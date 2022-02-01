Highcharts is a JavaScript charting library based on SVG rendering. This project includes Stock, the financial charting package, the Maps package for geo maps and the Gantt package.

This package is intended for supporting client-side JavaScript charting through bundlers like Parcel or Webpack and environments like Babel or TypeScript. If you intend to generate static charts on the server side, use the Highcharts node.js Export Server instead.

License

Please note that commercial use of Highcharts requires a commercial license. For testing and demonstration purposes (POC), Highcharts can be used free of charge. Non-profit organisations, schools and personal websites are qualified for the free license. Read more about licenses in the Highcharts shop.

Download and install Highcharts

Please note that there are several ways to use Highcharts. For general installation instructions, see the docs.

Use our CDN

Instead of downloading, you can use our CDN to access files directly. See code.highcharts.com for details.

< script src = "https://code.highcharts.com/highcharts.js" > </ script >

Install from npm

See npm documentation on how to get started with npm.

npm install --save highcharts

Install nightly build

See highcharts documentation for installing the nightly build.

Note that we do not recommend the use of the nightly build in production environments as it may contain bugs and is not considered stable.

npm install --save highcharts/highcharts-dist

Install from Bower

See Bower documentation on how to get started with Bower.

bower install highcharts

Load Highcharts as a CommonJS module

Highcharts is using an UMD module pattern, as a result it has support for CommonJS. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install Highcharts, see Download and install Highcharts for more details.

var Highcharts = require ( 'highcharts' ); require ( 'highcharts/modules/exporting' )(Highcharts); Highcharts.chart( 'container' , { });

Load Highcharts as an ES6 module

Since Highcharts supports CommonJS, it can be loaded as an ES6 module with the use of transpilers. Two common transpilers are Babel and TypeScript. These have different interpretations of a CommonJS module, which affects your syntax. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install Highcharts, see Download and install Highcharts for more details.

Babel

import Highcharts from 'highcharts' ; import Exporting from 'highcharts/modules/exporting' ; Exporting(Highcharts); Highcharts.chart( 'container' , { });

TypeScript