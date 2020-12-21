Custom events - Highcharts module

Go to project page to see this module in action: http://blacklabel.github.io/custom_events/

Requirements

Plugin requires the latest Highcharts (tested with 6.1.4)

Installation

Like any other Highcharts module (e.g. exporting), add <script> tag pointing to custom_events.js below Highcharts script tag.

For NPM users:

var Highcharts = require ( 'highcharts' ), HighchartsCustomEvents = require ( 'highcharts-custom-events' )(Highcharts);

For BOWER users:

bower install highcharts-custom-events

Code

The latest code is available on github: https://github.com/blacklabel/custom_events/

Usage and demos

It's quite simple and intuitive, just pass function as other events:

events: { dblclick : function ( ) { $( '#report' ).html( 'dbclick on xAxis label' ); }, click : function ( ) { $( '#report' ).html( 'click on xAxis label' ); }, contextmenu : function ( ) { $( '#report' ).html( 'context menu on xAxis label' ); } }

Crosshairs

crosshair: { enabled : true , events : { dblclick : function ( ) { $( '#report' ).html( 'dbclick on xAxis label' ); }, click : function ( ) { $( '#report' ).html( 'click on xAxis label' ); }, contextmenu : function ( ) { $( '#report' ).html( 'context menu on xAxis label' ); } } }

Available events

click

double click (including mobile devices)

right click (context menu)

mouse over

mouse out

mouse down

mouse move

Elements