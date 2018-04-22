Highlight ECMAScript syntax for the console or any other medium.
npm install highlight-es
const highlight = require('highlight-es');
function testFunc () {
const re = /(.+) awesome$/;
const match = 'You are awesome'.match(re);
return match[1];
}
const code = testFunc.toString();
console.log('\n' + highlight(code));
⬇
You can pass custom renderer to target other medium, e.g.:
highlight(code, {
string: str => ...,
punctuator: str => ...,
keyword: str => ...,
number: str => ...,
regex: str => ...,
comment: str => ...,
invalid: str => ...
});
is-es2016-keyword - Determine if string is an ES2016 keyword.