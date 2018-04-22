openbase logo
highlight-es

by Ivan Nikulin
1.0.3 (see all)

Highlight ECMAScript syntax for the console or any other medium.

Readme

highlight-es

Install

npm install highlight-es

Usage

const highlight = require('highlight-es');

function testFunc () {
    const re    = /(.+) awesome$/;
    const match = 'You are awesome'.match(re);

    return match[1];
}

const code = testFunc.toString();

console.log('\n' + highlight(code));

example

You can pass custom renderer to target other medium, e.g.:

highlight(code, {
    string:     str => ...,
    punctuator: str => ...,
    keyword:    str => ...,
    number:     str => ...,
    regex:      str => ...,
    comment:    str => ...,
    invalid:    str => ...
});

is-es2016-keyword - Determine if string is an ES2016 keyword.

Author

Ivan Nikulin (ifaaan@gmail.com)

