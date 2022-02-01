Highcharts is a JavaScript charting library based on SVG rendering. This project includes Stock, the financial charting package, the Maps package for geo maps and the Gantt package.
This package is intended for supporting client-side JavaScript charting through bundlers like Parcel or Webpack and environments like Babel or TypeScript. If you intend to generate static charts on the server side, use the Highcharts node.js Export Server instead.
Please note that commercial use of Highcharts requires a commercial license. For testing and demonstration purposes (POC), Highcharts can be used free of charge. Non-profit organisations, schools and personal websites are qualified for the free license. Read more about licenses in the Highcharts shop.
Please note that there are several ways to use Highcharts. For general installation instructions, see the docs.
Instead of downloading, you can use our CDN to access files directly. See code.highcharts.com for details.
<script src="https://code.highcharts.com/highcharts.js"></script>
See npm documentation on how to get started with npm.
npm install --save highcharts
See highcharts documentation for installing the nightly build.
Note that we do not recommend the use of the nightly build in production environments as it may contain bugs and is not considered stable.
npm install --save highcharts/highcharts-dist#nightly
See Bower documentation on how to get started with Bower.
bower install highcharts
Highcharts is using an UMD module pattern, as a result it has support for CommonJS. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install Highcharts, see Download and install Highcharts for more details.
// Load Highcharts
var Highcharts = require('highcharts');
// Alternatively, this is how to load Highcharts Stock. The Maps and Gantt
// packages are similar.
// var Highcharts = require('highcharts/highstock');
// Load the exporting module, and initialize it.
require('highcharts/modules/exporting')(Highcharts);
// Generate the chart
Highcharts.chart('container', {
// options - see https://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});
Since Highcharts supports CommonJS, it can be loaded as an ES6 module with the use of transpilers. Two common transpilers are Babel and TypeScript. These have different interpretations of a CommonJS module, which affects your syntax. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install Highcharts, see Download and install Highcharts for more details.
import Highcharts from 'highcharts';
// Alternatively, this is how to load Highcharts Stock. The Maps and Gantt
// packages are similar.
// import Highcharts from 'highcharts/highstock';
// Load the exporting module.
import Exporting from 'highcharts/modules/exporting';
// Initialize exporting module.
Exporting(Highcharts);
// Generate the chart
Highcharts.chart('container', {
// options - see https://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});
import * as Highcharts from 'highcharts';
// Alternatively, this is how to load Highcharts Stock. The Maps and Gantt
// packages are similar.
// import Highcharts from 'highcharts/highstock';
// Load the exporting module.
import * as Exporting from 'highcharts/modules/exporting';
// Initialize exporting module.
Exporting(Highcharts);
// Generate the chart
Highcharts.chart('container', {
// options - see https://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});
A really good alternative to Chart.js with a lot more customization options, I generally prefer using it over Chart.js in case the site I'm working on needs complex charts to be added since Chart.js' configuration options can get really messy in those cases. There are two advantages though Chart.js has over HighCharts: - Pricing: Chart.js is free, whilst HighCharts costs $100+ (depending on your configuration) which is kinda steep for small projects - Performance: Chart.js is much faster and feels much more responsive than HighCharts since it utilizes Hardware-accelerated Canvas graphics instead of HighCharts' SVG graphics
Highly customizable having many added functions like chart export Documentation of all the points that are used for both events and internal functions and texts
Tones of customizability. The documentation can be a sort of maze at times, but you eventually find what you are looking for.