Hierplane

A javascript library for visualizing hierarchical data, specifically tailored towards rendering dependency parses.

Table of Contents

Usage

There are two ways to use hierplane :

In a web page:

Add the following <script> tag to your web page:

< script src = "//unpkg.com/hierplane/dist/static/hierplane.min.js" > </ script >

Add the following styles to your web page, likely in the <head /> tag:

<link rel= "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href= "//unpkg.com/hierplane/dist/static/hierplane.min.css" >

Then invoke hierplane.renderTree(tree[, options]) as is desired.

- `tree` * object * the tree to visualize, see <a href="#tree-structure">a detailed description of the tree structure.</a> - ` options ` * object * optional overrides - ` options .theme` *string* the theme to use, one of 'dark' or 'light' , defaults to 'dark' . - ` options .target` *string* a css selector targeting the element where the resulting DOM should be rendered, defaults to 'body' .

The renderTree() method returns a function that will unmount the rendered content, if you want to remove the visualization:

const unmount = hierplane.renderTree(tree, { target : '#hierplane' , theme : 'light' }); const target = document .getElementById( 'hierplane' ); target.removeChild(target.firstElementChild); unmount();

You can see a full example here.

In a web application that uses ReactJS:

Install the hierplane dependency:

npm install --save hierplane

Then, simply import the Tree component, and pass it the tree you'd like to render:

import { Tree } from 'hierplane' ; import React from 'react' ; const aTree = { ... }; class TreeContainer extends React . PureComponent { render() { return < Tree tree = {aTree} /> ; } }

Tree Structure

A tree is an object with the following structure:

Tree text: 'Sam likes eating hot dogs.' nodeTypeToStyle: { ... } linkToPosition: { ... } linkNameToLabel: { ... } root: Node { ... }

The root property refers to the root node of the tree to be visualized. Each node has the following structure:

Node word: 'eating' nodeType: 'verb' link: 'direct object' attributes: [ 'action' , ... ] spans: [ Span { ... }, ... ] children: [ Node, ... ]

Each span refers to a sequence of characters in the original sentence (the text property of the Tree ) that should be highlighted when the node and is hovered. Each span should have the following properties:

Span start end spanType

You can see a full example of a tree here.

Style Maps

The Hierplane data format supports three optional style maps (objects containing a set of key-value pairs) that can be added to a Tree object:

nodeTypeToStyle applies specified styles to nodes with particular nodeType values.

applies specified styles to nodes with particular values. linkToPosition tells the app how to position nodes with particular link values.

tells the app how to position nodes with particular values. linkNameToLabel translates particular link values into custom display labels.

nodeTypeToStyle

A nodeTypeToStyle mapping applies specified styles to nodes with particular nodeType values. In the following example, any node with a nodeType value of "verb" will have "color1" and "strong" styles applied. This gets rendered as CSS modifier classes.

"nodeTypeToStyle" : { "verb" : [ "color1" , "strong" ], "noun" : [ "color2" ], "modifier" : [ "color3" ], "sequence" : [ "seq" ], "reference" : [ "placeholder" ] }

Note: Hierplane will automatically color-code nodes based on their nodeType values, so out-of-the-box, you do not need to worry about nodeTypeToStyle mapping. However, as soon as you add this map and introduce a custom style on any nodeType , you will need to manually apply all node styles, as the automatic styling will be disabled at that point.

Supported nodeTypeToStyle Keys:

Any potential nodeType value is a valid key, whether it's being used in the current tree or not.

Supported nodeTypeToStyle Values:

Valid values are arrays of strings. While you are free to apply any string as a style, only the following strings are supported by the built-in stylesheet:

"color0" colors node gray.

colors node gray. "color1" colors node green.

colors node green. "color2" colors node blue.

colors node blue. "color3" colors node pink.

colors node pink. "color4" colors node yellow.

colors node yellow. "color5" colors node purple.

colors node purple. "color6" colors node aqua.

colors node aqua. "strong" makes node text larger and bold.

makes node text larger and bold. "seq" renders node as a sequence container. Note that this style is required to correctly render nodes that have at least one child node with a nodeType value of "inside" . Also note that a node with a "seq" style will have its default node text hidden to make room for its "inside" children.

renders node as a sequence container. Note that this style is required to correctly render nodes that have at least one child node with a value of . Also note that a node with a style will have its default node hidden to make room for its children. "placeholder" renders node with a transparent background and light dotted outline (to communicate a placeholder status, recommended for certain linguistic concepts such as relative references).

Note: at this time, the only supported colors are the 7 mentioned above.

A linkToPosition mapping tells the app how to position nodes with particular link values. In the following example, any node with a link value of "subj" will be given a position of "left" , while nodes with link values of "obj" will be given a position of "right" and so on.

"linkToPosition" : { "subj" : "left" , "obj" : "right" , "seqChild" : "inside" }

Supported linkToPosition Keys:

Any potential link value is a valid key, whether it's being used in the current tree or not.

Supported linkToPosition Values:

inside - Positions node inside of its parent. This was added mainly to support linguistic sequences (e.g. "The land has trees, grass, and animals." where the object of the sentence is a sequence of nouns).

left - Positions a node to the left of its parent (well suited for subjects of a sentence).

right - Positions a node to the right of its parent (well suited for objects of a sentence).

down - Positions a node directly underneath its parent (we call this layout "canonical"). All nodes have a position of down by default, so it is not necessary to explicitly set this.

A linkNameToLabel mapping translates particular link values into custom display labels. In the following example, any node with a link value of "subj" will be displayed as "S" . This is especially useful for nodes positioned "left" and "right" , as those configurations lose aesthetic value with long link labels.

"linkNameToLabel" : { "subj" : "S" , "obj" : "O" }

Supported linkNameToLabel Keys:

Any potential link value is a valid key, whether it's being used in the current tree or not.

Supported linkNameToLabel Values:

Any string is a valid value.

Contributing

To run the code locally and verify your changes, follow these steps:

Clone the repository. git clone git@github.com:allenai/hierplane.git Install nodejs. This was built against version v6.11.5 . You're free to try something more recent. Install the dependencies: cd hierplane/ npm install Run the watch target: $ npm start Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser of choice.

If you want to change the port on which the webserver is bound, set the HIERPLANE_DEV_SERVER_PORT environment variable to one of your choosing.

Publishing

In order to publish, you will need to be a collaborator on the Hierplane NPM project.