Deprecated: Draggable Points for Highcharts

This plugin is deprecated as of November 2018, and replaced by the featured draggable-points Highcharts module that includes the same functionality and more.

This plugin allows the user to drag the points in the chart, making them able to edit data directly in the chart.

The contents of the plugin is located in the javascript file draggable-points.js . This plugin is published under the MIT license, and the license document is included in the repository.

Online demos:

Options