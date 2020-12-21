openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

highcharts-custom-events

by blacklabel
3.0.10 (see all)

Custom events plugin for Highcharts by Black Label

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.1K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Custom events - Highcharts module

Go to project page to see this module in action: http://blacklabel.github.io/custom_events/

Requirements

  • Plugin requires the latest Highcharts (tested with 6.1.4)

Installation

  • Like any other Highcharts module (e.g. exporting), add <script> tag pointing to custom_events.js below Highcharts script tag.

  • For NPM users:

var Highcharts = require('highcharts'),
    HighchartsCustomEvents = require('highcharts-custom-events')(Highcharts);
  • For BOWER users:
bower install highcharts-custom-events

Code

The latest code is available on github: https://github.com/blacklabel/custom_events/

Usage and demos

It's quite simple and intuitive, just pass function as other events:

events: {
                        dblclick: function () {
                            $('#report').html('dbclick on xAxis label');
                        },
                        click: function () {
                            $('#report').html('click on xAxis label');
                        },
                        contextmenu: function () {
                            $('#report').html('context menu on xAxis label');
                        }
}

Crosshairs

crosshair: {
    enabled: true,
    events: {
                        dblclick: function () {
                            $('#report').html('dbclick on xAxis label');
                        },
                        click: function () {
                            $('#report').html('click on xAxis label');
                        },
                        contextmenu: function () {
                            $('#report').html('context menu on xAxis label');
                        }
    }
}

Available events

  • click
  • double click (including mobile devices)
  • right click (context menu)
  • mouse over
  • mouse out
  • mouse down
  • mouse move

Elements

  • title
  • subtitle
  • axis labels
  • axis title
  • plotLines
  • plotBands, including labels
  • point
  • series
  • legend
  • datalabels
  • flags
  • crosshairs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial