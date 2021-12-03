Convert Highcharts.JS charts to static image files.
Version 2.1.0 has a couple of breaking changes:
callback
resources
customCode
Disabled options can be enabled by adding the
--allowCodeExecution flag when
starting the server/CLI. Using this flag is not recommended, and should not be
done unless the server is sandboxed and not reachable on the public internet, or if only using the CLI in a controlled manner (e.g. it's not possible for a user to change the configuration sent to it through a different system).
This is a node.js application/service that converts Highcharts.JS charts to static image files. It supports PNG, JPEG, SVG, and PDF output; and the input can be either SVG, or JSON-formatted chart options.
The application can be used either as a CLI (Command Line Interface), as an HTTP server, or as a node.js module.
The main use case for the export server is situations where headless conversion of charts are required. Common use cases include automatic report generation, static caching, and for including charts in e.g. presentations, or other documents.
In addition, the HTTP mode can be used to run your own export server for your users, rather than relying on the public export.highcharts.com server which is rate limited.
The HTTP server can either be ran stand-alone and integrate with your other applications and services, or it can be ran in such a way that the export buttons on your charts route to your own server.
To do latter, add:
{
exporting: {
url: "<IP to the self-hosted export server>"
}
}
to the chart options when creating your charts.
For systems that generate automatic reports, using the export server as a node.js module is a great fit - especially if your report generator is also written in node. See here for examples.
First, make sure you have node.js installed. Go to nodejs.org and download/install node for your platform.
After node.js is installed, install the export server by opening a terminal and typing:
npm install highcharts-export-server -g
OR:
git clone https://github.com/highcharts/node-export-server
npm install
npm link
Note: depending on how you installed Node, you may have to create a symlink from
nodejs to
node. Example on Linux:
ln -s `which nodejs` /usr/bin/node
highcharts-export-server <arguments>
General options
--infile: Specify the input file.
--instr: Specify the input as a string.
--options: Alias for
--instr
--outfile: Specify the output filename.
--allowFileResources: Allow injecting resources from the filesystem. Has no effect when running as a server. Defaults to
true.
--type: The type of the exported file. Valid options are
jpg png pdf svg.
--scale: The scale of the chart. Use it to improve resolution in PNG and JPG, for example setting scale to 2 on a 600px chart will result in a 1200px output.
--width: Scale the chart to fit the width supplied - overrides
--scale.
--constr: The constructor to use. Either
Chart,
Map (requires that the server was installed with maps support), or
StockChart.
--callback: File containing JavaScript to call in the constructor of Highcharts.
--resources: Stringified JSON.
--batch "input.json=output.png;input2.json=output2.png;..": Batch convert
--logDest <path>: Set path for log files, and enable file logging
--logFile <filename>: Set the name of the log file (without the path). Defaults to
highcharts-export-server.log. Note that
--logDest also needs to be set to enable file logging.
--logLevel <0..4>: Set the log level. 0 = off, 1 = errors, 2 = warn, 3 = notice, 4 = verbose
--fromFile "options.json": Read CLI options from JSON file
--tmpdir: The path to temporary output files.
--workers: Number of workers to spawn
--workLimit: the pieces of work that can be performed before restarting a phantom process
--queueSize: how many request can be stored in overflow count when there are not enough
--listenToProcessExits: set to 0 to skip attaching process.exit handlers. Note that disabling this may cause zombie processes!
--globalOptions: A JSON string with options to be passed to Highcharts.setOptions
--allowCodeExecution: Set to 1 to allow execution of arbitrary code when exporting. Defaults to
0, and is required for
callback,
resources, and
customCode export settings. Turning this on is not recommended unless running on a sandboxed server without access to the general internet, or if running well-defined exports using the CLI
Server related options
--enableServer <1|0>: Enable the server (done also when supplying --host)
--host: The hostname to run the server on.
--port: The port to listen for incoming requests on. Defaults to
7801.
--sslPath: The path to the SSL key/certificate. Indirectly enables SSL support.
--sslPort: Port on which to run the HTTPS server. Defaults to
443.
--sslOnly: Set to true to only serve over HTTPS
--rateLimit: Argument is the max requests allowed in one minute. Disabled by default.
--skipKey and
--skipToken: Key/token pair that allows bypassing the rate limiter. On requests, these should be sent as such:
?key=<key>&access_token=<token>.
- and
-- can be used interchangeably when using the CLI.
The
width argument is mostly to set a zoom factor rather than an absolute width.
If you need to set the height of the chart, it can be done in two ways:
chart.height
exporting.sourceHeight
The latter is prefered, as it lets you set a separate sizing when exporting and when displaying the chart in your web page.
In order to use the export server, Highcharts.js needs to be injected into the export template.
This is largely an automatic process. When running
npm install you will
be prompted to accept the license terms of Highcharts.js. Answering
yes will
pull the version of your choosing from the Highcharts CDN and put them where they need to be.
