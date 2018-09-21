middleware for browserify v2 with sensible defaults for the ultimate in ease of use
In addition to the basics, browserify-middleware has the following features out of the box:
With the exception of serving up directories (which requires
req.path from express) everything is entirely framework independent. Simply pass in
req
res, and a
callback that will only be called in the event of an error.
If you think I've missed something, be sure to open an issue or submit a pull request.
See
example directory for a complete server
var browserify = require('browserify-middleware');
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
//provide browserified versions of all the files in a directory
app.use('/js', browserify(__dirname + '/client/dir'));
//provide a browserified file at a path
app.get('/js/file.js', browserify(__dirname + '/client/file.js'));
//provide a bundle exposing `require` for a few npm packages.
app.get('/js/bundle.js', browserify(['hyperquest', 'concat-stream']));
//provide a bundle for a few npm packages plus run main.js
app.get('/js/bundle.js', browserify(['hyperquest', 'concat-stream', {__dirname + '/client/main.js': {run: true}}]));
app.listen(3000);
Multiple bundles can sometimes lead to better caching performance. If you had multiple different JavaScript modules in
./client that all depended on
hyperquest and
concat-stream and were used on different pages, you may want to split those two modules into separate files so that they are only loaded once for someone browsing arround the site:
var shared = ['hyperquest', 'concat-stream'];
app.get('/js/bundle.js', browserify(shared));
app.use('/js', browserify('./client', {external: shared}))
Then on your HTML pages you can just have:
page1.html
<script src="/js/bundle.js"></script>
<script src="/js/beep.js"></script>
page2.html
<script src="/js/bundle.js"></script>
<script src="/js/boop.js"></script>
This way, booth
beep.js and
boop.js can
require the shared modules (
hyperquest and
concat-stream) but they aren't actually contained within that file.
browserify('./path/to/file.js'[, options])
Return the middleware to serve a browserified version of the file. The file path is relative to the calling module, not to
process.cwd().
browserify('./path/to/directory/'[, options])
Return the middleware to serve a browserified version of all the files in a directory. The directory path is relative to the calling module, not to
process.cwd().
browserify(['module-a', 'module-b'][, options])
Return middleware that will expose
require for each of the modules in the array. This will work even if those modules are also in the
external array.
browserify([{'module-d': {expose: 'dee'}}][, options])
Require
module-d with custom options (to be passed on to browserify). In this case
module-d will be exposed as
dee. This can be mixed and matched with plain strings. Note that these modules must not appear in the
external array.
options /
settings
The
options passed to each middleware function override the defaults specified in
settings.
Setings has two properties
settings.production and
settings.development which specify the default settings for each environment. The current environment is specified by
settings.mode and defaults to
process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development'
Production defaults:
production.cache = true; // equivalent to "public, max-age=60"
production.precompile = true;
production.minify = true;
production.gzip = true;
production.debug = false;
To update:
browserify.settings.production('cache', '7 days');
Development defaults:
development.cache = 'dynamic';
development.precompile = false;
development.minify = false;
development.gzip = false;
development.debug = true;
To update:
browserify.settings.development('gzip', true);
The following defaults are the same for production and development:
external = [];
ignore = [];
ignoreMissing = false;
transform = [];
insertGlobals = false;
detectGlobals = true;
standalone = false;
grep = /\.js$/
To update:
browserify.settings('external', ['hyperquest']);
//or
browserify.settings({
ignoreMissing: true,
insertGlobals: true,
transform: ['rfileify']
});
Custom Environments:
You can also create a new custom environment:
var test = browserify.settings.env('test');
test('minify', true);
//or
test({
debug: true
});
The cache setting determines how long content can be cached in the client's web browsers (and any caching proxies) and whether or not to cache bundles server side. Any value other than
false will result in them being cached server side. The
'dynamic' cache option is special. It works like watchify and only re-compiles the files that have changed. This is the fastest option for development. It does not enable any client side caching.
If cache is
true the client will recieve Cache Control of
"public, max-age=60", which caches for 60 seconds.
