HideSeek

A simple, yet customizable quick/live search jQuery plugin

Features

Search in text or title/alt attribute

Highlight

Navigation

Ignore elements

Ignore accented characters

Custom events

Custom messages

Hidden mode

Support lists with headings

Compatibility

Compatible with IE7+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari and jQuery 1.8.x, 1.9.x, 1.11.x, 1.12.x, 2.1.x, 2.2.x.

