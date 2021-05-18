Rounded corners

This plugin adds options for setting rounded corners on bar and column charts.

The contents of the plugin is located in the javascript file rounded-corners.js .

This plugin is published under the MIT license, and the license document is included in the repository.

Usage

The plugin adds four options to the column series object; borderRadiusTopLeft , borderRadiusTopRight , borderRadiusBottomLeft and borderRadiusBottomRight . If the options are given as numbers, they are interpreted as pixels. If given as percentage strings, they are percentages of the column width.

Demo