If cache is a
string in the form accepted by ms it becomes:
"public, max-age=" + (ms(cache)/1000)
If cache is a
number, it is treated as being in milliseconds so becomes:
"public, max-age=" + (cache/1000)
If cache is an
object of the form
{private: true || false, maxAge: '10 minutes'} it becomes the apropriate string.
If cache is any other
string it will be sent directly to the client.
N.B. that if caching is enabled, the server never times out its cache, no matter what the timeout set for the client.
The precompile setting enables bundles to be precompiled/built and readily cached immediately on server startup. This option is not available when using browserify with a directory. If
precompile is set to
true, the bundle will be compiled & cached at server start.
// Precompile a browserified file at a path
app.get('/js/file.js', browserify('./client/file.js', {
cache: true,
precompile: true
}));
// Precompile a bundle exposing `require` for a few npm packages.
app.get('/js/bundle.js', browserify(['hyperquest', 'concat-stream'], {
cache: true,
precompile: true
}));
N.B. It only makes sense to use precompiling when caching is enabled. If caching is disabled, no precompiling will happen.
If
minify is
true, UglifyJS will be used to minify the resulting code. This is
true by default in production. If you set it to an object, the object will be passed to uglify-js as options:
warnings (default
false) - pass
true to display compressor warnings
mangle (default
true) - pass
false to skip mangling names
output (default
null) - pass an object to specify additional output options. The defaults are optimized for best compression.
compress (default
{}) - pass
false to skip compressing entirely. Pass an object to specify custom compressor options.
If
gzip is
true, GZip will be enabled when clients support it. This increases the memory required for caching by aproximately 50% but the speed boost can be considerable. It is
true by default in production.
If
debug is
true, a source map will be added to the code. This is very useful when debugging.
debug is
false in production.
If
debug is
true you can provide a
string pathname for basedir and the paths of your files in the source-map will be displayed relative to that file. This is great for hiding the details of your local file system or tidying up the debugging of a large app.
An array of objects of the form
{plugin: 'name', options: {object}}.
The regular expression, something like
/\.(?:js|coffee|ls)$/, that a filename must pass to be served using browserify from a directory.
There are a number of hooks that you can implement to modify the source at a few stages of processing.
e.g.
app.get('/index.js', browserify('/index.js', {
preminify: function (source) {
return angularJsMinifier(source);
}
}));
The available hooks are currently:
The main use case you might have for this would be adding extra minfication steps that are able to make additional assumptions about your code. These hooks can return either a string or a Promise for a string.
The remaining settings are all passed through to browserify, you should look at the browserify readme if you want to know more:
options.external - an array of module names that will be required from external bundles (see browserify/multiple bundles) (default:
[])
options.ignore - an aray of module names that are prevented from showing up in the output bundle (default:
[])
options.ignoreMissing - set to
true to ignore errors when a module can't be found (default:
false).
options.transform - an array of transforms to transform top level modules (default:
[]). Each item can be:
"transform-name" - the npm name of the transform
transformFunction - the transform function
["transform-name" | tranformFunction, {option1: true, ...}] - the transform and some options
options.insertGlobals - set to true to always insert
process,
global etc. without analysing the AST for faster builds but larger bundles (Note that
options.minify may cause the globals to be removed again anyway) (default: false)
options.detectGlobals - set to false to skip adding
process,
global etc. Setting this to false may break more npm modules (default: true).
options.noParse - an array of module names that should not be parsed for
require statements of node.js style globals, can speed up loading things like jQuery that are huge but never use
require.
options.standalone - generate a standalone build (in a umd wrapper) with this name, you probably don't want this.
options.extensions - an array of optional extra extensions for the module lookup machinery to use when the extension has not been specified. By default browserify considers only
.js and
.json files in such cases.
options.resolve - lets you override the default resolution algorithm (e.g. use browserify to compile component modules)
options.basedir - this shouldn't be needed as browserify-middleware already resolves to absolute paths.
You can optionally pass a single item instead of an array to any of the options that take an array.
MIT
If you find it useful, a donation via gittip would be appreciated.