highlight-loader - Applies highlight.js to given module

This loader can apply syntax-highlighting via highlight.js in two ways:

Given HTML (either straight HTML or the output of something like markdown-loader), it will replace the contents of <code> blocks with syntax-highlighted HTML generated by highlight.js. This is the default behavior. Given a raw file, it will return syntax-highlighted HTML generated by highlight.js. This can be enabled by using the raw parameter.

You probably want to pass the HTML output of this loader through html-loader.

Parameters

raw

If any value is provided, the loader will interpret its input as a raw string to run through highlight.js.

By default, the language is auto-detected. To specify a language, use the lang parameter.

lang

Specify a language for highlight.js. Only works in combination with the raw parameter.

(To specify a language for non-raw input, apply lang-[something] classes to your <code> blocks.)

exec

Execute the input that highlight-loader receives. Useful in cases when chaining another loader which returns a function. One use case is to combine this with the apply-loader.

By default, exec is false and simply treats its input as a string.

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install highlight-loader --save-dev

Make sure highlightjs is included and initialized on your page.

Usage

Add highlight-loader as a webpack loader:

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.md$/ , loader : 'html!highlight!markdown' , include : PATHS.markdown } ] }

Examples

var highlightedMarkdown = require ( 'html!highlight!markdown!./README.md' ); var highlightedRaw = require ( 'html!highlight?raw=true!./example-script.js' ); var highlightedRawCss = require ( 'html!highlight?raw=true&lang=css!./example-stylesheet.css' ); var highlightedRenderedJadeTemplate = require ( 'html!highlight?exec!apply!jade!./index.jade' )

Contributors

David Clark - Added raw and lang parameters

and parameters Zane Miller - Added missing hljs class to pre element

class to element Javier Castro - Added Node support

Sidd Sridharan - Added support for exec parameter

parameter M.K. Safi - Added installation instructions

License

highlight-loader is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.