hid

hideseek

by Dimitris Krestos
0.8.0

A simple, mobile-friendly, yet customizable quick/live search jQuery plugin.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

362

GitHub Stars

435

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HideSeek

npm version

A simple, yet customizable quick/live search jQuery plugin

Features

  • Search in text or title/alt attribute
  • Highlight
  • Navigation
  • Ignore elements
  • Ignore accented characters
  • Custom events
  • Custom messages
  • Hidden mode
  • Support lists with headings

Compatibility

Compatible with IE7+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari and jQuery 1.8.x, 1.9.x, 1.11.x, 1.12.x, 2.1.x, 2.2.x.

Questions/Answers and Enhancements

Do you have any questions? First, take a look here.

Or if you are looking for enhancements, here.

CDN

Served using RawGit:

Credits

Copyright 2015 Dimitris Krestos

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

