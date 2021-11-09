Official minimal Highcharts wrapper for React.
Make sure you have node, NPM and React up to date. Tested and required versions:
node 8.11.3+
npm 6.4.1+ or similar package manager
This wrapper also requires highcharts and react packages with the following versions installed in your project:
For version 2.x.x :
react 16.4+
highcharts 5.0.0+
For version 3.x.x :
react 16.8+
highcharts 6.0.0+
Get the package from NPM in your React app:
npm install highcharts-react-official
If Highcharts is not already installed, get the package with Highcharts:
npm install highcharts highcharts-react-official
Import into your React project and render a chart:
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import Highcharts from 'highcharts'
import HighchartsReact from 'highcharts-react-official'
const options = {
title: {
text: 'My chart'
},
series: [{
data: [1, 2, 3]
}]
}
const App = () => <div>
<HighchartsReact
highcharts={Highcharts}
options={options}
/>
</div>
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Highcharts from 'highcharts';
import HighchartsReact from 'highcharts-react-official';
// The wrapper exports only a default component that at the same time is a
// namespace for the related Props interface (HighchartsReact.Props) and
// RefObject interface (HighchartsReact.RefObject). All other interfaces
// like Options come from the Highcharts module itself.
const options: Highcharts.Options = {
title: {
text: 'My chart'
},
series: [{
type: 'line',
data: [1, 2, 3]
}]
};
// React supports function components as a simple way to write components that
// only contain a render method without any state (the App component in this
// example).
const App = (props: HighchartsReact.Props) => {
const chartComponentRef = useRef<HighchartsReact.RefObject>(null);
return (
<HighchartsReact
highcharts={Highcharts}
options={options}
ref={chartComponentRef}
{...props}
/>
);
};
// Render your App component into the #root element of the document.
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
Next.js executes code twice - on server-side and then client-side. First run is done in an environment that lacks
window and causes Highcharts to be loaded, but not initialized. Easy fix is to place all modules inits in a
if checking if Highcharts is an object or a function. It should be an object for modules initialization to work without any errors, so code like below is an easy fix:
import React from 'react'
import Highcharts from 'highcharts'
import HighchartsExporting from 'highcharts/modules/exporting'
import HighchartsReact from 'highcharts-react-official'
if (typeof Highcharts === 'object') {
HighchartsExporting(Highcharts)
}
...
This is a know issue with NextJS and is covered here: https://github.com/vercel/next.js/issues/5354
A good practice is to keep all chart options in the state. When
setState is called, the options are overwritten and only the new ones are passed to the
chart.update method.
Live example: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-hketvd?file=index.js
Optimal way to update with React Hooks: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-nwseym?file=index.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import HighchartsReact from 'highcharts-react-official';
import Highcharts from 'highcharts';
class LineChart extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
// To avoid unnecessary update keep all options in the state.
chartOptions: {
xAxis: {
categories: ['A', 'B', 'C'],
},
series: [
{ data: [1, 2, 3] }
],
plotOptions: {
series: {
point: {
events: {
mouseOver: this.setHoverData.bind(this)
}
}
}
}
},
hoverData: null
};
}
setHoverData = (e) => {
// The chart is not updated because `chartOptions` has not changed.
this.setState({ hoverData: e.target.category })
}
updateSeries = () => {
// The chart is updated only with new options.
this.setState({
chartOptions: {
series: [
{ data: [Math.random() * 5, 2, 1]}
]
}
});
}
render() {
const { chartOptions, hoverData } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<HighchartsReact
highcharts={Highcharts}
options={chartOptions}
/>
<h3>Hovering over {hoverData}</h3>
<button onClick={this.updateSeries.bind(this)}>Update Series</button>
</div>
)
}
}
render(<LineChart />, document.getElementById('root'));
Available options with example values:
<HighchartsReact
options = { this.state.chartOptions }
highcharts = { Highcharts }
constructorType = { 'mapChart' }
allowChartUpdate = { true }
immutable = { false }
updateArgs = { [true, true, true] }
containerProps = {{ className: 'chartContainer' }}
callback = { this.chartCallback }
/>
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Defaults
|Description
options
|Object
|yes
|-
|Highcharts chart configuration object. Please refer to the Highcharts API documentation.
highcharts
|Object
|yes
|-
|Used to pass the Highcharts instance after modules are initialized. If not set the component will try to get the Highcharts from window.
