linked-in.js
linked-in
highlightShareViaLinkedIn
dist/sharers/reddit.js
reddit
highlightShareViaReddit
dist/sharers/email.js
email
highlightShareViaEmail
|Copy
dist/sharers/copy.js
copy
highlightShareViaCopy
The list of the sharers is also available on the
sharers property on the popover element (e.g. passed to the
onOpen callback), for dynamic
runtime handling.
On mobile browsers, you might not want to have
highlight-share to interfere with native sharing features, so you might want it disabled. In order
to it, you might want to do something like this:
if (!window.matchMedia
|| !window.matchMedia('(pointer: coarse)').matches) {
selectionShare.init();
}
(Why
pointer: coarse? If the device's primary pointer is "coarse" — that includes touch devices, but also Kinect and WiiMotes - then the
device probably features a native sharing interface. See CanIUse for details about Interaction
Media Features. If the browser doesn't support
window.matchMedia altogether, then it's probably a PC with a mouse/trackpad, so it's fine to
initialize
highlight-share.)
Keep in mind that native sharing features let the device do the job, using apps or services installed on it,
highlight-share keep this task on the page, meaning it could offer "sharing" capabilities that the device may not have (e.g.: "save to my account's notes" or "pronounce this using
voice synthesis"), so you might want to show both native and custom sharing interfaces.
This library's source code (that can be found in the src folder) uses ES2015 profusely, including ES2015 module definition and loading. Therefore, at the moment, its modules can't be
required without prior transpilation. This also mean that this library is ready for when environments will finally support ES2015 modules. 🎉
The
"module" property is defined in package.json for those module loaders that support it. (Rollup, for example, which is also used to bundle the library).
Source files for style sheets are also provided in both LESS and SCSS form.
Notes:
selectionchange event.
execCommand('copy') event. If you aren't using the
copy sharer, Safari support is version 5.1 and above.
render method
MIT @ Liz Shaw 2017-2018. See LICENSE. Project based on share-this.