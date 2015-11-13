Browserify bundle for Highcharts.
$ npm install --save highcharts-browserify
var $ = require('jquery');
var HighCharts = require('highcharts-browserify');
new Highcharts.Chart({
chart: {
renderTo: $('#my-chart')
},
// ... more options - see http://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});
Several extra graph types are included as modules. By requiring the graph type you need, highcharts will be extended to support that graph type.
var $ = require('jquery');
var HighCharts = require('highcharts-browserify/modules/solid-gauge');
new Highcharts.Chart({
chart: {
type: 'solidgauge',
renderTo: $('#my-chart')
},
// ... more options - see http://www.highcharts.com/articles/2-news/46-gauges-ranges-and-polar-charts-in-beta
});
Just
require the theme you want to use. Highcharts will automatically be configured to use that theme. See the themes documentation for more information.
var $ = require('jquery');
var HighCharts = require('highcharts-browserify');
require('highcharts-browserify/themes/dark-blue');
new Highcharts.Chart({
chart: {
renderTo: $('#my-chart')
},
// ... more options - see http://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});
Similarly to themes, just
require the highcharts module you want to use. See below exemplary usage for data module:
var HighCharts = require('highcharts-browserify');
require('highcharts-browserify/modules/data');
var fetchedData = ... //fetch data
new Highcharts.Chart({
data: fetchedData
// ... more options - see http://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});