constructorType
|String
|no
'chart'
|String for constructor method. Official constructors:
-
'chart' for Highcharts charts
-
'stockChart' for Highstock charts
-
'mapChart' for Highmaps charts
-
'ganttChart' for Gantt charts
allowChartUpdate
|Boolean
|no
true
|This wrapper uses
chart.update() method to apply new options to the chart when changing the parent component. This option allow to turn off the updating.
immutable
|Boolean
|no
false
|Reinitialises the chart on prop update (as oppose to
chart.update()) - useful in some cases but slower than a regular update.
updateArgs
|Array
|no
[true, true, true]
|Array of
update()'s function optional arguments. Parameters should be defined in the same order like in native Highcharts function:
[redraw, oneToOne, animation]. Here is a more specific description of the parameters.
containerProps
|Object
|no
|-
|The props object passed to the chart container in
React.createElement method. Useful for adding styles or class.
callback
|Function
|no
|-
|A callback function for the created chart. First argument for the function will hold the created
chart. Default
this in the function points to the
chart. This option is optional.
Create custom component
./components/MyStockChart.jsx:
import React from 'react'
import Highcharts from 'highcharts/highstock'
import HighchartsReact from 'highcharts-react-official'
const options = {
title: {
text: 'My stock chart'
},
series: [{
data: [1, 2, 3]
}]
}
const MyStockChart = () => <HighchartsReact
highcharts={Highcharts}
constructorType={'stockChart'}
options={options}
/>
export default MyStockChart
Render your custom chart component like below:
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import MyStockChart from './components/MyStockChart.jsx'
const App = () => <div>
<MyStockChart />
</div>
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
Clone github repository and install dependencies:
git clone https://github.com/highcharts/highcharts-react
cd highcharts-react
npm install
Examples and tests require Highcharts library, don't forget to:
npm install highcharts
There are several interesting examples in the demo folder that use all available constructors and several modules.
Bundle these with:
npm run build-demo
Demo is located under demo/index.html
Live example: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-4ded5d?file=index.js
This wrapper contains tests for: testing environment, chart rendering and passing down container props. To run tests, type:
npm run test
The changelog is available here.
Technical support will help you with Highcharts and with the wrapper.
If you have a bug to report or an enhancement suggestion please submit Issues in this repository.
The NPM package is registered as
highcharts-react-official because
highcharts-react was already taken.
For class components and version prior to 3.0.0 use
React.createRef:
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.chartRef = React.createRef();
}
render() {
return (
<HighchartsReact
highcharts={ Highcharts }
options={ options }
ref={ this.chartRef }
/>
);
}
For functional components and version 3.0.0 and later use
useRef hook:
const chartComponent = useRef(null);
const [options] = useState({...});
useEffect(() => {
const chart = chartComponent.current.chart;
...
}, []);
return <HighchartsReact ref={chartComponent} highcharts={Highcharts} options={options} />;
Alternatively store a chart reference in a callback function:
afterChartCreated = (chart) => {
// Highcharts creates a separate chart instance during export
if (!chart.options.chart.forExport) {
this.internalChart = chart;
}
}
componentDidMount() {
// example of use
this.internalChart.addSeries({ data: [1, 2, 3] })
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<h2>Highcharts</h2>
<HighchartsReact
highcharts={ Highcharts }
options={ options }
callback={ this.afterChartCreated }
/>
</div>
);
}
To add a module, import and initialize it:
import Highcharts from 'highcharts'
import highchartsGantt from "highcharts/modules/gantt";
import HighchartsReact from 'highcharts-react-official'
// init the module
highchartsGantt(Highcharts);
alternative with
require:
import Highcharts from 'highcharts'
import HighchartsReact from 'highcharts-react-official'
require("highcharts/modules/variwide")(Highcharts);
By using Portals it is possible to add a component to every HTML chart element.
Live example: https://codesandbox.io/s/1o5y7r31k3
It can be confusing, since React props are read-only, but Highcharts for performance reasons mutates the original data array. This behaviour is NOT changed by our wrapper. You need to pass a copy of your data to the wrapper if you want to prevent mutations.
Issue: https://github.com/highcharts/highcharts-react/issues/326
More discussion here: https://github.com/highcharts/highcharts/issues/4259