var hide = require ( 'hide-secrets' ) var obj = { innerObject : { password : 'abc123' , email : 'ben@npmjs.com' , token : 'my-secret-token' }, auth : '' } console .log(hide(obj))

outputs

{ innerObject : { password : '[SECRET]' , email : 'ben@npmjs.com' , token : '[SECRET]' }, auth : '' }

Currently the following fields are obfuscated by default:

password , pass , token , auth , secret , passphrase .

If you want to override this list of obfuscated terms, simply:

create your own list of terms: const badWords = [ 'super-secret-1' , 'double-secret-probation' ] pass this as configuration to hide-secrets: console .log(hide(obj, {badWords}))

Any keys within obj that are contained within the badWords array will be hidden.

License

ISC