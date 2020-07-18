This loader can apply syntax-highlighting via highlight.js in two ways:
Given HTML (either straight HTML or the output of something like markdown-loader), it will replace the contents of
<code> blocks with syntax-highlighted HTML generated by highlight.js. This is the default behavior.
Given a raw file, it will return syntax-highlighted HTML generated by highlight.js. This can be enabled by using the
raw parameter.
You probably want to pass the HTML output of this loader through html-loader.
If any value is provided, the loader will interpret its input as a raw string to run through highlight.js.
By default, the language is auto-detected. To specify a language, use the
lang parameter.
Specify a language for highlight.js. Only works in combination with the
raw parameter.
(To specify a language for non-raw input, apply
lang-[something] classes to your
<code> blocks.)
Execute the input that
highlight-loader receives. Useful in cases when chaining another loader which returns a function. One use case is to combine this with the apply-loader.
By default, exec is
false and simply treats its input as a string.
Install with npm:
npm install highlight-loader --save-dev
Make sure
highlightjs is included and initialized on your page.
Add
highlight-loader as a webpack loader:
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.md$/,
loader: 'html!highlight!markdown',
include: PATHS.markdown
}
]
}
// Reading HTML from parsed markdown
var highlightedMarkdown = require('html!highlight!markdown!./README.md');
// Reading a file's raw contents and auto-detecting the language
var highlightedRaw = require('html!highlight?raw=true!./example-script.js');
// Reading a file's raw contents and specifying the language
var highlightedRawCss = require('html!highlight?raw=true&lang=css!./example-stylesheet.css');
// Reading HTML from a template loader
var highlightedRenderedJadeTemplate = require('html!highlight?exec!apply!jade!./index.jade')
raw and
lang parameters
hljs class to
pre element
exec parameter
highlight-loader is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.