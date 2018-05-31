openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

highcharts-pattern-fill

by highcharts
3.0.3 (see all)

Highcharts pattern fill plugin for Highcharts 4. For Highcharts 3.x, the pattern fill version 1.0.x was used.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pattern-fill

Highcharts plugin for creating pattern fills in any area, like area charts, chart backgrounds, plot bands or columns.

Deprecation notice

Given the popularity of this plugin, it has been taken in as a Highcharts module since v6.1, and development will continue in the official Highcharts repo. This means it can be loaded from code.highcharts.com and is available with the Highcharts npm package. Issues should now be reported in the Highcharts repo. See the pattern fills blog article for a tutorial, and PatternOptions in the API for options details.

Usage

In version 2, add a defs object to the options. Create a patterns array under defs. Each item in this array represents a pattern. To use a pattern, set the color to url(#id-of-pattern). Version 1 worked with oldIE, but the downside is that image files are required for the patterns.

    defs: {
        patterns: [{
            'id': 'custom-pattern',
            'path': {
                d: 'M 0 0 L 10 10 M 9 -1 L 11 1 M -1 9 L 1 11',
            stroke: Highcharts.getOptions().colors[0],
                strokeWidth: 3
            }
        }]
    },
    // ... the rest of your chart data here ...
    series: [{
        'data': [1, 2, 3, 4],
    'color': 'url(#custom-pattern)'
    }]

Demos

Compatibility

Versions 1.x are compatible with Highcharts 3. Versions 2.x are compatible with Highcharts 4.

Options for version 1:

  • pattern: The URL for a pattern image file
  • width: The width of the image file
  • height: The height of the image file
  • color1: In oldIE, bright colors in the pattern image are replaced by this color. Not yet implemented in SVG.
  • color2: In oldIE, dark colors are replaced by this.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial