Highlight ECMAScript syntax for the console or any other medium.

Install

npm install highlight-es

Usage

const highlight = require ( 'highlight-es' ); function testFunc ( ) { const re = /(.+) awesome$/ ; const match = 'You are awesome' .match(re); return match[ 1 ]; } const code = testFunc.toString(); console .log( '

' + highlight(code));

⬇

You can pass custom renderer to target other medium, e.g.:

highlight(code, { string : str => ..., punctuator : str => ..., keyword : str => ..., number : str => ..., regex : str => ..., comment : str => ..., invalid : str => ... });

Related

is-es2016-keyword - Determine if string is an ES2016 keyword.

Author

Ivan Nikulin (ifaaan@gmail.com)