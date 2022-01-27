A trainable Hidden Markov Model with Gaussian emissions using TensorFlow.js
$ npm install hidden-markov-model-tf
Require: Node v12+
const assert = require('assert'):
require('@tensorflow/tfjs-node'); // Optional, enable native TensorFlow backend
const tf = require('@tensorflow/tfjs');
const HMM = require('hidden-markov-model-tf');
const [observations, time, states, dimensions] = [5, 7, 3, 2];
// Configure model
const hmm = new HMM({
states: states,
dimensions: dimensions
});
// Set parameters
await hmm.setParameters({
pi: tf.tensor([0.15, 0.20, 0.65]),
A: tf.tensor([
[0.55, 0.15, 0.30],
[0.45, 0.45, 0.10],
[0.15, 0.20, 0.65]
]),
mu: tf.tensor([
[-7.0, -8.0],
[-1.5, 3.7],
[-1.7, 1.2]
]),
Sigma: tf.tensor([
[[ 0.12, -0.01],
[-0.01, 0.50]],
[[ 0.21, 0.05],
[ 0.05, 0.03]],
[[ 0.37, 0.35],
[ 0.35, 0.44]]
])
});
// Sample data
const sample = hmm.sample({observations, time});
assert.deepEqual(sample.states.shape, [observations, time]);
assert.deepEqual(sample.emissions.shape, [observations, time, dimensions]);
// Your data must be a tf.tensor with shape [observations, time, dimensions]
const data = sample.emissions;
// Fit model with data
const results = await hmm.fit(data);
assert(results.converged);
// Predict hidden state indices
const inference = hmm.inference(data);
assert.deepEqual(inference.shape, [observations, time]);
states.print();
// Compute log-likelihood
const logLikelihood = hmm.logLikelihood(data);
assert.deepEqual(logLikelihood.shape, [observations]);
logLikelihood.print();
// Get parameters
const {pi, A, mu, Sigma} = hmm.getParameters();
pi.print();
A.print();
mu.print();
Sigma.print();
hidden-markov-model-tf is TensorFlow.js based, therefore your input must
be povided as a
tf.tensor. Likewise most outputs are also provided as a
tf.tensor. You can always get a
TypedArray with
await tensor.data().
The constructor takes two integer arguments. The number of hidden
states and
the number of
dimensions in the Gaussian emissions.
The
fit method, takes an required
tf.tensor object. That must have the
shape
[observations, time, dimensions]. If you only have one observation
it should have the shape
[1, time, dimensions].
The
fit method, returns a
Promise for the
results. The
results is
an object with the following properties:
const {
// the number of iterations used, will at most be `maxIterations`
iterations,
// if the training coverged, given the `tolerance`,
// before `maxIterations` was reached
converged,
// The achived tolerance, after the number of iterations. This can be
// useful if the optimizer did not converge, but you want to know how
// good the fit is.
tolerance
} = await hmm.fit(tensor);
The
fit method uses a KMeans initialization. This initialization algorithm is
random but can be seeded with the optional
seed parameter.
After initialization, the model is optimized using an EM-algorithm called the Baum–Welch algorithm.
The
inference method, takes an required
tf.tensor object. That must have
the shape
[observations, time, dimensions].
It uses the Viterbi algorithm
for infering the hidden state. Which is returned as
tf.tensor with the
shape
[observations, time].
const states = hmm.inference(tensor);
states.print();
console.log(await states.data());
The
inference method, takes an required
tf.tensor object. That must have
the shape
[observations, time, dimensions].
It uses the forward procedure of the
Baum–Welch algorithm
to compute the logLikelihood for each observation. This is returned as a
tf.tensor with the shape
[observations].
The
sample method, samples data from the Hidden Markov Model distribution
and returns both the sampled states and Gaussian emissions, as two
tf.tensor
objects.
the
states tensor has the shape
[observations, time]. While the
emissions
tensor has the
shape [observations, time, dimensions].
The sampling can be seed with the optional
seed parameter.
Return the underlying parameters:
pi: the hidden state prior distribution.
shape = [states]
A: the hidden state transfer distribution.
shape = [states, states]
mu: the mean of the Gaussian emission distribution.
shape = [states, dimensions]
Sigma: the covariance matrix of the Gaussian emission distribution.
shape = [states, dimensions, dimensions]
Set the underlying parameters of the Hidden Markov Model. Note that some
internal properties related to the Gaussian distribution will be precomputed.
Therefore this returns a
Promise. Be sure to wait for the promise to
resolve before calling any other method.