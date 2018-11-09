openbase logo
highcharts-draggable-points

by highcharts
2.0.10

Highcharts plugin that allows points to be dragged and dropped by mouse or touch.

Deprecated!
Highcharts draggable points is included in the main Highcharts package since v6.2.0 and will be maintained there.

Deprecated: Draggable Points for Highcharts

This plugin is deprecated as of November 2018, and replaced by the featured draggable-points Highcharts module that includes the same functionality and more.

This plugin allows the user to drag the points in the chart, making them able to edit data directly in the chart.

The contents of the plugin is located in the javascript file draggable-points.js. This plugin is published under the MIT license, and the license document is included in the repository.

Options

Option nameTypeDescription
chart.zoomKeyStringAllows setting zoom key. Can be one of alt, ctrl, meta (the command key on Mac and Windows key on Windows) or shift, and should be set different than chart.panKey. It is useful when series.stickyTracking is enabled.
plotOptions.series.cursorStringHighcharts core option. We recommend setting a cursor that indicates to your users that the point can be dragged, for example ns-resize or move.
plotOptions.series.data.draggableXBooleanIf dragging is enabled on the series, set this to false to prevent dragging on a single point.
plotOptions.series.data.draggableYBooleanIf dragging is enabled on the series, set this to false to prevent dragging on a single point.
plotOptions.series.draggableXBooleanEnable draggable along the X axis.
plotOptions.series.draggableYBooleanEnable draggable along the Y axis.
plotOptions.series.dragHandlePathFunctionColumn series only. A custom path for the drag handle.
plotOptions.series.dragHandleFillFunctionColumn series only. Fill color for the drag handle.
plotOptions.series.dragHandleStrokeFunctionColumn series only. Stroke color for the drag handle.
plotOptions.series.dragMaxXNumberThe maximum X value to drag to for this series.
plotOptions.series.dragMaxYNumberThe maximum Y value to drag to for this series.
plotOptions.series.dragMinXNumberThe minimum X value to drag to for this series.
plotOptions.series.dragMinYNumberThe minimum Y value to drag to for this series.
plotOptions.series.dragPrecisionXNumberThe X precision value to drag to for this series.
plotOptions.series.dragPrecisionYNumberThe Y precision value to drag to for this series.
plotOptions.series.dragSensitivityNumberThe amount of pixels to drag the pointer before it counts as a drag operation. This prevents drag/drop to fire when just clicking or selecting points. Defaults to 1.
plotOptions.series.point.events.dragFunctionCallback that fires while dragging. Temporary point values can be read from e.newX and e.newY. Original values are available in e.dragStart.
plotOptions.series.point.events.dropFunctionCallback that fires when the point is dropped. Original values are available in e.dragStart. The Point object is the context. Return false to cancel the drop.

