Linear and non-linear regression support for highcharts. Allows you to add regression series to any existing series on your chart. Calculates the r-squared value (coefficient of determination) and optionally prints it on the legend. If Linear or Polynomial regression is selected, you can print the equation on the legend.
For a basic usage just add this property to the series json
regression: true
And for advanced configuration you can add options to
regressionSettings: {}
type (String)
Regression type: 'linear' ,'exponential', 'polynomial', 'power', 'logarithmic', 'loess'. Default:
linear
order (Int)
Set the order (polynomial only). Default:
2
name (String)
The name as it appears in the legend and tooltip. Use the following replacements:
%r: Value of correlation coefficient
%r2: Value of coefficient of determination
%eq: Regression equation
%se: Standard error
Default:
Equation: %eq
decimalPlaces (Int)
Set the number of decimal places for r and r2 (linear only). Default:
2
lineType (String)
??. Default:
spline
lineWidth (Int)
The width of the regression line. Default:
2
dashStyle (String)
Use one of Highcharts-recognized dash styles. Default:
solid
color (String)
Use one of Highcharts-recognized color definitions. Default: none.
useAllSeries (Boolean)
??. Default:
false
extrapolate (Int)
??. Default:
0
loessSmooth (Int)
??. Default:
25
visible (Boolean)
Whether to show the line itself. Hiding the line will grey out its legend item. Default:
true
hideInLegend (Boolean)
The opposite of
visible: show the line but not its legend item. Default:
false
index (Int)
The index of the series in the chart, affecting the internal index in the chart.series array, the visible Z index as well as the order in the legend. Default:
undefined
legendIndex (Int)
The sequential index of the series in the legend. Default:
undefined
tooltip (Object)
Stardard Highcharts tooltip object
dataLabels (Array of objects)
Show dataLabels on specified points. Choose which points should have labels and enter their format. Supports Highchart dataLabel.format and the regression variables stated for name. Default:
undefined
Format expected for dataLabel objects:
{
pointIndex: number // Index of the point to add label to.
format: string // The text/format for the label.
}
regressionSeriesOptions (Object)
Standard Highcharts series object.
Customize the options for the generated regression series. Default:
undefined
The plugin exposes properties to
series[regressionSeries].options.regressionOutputs (Object)
equation (Array[Int]) individual parts of the regression equation
points (Array)
rValue (Int) correlation coefficient
rSquared (Int) coefficient of determination
standardError (Int)
string (String) the resulting formula in string format