var hide = require('hide-secrets')
var obj = {
innerObject: {
password: 'abc123',
email: 'ben@npmjs.com',
token: 'my-secret-token'
},
auth: '' // empty strings are left empty.
}
console.log(hide(obj))
outputs
{
innerObject: {
password: '[SECRET]',
email: 'ben@npmjs.com',
token: '[SECRET]'
},
auth: ''
}
Currently the following fields are obfuscated by default:
password,
pass,
token,
auth,
secret,
passphrase.
If you want to override this list of obfuscated terms, simply:
create your own list of terms:
const badWords = [
'super-secret-1', 'double-secret-probation'
]
pass this as configuration to hide-secrets:
console.log(hide(obj, {badWords}))
Any keys within obj that are contained within the
badWords array will be hidden.
ISC