A javascript library for visualizing hierarchical data, specifically tailored towards rendering dependency parses.
There are two ways to use
hierplane:
Add the following
<script> tag to your web page:
<script src="//unpkg.com/hierplane/dist/static/hierplane.min.js"></script>
Add the following styles to your web page, likely in the
<head /> tag:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//unpkg.com/hierplane/dist/static/hierplane.min.css">
Then invoke
hierplane.renderTree(tree[, options]) as is desired.
- `tree` *object* the tree to visualize, see <a href="#tree-structure">a detailed description of
the tree structure.</a>
- `options` *object* optional overrides
- `options.theme` *string* the theme to use, one of 'dark' or 'light',
defaults to 'dark'.
- `options.target` *string* a css selector targeting the element where
the resulting DOM should be rendered, defaults to 'body'.
The
renderTree() method returns a function that will unmount the rendered
content, if you want to remove the visualization:
const unmount = hierplane.renderTree(tree, { target: '#hierplane', theme: 'light' });
// Don't do this
const target = document.getElementById('hierplane');
target.removeChild(target.firstElementChild);
// Do this
unmount();
You can see a full example here.
Install the hierplane dependency:
npm install --save hierplane
Then, simply import the
Tree component, and pass it the tree you'd like to render:
import { Tree } from 'hierplane';
import React from 'react';
const aTree = { ... };
class TreeContainer extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return <Tree tree={aTree} />;
}
}
A
tree is an
object with the following structure:
/**
* @type object
*/
Tree
/**
* The text being visualized.
* @type string
* @required
*/
text: 'Sam likes eating hot dogs.'
/**
* Map used to apply node styles (see `Style Maps` section).
* @type object
* @optional
*/
nodeTypeToStyle: { ... }
/**
* Map used to set node positioning (see `Style Maps` section).
* @type object
* @optional
*/
linkToPosition: { ... }
/**
* Map used to override link labels (see `Style Maps` section).
* @type object
* @optional
*/
linkNameToLabel: { ... }
/**
* The root node of the tree.
* @type object
* @required
*/
root: Node { ... }
The
root property refers to the root node of the tree to be visualized. Each
node has the following
structure:
/**
* @type object
*/
Node
/**
* The text content of the node
* @type string
* @required
*
* TODO: This will likely be migrated to be named `text` in a future version, as it's less specific.
*/
word: 'eating'
/**
* A string specifying the "type" of node. This is used to determine it's color -- all nodes of
* the same type will be assigned the same color.
* @type string
* @required
*/
nodeType: 'verb'
/**
* A string specifying describing the relationship between the node and it's parent. This text
* will be displayed on an element connecting the node and it's parent.
* @type string
* @optional
*/
link: 'direct object'
/**
* An array of strings, which will be displayed on the node.
* @type string[]
* @optional
*/
attributes: [ 'action', ... ]
/**
* An array of spans, where each span represents a series of characters in the `text` property (
* of the Tree) that should be highlighted when the node is hovered.
* @type object[]
* @optional
*/
spans: [ Span { ... }, ... ]
/**
* An array containing the children of the node.
* @type object[]
* @optional
*/
children: [ Node, ... ]
Each
span refers to a sequence of characters in the original sentence (the
text property of the
Tree) that should be highlighted when the node and is hovered. Each
span should have the
following properties:
Span
/**
* The index indicating where the span begins.
* @type number
* @required
*/
start
/**
* The index (exclusive) where the span ends.
* @type number
* @required
*/
end
/**
* An optional identifier indicating the type of span. As of now, the only value you'll likely
* put here is "ignored", which indicates that the span shouldn't be emphasized when the node
* is hovered.
* @type string
* @optional
*/
spanType
You can see a full example of a tree here.
The Hierplane data format supports three optional style maps (objects containing a set of key-value pairs) that can be added to a
Tree object:
nodeTypeToStyle applies specified styles to nodes with particular
nodeType values.
linkToPosition tells the app how to position nodes with particular
link values.
linkNameToLabel translates particular
link values into custom display labels.
A
nodeTypeToStyle mapping applies specified styles to nodes with particular
nodeType values. In the following example, any node with a
nodeType value of
"verb" will have
"color1" and
"strong" styles applied. This gets rendered as CSS modifier classes.
"nodeTypeToStyle": {
"verb": ["color1", "strong"],
"noun": ["color2"],
"modifier": ["color3"],
"sequence": ["seq"],
"reference": ["placeholder"]
}
Note: Hierplane will automatically color-code nodes based on their
nodeType values, so out-of-the-box, you do not need to worry about
nodeTypeToStyle mapping. However, as soon as you add this map and introduce a custom style on any
nodeType, you will need to manually apply all node styles, as the automatic styling will be disabled at that point.
Supported
nodeTypeToStyle Keys:
Any potential
nodeType value is a valid key, whether it's being used in the current tree or not.
Supported
nodeTypeToStyle Values:
Valid values are arrays of strings. While you are free to apply any string as a style, only the following strings are supported by the built-in stylesheet:
"color0" colors node gray.
"color1" colors node green.
"color2" colors node blue.
"color3" colors node pink.
"color4" colors node yellow.
"color5" colors node purple.
"color6" colors node aqua.
"strong" makes node text larger and bold.
"seq" renders node as a sequence container. Note that this style is required to correctly render nodes that have at least one child node with a
nodeType value of
"inside". Also note that a node with a
"seq" style will have its default node
text hidden to make room for its
"inside" children.
"placeholder" renders node with a transparent background and light dotted outline (to communicate a placeholder status, recommended for certain linguistic concepts such as relative references).
Note: at this time, the only supported colors are the 7 mentioned above.
A
linkToPosition mapping tells the app how to position nodes with particular
link values. In the following example, any node with a link value of
"subj" will be given a position of
"left", while nodes with link values of
"obj" will be given a position of
"right" and so on.
"linkToPosition": {
"subj": "left",
"obj": "right",
"seqChild": "inside"
}
Supported
linkToPosition Keys:
Any potential
link value is a valid key, whether it's being used in the current tree or not.
Supported
linkToPosition Values:
inside - Positions node inside of its parent. This was added mainly to support linguistic sequences (e.g. "The land has trees, grass, and animals." where the object of the sentence is a sequence of nouns).
left - Positions a node to the left of its parent (well suited for subjects of a sentence).
right - Positions a node to the right of its parent (well suited for objects of a sentence).
down - Positions a node directly underneath its parent (we call this layout "canonical"). All nodes have a position of
down by default, so it is not necessary to explicitly set this.
A
linkNameToLabel mapping translates particular
link values into custom display labels. In the following example, any node with a
link value of
"subj" will be displayed as
"S". This is especially useful for nodes positioned
"left" and
"right", as those configurations lose aesthetic value with long link labels.
"linkNameToLabel": {
"subj": "S",
"obj": "O"
}
Supported
linkNameToLabel Keys:
Any potential
link value is a valid key, whether it's being used in the current tree or not.
Supported
linkNameToLabel Values:
Any string is a valid value.
To run the code locally and verify your changes, follow these steps:
Clone the repository.
$ git clone git@github.com:allenai/hierplane.git
Install nodejs. This was built against version
v6.11.5. You're free
to try something more recent.
Install the dependencies:
$ cd hierplane/
$ npm install
Run the
watch target:
$ npm start
Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser of choice.
If you want to change the port on which the webserver is bound, set the
HIERPLANE_DEV_SERVER_PORT
environment variable to one of your choosing.
In order to publish, you will need to be a collaborator on the Hierplane NPM project.
package.json.
hierplane project folder, enter
npm login and log in with your NPM credentials.
node bin/publish.js.