However, if you need to do this manually you can run
node build.js.
If you're deploying an application/service that depend on the export server
as a node module, you can set the environment variable
ACCEPT_HIGHCHARTS_LICENSE to
YES
on your server, and it will automatically agree to the licensing terms when running
npm install. You can also use
HIGHCHARTS_VERSION and
HIGHCHARTS_USE_STYLED
to bake with a specific Highcharts version, and to enable styled mode (requires
a Highcharts 5 license).
If you're using the export server as a dependency in your own app,
depending on your setup, it may be possible to set the env variable in your
package.json file:
{
"scripts": {
"preinstall": "export ACCEPT_HIGHCHARTS_LICENSE=1"
}
}
Library fetches
When fetching the built Highcharts library, the default behaviour is to
fetch them from
code.highcharts.com.
In automated deployments, it's also possible to fetch using NPM instead.
This is done by setting
HIGHCHARTS_VERSION to
npm in addition to setting
the afformentioned
ACCEPT_HIGHCHARTS_LICENSE to
YES.
Use the environment variables
HIGHCHARTS_USE_MAPS and
HIGHCHARTS_USE_GANTT
to enable support of either.
The export server attaches event listeners to process.exit. This is to make sure that all the phantom processes are properly killed off when the application is terminated.
Listeners are also attached to uncaught exceptions - if one appears, the entire pool is killed, and the application terminated.
If you do not want this behavior, start the server with
--listenToProcessExits 0.
Be aware though - if you disable this and you don't take great care to manually kill the pool, your server will bleed memory when the app is terminated.
If
--resources is not set, and a file
resources.json exist in the folder
from which the cli tool was ran, it will use the
resources.json file.
The server accepts the following arguments:
infile: A string containing JSON or SVG for the chart
options: Alias for
infile
svg: A string containing SVG to render
type: The format:
png,
jpeg,
pdf,
svg. Mimetypes can also be used.
scale: The scale factor. Use it to improve resolution in PNG and JPG, for example setting scale to 2 on a 600px chart will result in a 1200px output.
width: The chart width (overrides scale)
callback: Javascript to execute in the highcharts constructor.
resources: Additional resources.
constr: The constructor to use. Either
Chart or
Stock.
b64: Bool, set to true to get base64 back instead of binary.
async: Get a download link instead of the file data. Note that the
b64 option overrides the
async option.
noDownload: Bool, set to true to not send attachment headers on the response.
asyncRendering: Wait for the included scripts to call
highexp.done() before rendering the chart.
globalOptions: A JSON object with options to be passed to
Highcharts.setOptions.
dataOptions: Passed to
Highcharts.data(..)
customCode: When
dataOptions is supplied, this is a function to be called with the after applying the data options. Its only argument is the complete options object which will be passed to the Highcharts constructor on return.
It responds to
application/json,
multipart/form-data, and URL encoded requests.
CORS is enabled for the server.
It's recommended to run the server using pm2 unless running in a managed environment such as AWS Elastic Beanstalk. Please refer to the pm2 documentation for details on how to set this up.
See this issue.
To enable ssl support, add
--sslPath <path to key/crt> when running the server.
Note that the certificate files needs to be named as such:
server.crt
server.key
The export server utilizes a pool of workers, where one worker is a
PhantomJS process responsible for converting charts. The pool size
can be set with the
--workers switch, and should be tweaked to fit the hardware
on which you're running the server. It's recommended that you start with the default (8),
and work your way up (or down if 8 is too many for your setup, and things are unstable) gradually. The
tests/http/stress-test.js script can be used
to test the server. It fires batches of 10 requests every 10ms, and expects the
server to be running on port 8081.
PhantomJS becomes somewhat unstable the more export requests it has historically handled.
To work around this, each of the workers has a maximum number of requests it can
handle before it restarts itself. This number is 60 by default, and can be tweaked with
--workLimit. As with
--workers, this number should also be tweaked to fit your
use case.
The system requirements largely depend on your use case.
It's largely CPU and memory bound, so when using in heavy-traffic situations, it needs a fairly beefy server. It's recommended that the server has at least 1GB of memory regardless of traffic, and more than one core.
Does your Linux server not have Arial or Calibri? PhantomJS uses the system installed fonts to render pages. Therefore the Highcharts Export Server requires fonts to be properly installed on the system in order to use them to render charts.
Note that the default font-family config in Highcharts is
"Lucida Grande", "Lucida Sans Unicode", Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif".
Fonts are installed differently depending on your system. Please follow the below guides for font installation on most common systems.
Install your desired fonts with the Font Book app, or place it in /Library/Fonts/ (system) or ~/Library/Fonts/ (user)
Copy or move the TTF file to the
/usr/share/fonts/truetype (may require sudo privileges):
mkdir -p /usr/share/fonts/truetype
cp yourFont.ttf /usr/share/fonts/truetype/
fc-cache -fv
Copy or move the TTF file to
C:\Windows\Fonts\:
copy yourFont.ttf C:\Windows\Fonts\yourFont.ttf
If you need Google Fonts in your custom installation, they can be had here: https://github.com/google/fonts
Download them, and follow the above instructions for your OS.
