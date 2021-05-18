openbase logo
highcharts-rounded-corners

by highcharts
1.0.6 (see all)

This plugin allows individually rounded corners in columns and bars. Improves the looks on stacked charts and allows better alignment to the threshold line.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Rounded corners

This plugin adds options for setting rounded corners on bar and column charts.

The contents of the plugin is located in the javascript file rounded-corners.js.

This plugin is published under the MIT license, and the license document is included in the repository.

Usage

The plugin adds four options to the column series object; borderRadiusTopLeft, borderRadiusTopRight, borderRadiusBottomLeft and borderRadiusBottomRight. If the options are given as numbers, they are interpreted as pixels. If given as percentage strings, they are percentages of the column width.

Demo

