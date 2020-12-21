Go to project page to see this module in action: http://blacklabel.github.io/custom_events/
Like any other Highcharts module (e.g. exporting), add
<script> tag pointing to
custom_events.js below Highcharts script tag.
For NPM users:
var Highcharts = require('highcharts'),
HighchartsCustomEvents = require('highcharts-custom-events')(Highcharts);
bower install highcharts-custom-events
The latest code is available on github: https://github.com/blacklabel/custom_events/
It's quite simple and intuitive, just pass function as other events:
events: {
dblclick: function () {
$('#report').html('dbclick on xAxis label');
},
click: function () {
$('#report').html('click on xAxis label');
},
contextmenu: function () {
$('#report').html('context menu on xAxis label');
}
}
Crosshairs
crosshair: {
enabled: true,
events: {
dblclick: function () {
$('#report').html('dbclick on xAxis label');
},
click: function () {
$('#report').html('click on xAxis label');
},
contextmenu: function () {
$('#report').html('context menu on xAxis label');
}
}
}