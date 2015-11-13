Browserify bundle for Highcharts.

Installation

npm install --save highcharts-browserify

How to use

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); var HighCharts = require ( 'highcharts-browserify' ); new Highcharts.Chart({ chart : { renderTo : $( '#my-chart' ) }, });

More graph types

Several extra graph types are included as modules. By requiring the graph type you need, highcharts will be extended to support that graph type.

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); var HighCharts = require ( 'highcharts-browserify/modules/solid-gauge' ); new Highcharts.Chart({ chart : { type : 'solidgauge' , renderTo : $( '#my-chart' ) }, });

Themes

Just require the theme you want to use. Highcharts will automatically be configured to use that theme. See the themes documentation for more information.

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); var HighCharts = require ( 'highcharts-browserify' ); require ( 'highcharts-browserify/themes/dark-blue' ); new Highcharts.Chart({ chart : { renderTo : $( '#my-chart' ) }, });

Modules

Similarly to themes, just require the highcharts module you want to use. See below exemplary usage for data module:

var HighCharts = require ( 'highcharts-browserify' ); require ( 'highcharts-browserify/modules/data' ); var fetchedData = ... new Highcharts.Chart({ data : fetchedData });

Collaborators

highcharts-browserify is only possible due to the excellent work of the following collaborators: