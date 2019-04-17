openbase logo
by Benjamin E. Coe
2.0.0 (see all)

for when you want to log an object but hide certain restricted fields, e.g., password

Documentation
507

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hide-secrets

Build Status Coverage Status NPM version js-standard-style

var hide = require('hide-secrets')

var obj = {
  innerObject: {
    password: 'abc123',
    email: 'ben@npmjs.com',
    token: 'my-secret-token'
  },
  auth: '' // empty strings are left empty.
}

console.log(hide(obj))

outputs

{
  innerObject: {
    password: '[SECRET]',
    email: 'ben@npmjs.com',
    token: '[SECRET]'
  },
  auth: ''
}

Currently the following fields are obfuscated by default:

password, pass, token, auth, secret, passphrase.

If you want to override this list of obfuscated terms, simply:

  1. create your own list of terms:

    const badWords = [
  'super-secret-1', 'double-secret-probation'
]

  2. pass this as configuration to hide-secrets:

    console.log(hide(obj, {badWords}))

Any keys within obj that are contained within the badWords array will be hidden.

License

ISC