Run the below in a terminal after running
highcharts-export-server --enableServer 1.
# Generate a chart and save it to mychart.png
curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"infile":{"title": {"text": "Steep Chart"}, "xAxis": {"categories": ["Jan", "Feb", "Mar"]}, "series": [{"data": [29.9, 71.5, 106.4]}]}}' 127.0.0.1:7801 -o mychart.png
The export server can also be used as a node module to simplify integrations:
//Include the exporter module
const exporter = require('highcharts-export-server');
//Export settings
var exportSettings = {
type: 'png',
options: {
title: {
text: 'My Chart'
},
xAxis: {
categories: ["Jan", "Feb", "Mar", "Apr", "Mar", "Jun", "Jul", "Aug", "Sep", "Oct", "Nov", "Dec"]
},
series: [
{
type: 'line',
data: [1, 3, 2, 4]
},
{
type: 'line',
data: [5, 3, 4, 2]
}
]
}
};
//Set up a pool of PhantomJS workers
exporter.initPool();
//Perform an export
/*
Export settings corresponds to the available CLI arguments described
above.
*/
exporter.export(exportSettings, function (err, res) {
//The export result is now in res.
//If the output is not PDF or SVG, it will be base64 encoded (res.data).
//If the output is a PDF or SVG, it will contain a filename (res.filename).
//Kill the pool when we're done with it, and exit the application
exporter.killPool();
process.exit(1);
});
highcharts-export-server module
Functions
log(level, ...): log something. Level is a number from 1-4. Args are joined by whitespace to form the message.
logLevel(level): set the current log level:
0: disabled,
1: errors,
2: warnings,
3: notices,
4: verbose
enableFileLogging(path, name): enable logging to file.
path is the path to log to,
name is the filename to log to
export(exportOptions, fn): do an export.
exportOptions uses the same attribute names as the CLI switch names.
fn is called when the export is completed, with an object as the second argument containing the the filename attribute.
startServer(port, sslPort, sslPath): start an http server on the given port.
sslPath is the path to the server key/certificate (must be named server.key/server.crt)
server - the server instance
enableRateLimiting(options) - enable rate limiting on the POST path
max - the maximum amount of requests before rate limiting kicks in
window - the time window in minutes for rate limiting. Example: setting
window to
1 and
max to
30 will allow a maximum of 30 requests within one minute.
delay - the amount to delay each successive request before hitting the max
trustProxy - set this to true if behind a load balancer
skipKey/
skipToken - key/token pair that allows bypassing the rate limiter. On requests, these should be sent as such:
?key=<key>&access_token=<token>.
app() - returns the express app
express() - return the express module instance
useFilter(when, fn) - attach a filter to the POST route. Returning false in the callback will terminate the request.
when - either
beforeRequest or
afterRequest
fn - the function to call
req - the request object
res - the result object
data - the request data
id - the request ID
uniqueid - the unique id for the request (used for temporary file names)
initPool(config): init the phantom pool - must be done prior to exporting.
config is an object as such:
maxWorkers (default 25) - max count of worker processes
initialWorkers (default 5) - initial worker process count
workLimit (default 50) - how many task can be performed by a worker process before it's automatically restarted
queueSize (default 5) - how many request can be stored in overflow count when there are not enough workers to handle all requests
timeoutThreshold (default 3500) - the maximum allowed time for each export job execution, in milliseconds. If a worker has been executing a job for longer than this period, it will be restarted
killPool(): kill the phantom processes
If you need to perform Ajax requests inside one of the resource scripts,
set
asyncRendering to true, and call
highexp.done() in the Ajax return to process the chart.
Example:
{
asyncRendering: true,
resources: {
files: 'myAjaxScript.js'
}
}
myAjaxScript.js:
jQuery.ajax({
url: 'example.com',
success: function (data) {
...
highexp.done();
},
error: function () {
highexp.done();
}
});
If the Ajax call doesn't call
highexp.done() within 60 seconds, the
rendering will time out.
In cases of batch exports, it's faster to use the HTTP server than the CLI. This is due to the overhead of starting PhantomJS for each job when using the CLI.
As a concrete example, running the CLI with testcharts/basic.json as the input and converting to PNG averages about 449ms. Posting the same configuration to the HTTP server averages less than 100ms.
So it's better to write a bash script that starts the server and then performs a set of POSTS to it through e.g. curl if not wanting to host the export server as a service.
Alternatively, you can use the
--batch switch if the output format is the same
for each of the input files to process:
highcharts-export-server --batch "infile1.json=outfile1.png;infile2.json=outfile2.png;.."
Other switches can be combined with this switch.
MIT.