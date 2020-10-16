Highcharts Regression

Linear and non-linear regression support for highcharts. Allows you to add regression series to any existing series on your chart. Calculates the r-squared value (coefficient of determination) and optionally prints it on the legend. If Linear or Polynomial regression is selected, you can print the equation on the legend.

For a basic usage just add this property to the series json

regression: true

And for advanced configuration you can add options to

regressionSettings : {}

Regression settings:

type (String)

Regression type: 'linear' ,'exponential', 'polynomial', 'power', 'logarithmic', 'loess'. Default: linear

order (Int)

Set the order (polynomial only). Default: 2

name (String)

The name as it appears in the legend and tooltip. Use the following replacements:

%r : Value of correlation coefficient

: Value of correlation coefficient %r2 : Value of coefficient of determination

: Value of coefficient of determination %eq : Regression equation

: Regression equation %se : Standard error Default: Equation: %eq

decimalPlaces (Int)

Set the number of decimal places for r and r2 (linear only). Default: 2

lineType (String)

??. Default: spline

lineWidth (Int)

The width of the regression line. Default: 2

dashStyle (String)

Use one of Highcharts-recognized dash styles. Default: solid

color (String)

Use one of Highcharts-recognized color definitions. Default: none.

useAllSeries (Boolean)

??. Default: false

extrapolate (Int)

??. Default: 0

loessSmooth (Int)

??. Default: 25

visible (Boolean)

Whether to show the line itself. Hiding the line will grey out its legend item. Default: true

hideInLegend (Boolean)

The opposite of visible : show the line but not its legend item. Default: false

index (Int)

The index of the series in the chart, affecting the internal index in the chart.series array, the visible Z index as well as the order in the legend. Default: undefined

legendIndex (Int)

The sequential index of the series in the legend. Default: undefined

tooltip (Object)

Stardard Highcharts tooltip object

dataLabels (Array of objects)

Show dataLabels on specified points. Choose which points should have labels and enter their format. Supports Highchart dataLabel.format and the regression variables stated for name. Default: undefined

Format expected for dataLabel objects:

{ pointIndex: number // Index of the point to add label to . format : string // The text / format for the label. }

regressionSeriesOptions (Object)

Standard Highcharts series object. Customize the options for the generated regression series. Default: undefined

Exposed properties:

The plugin exposes properties to series[regressionSeries].options.regressionOutputs (Object)