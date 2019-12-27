hideShowPassword

Because life's too short to waste time re-typing passwords.

Inspired by a pattern seen in Polar, IE 10+ and LinkedIn and documented by Luke W, hideShowPassword lets you easily hide and show passwords via JavaScript or a nifty inset toggle.

The plugin works in any browser that supports resetting the type attribute of <input> elements (pretty much everything newer than IE8). The plugin should fall back gracefully in cases where this is not supported.

Installation

Include the plugin after you've included jQuery:

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/hideShowPassword.min.js" > </ script >

If Modernizr is also included, the plugin's touch enhancements will default to the value of Modernizr.touchevents .

Using npm and Browserify

npm install npm install

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); require ( 'hideshowpassword' );

bower install hideshowpassword

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/hideShowPassword/hideShowPassword.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

The plugin acts on <input> elements (typically password fields):

< input id = "password" type = "password" >

Showing, hiding and toggling

You can quickly show, hide or toggle the visibility of the field's contents:

$( '#password' ).showPassword(); $( '#password' ).hidePassword(); $( '#password' ).togglePassword();

These are all shorthand versions of the hideShowPassword method:

$( '#password' ).hideShowPassword( true ); $( '#password' ).hideShowPassword( false ); $( '#password' ).hideShowPassword( 'toggle' );

Enabling the inner toggle button

The inner toggle functionality tends to steal the show for this plugin. You can pass it along as the second argument of the hideShowPassword method:

$( '#password' ).hideShowPassword( true , true );

Or as the first argument of any of the shorthand methods:

$( '#password' ).showPassword( true );

If you would like the inner toggle to be hidden until a specific event, you can pass along that event as a string instead:

$( '#password' ).showPassword( 'focus' );

Specifying more options

Any additional options may be modified by passing along an object as the last argument of any of the aformentioned methods. Here's the previous example, but with a custom class for the toggle:

$( '#password' ).hideShowPassword( true , 'focus' , { toggle : { className : 'my-toggle' } });

In fact, we could pass along all of these arguments as a single object if we want:

$( '#password' ).hideShowPassword({ show : true , innerToggle : 'focus' , toggle : { className : 'my-toggle' } });

There are many options available if your project's needs are particularly unique.

Events

If you need to respond to changes to the password field's visibility, you can use any of the following events:

$( '#password' ) .on( 'hideShowPasswordInit' , function ( ) { console .log( 'plugin initialized' ); }) .on( 'passwordVisibilityChange' , function ( ) { console .log( 'password shown or hidden' ); }) .on( 'passwordShown' , function ( ) { console .log( 'password shown' ); }) .on( 'passwordHidden' , function ( ) { console .log( 'password hidden' ); });

Options

Here are all of the available options and their defaults:

.hideShowPassword({ show : 'infer' , innerToggle : false , enable : canSetInputAttribute, triggerOnToggle : false , className : 'hideShowPassword-field' , initEvent : 'hideShowPasswordInit' , changeEvent : 'passwordVisibilityChange' , props : { autocapitalize : 'off' , autocomplete : 'off' , autocorrect : 'off' , spellcheck : 'false' }, toggle : { element : '<button type="button">' , className : 'hideShowPassword-toggle' , touchSupport : ( typeof Modernizr === 'undefined' ) ? false : Modernizr.touchevents, attachToEvent : 'click.hideShowPassword' , attachToTouchEvent : 'touchstart.hideShowPassword mousedown.hideShowPassword' , attachToKeyEvent : 'keyup' , attachToKeyCodes : true , styles : { position : 'absolute' }, touchStyles : { pointerEvents : 'none' }, position : 'infer' , verticalAlign : 'middle' , offset : 0 , attr : { role : 'button' , 'aria-label' : 'Show Password' , title : 'Show Password' , tabIndex : 0 } }, wrapper : { element : '<div>' , className : 'hideShowPassword-wrapper' , enforceWidth : true , styles : { position : 'relative' }, inheritStyles : [ 'display' , 'verticalAlign' , 'marginTop' , 'marginRight' , 'marginBottom' , 'marginLeft' ], innerElementStyles : { marginTop : 0 , marginRight : 0 , marginBottom : 0 , marginLeft : 0 } }, states : { shown : { className : 'hideShowPassword-shown' , changeEvent : 'passwordShown' , props : { type : 'text' }, toggle : { className : 'hideShowPassword-toggle-hide' , content : 'Hide' , attr : { 'aria-pressed' : 'true' title : 'Hide Password' , } } }, hidden : { className : 'hideShowPassword-hidden' , changeEvent : 'passwordHidden' , props : { type : 'password' }, toggle : { className : 'hideShowPassword-toggle-show' , content : 'Show' , attr : { 'aria-pressed' : 'false' , title : 'Show Password' , } } } } });

You may override these defaults by manipulating the $.fn.hideShowPassword.defaults object:

$.extend( true , $.fn.hideShowPassword.defaults, { states : { shown : { toggle : { content : "esconder" } }, hidden : { toggle : { content : "espectáculo" } } } });

Known Issues

Competing controls in IE10+ (Windows 8)

Internet Explorer 10 introduced its own controls for password and text input fields that sometimes compete with the inner toggle functionality of this plugin. Thankfully, they are easily overwritten using CSS:

::-ms-reveal , ::-ms-clear { display : none ; }

For some reason the plugin returns a false positive when feature-testing unless honest-to-goodness IE8 or earlier is used.

Toggle quirks in invisible elements

If you use the inner toggle feature on an invisible element, it may not have enough information to correctly style the wrapper and toggle elements. It's recommended that you delay instantiation of the plugin until the elements are visible.

Here's a hypothetical example using a Bootstrap modal:

$( '#my-modal' ).on( 'shown.bs.modal' , function ( event ) { $( '#password' ).showPassword( true ); });

History

2.2.0 : Expose defaults for easier overrides (#60, #61)

: Expose defaults for easier overrides (#60, #61) 2.1.0 : Add triggerOnToggle feature (#56)

: Add feature (#56) 2.0.11 : Fix for Bower install on Windows (#44)

: Fix for Bower install on Windows (#44) 2.0.10 : Update Modernizr test (#42)

: Update Modernizr test (#42) 2.0.9 : Add title attributes to toggle by default (#41)

: Add attributes to toggle by default (#41) 2.0.8 : Fixing bloated bundles bug (#39)

: Fixing bloated bundles bug (#39) 2.0.7 : Fixing inheritStyles bug (#34)

: Fixing bug (#34) 2.0.6 : Revising npm package name (#28)

: Revising npm package name (#28) 2.0.5 : Revising npm package repo URL (#28)

: Revising npm package repo URL (#28) 2.0.4 : Namespaced events (#20), npm support (#21)

: Namespaced events (#20), npm support (#21) 2.0.3 : Removed errant console.log call (#13)

: Removed errant call (#13) 2.0.2 : className option now instantiates on init (#11)

: option now instantiates on (#11) 2.0.1 : Fix for missing innerElementStyles

: Fix for missing innerElementStyles 2.0.0 : Major rewrite with better accessibility and deeper options

: Major rewrite with better accessibility and deeper options 1.0.3 : Added wrapperWidth option

: Added wrapperWidth option 1.0.2 : Uses deep merge for options

: Uses deep merge for options 1.0.1 : Added AMD support

: Added AMD support 1.0.0: Voila!

License

Released under the MIT License.

This repository contains other libraries that may or may not fall under the same license: