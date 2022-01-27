A trainable Hidden Markov Model with Gaussian emissions using TensorFlow.js

Install

$ npm install hidden-markov-model-tf

Require: Node v12+

Usage

const assert = require ( 'assert' ): require ( '@tensorflow/tfjs-node' ); const tf = require ( '@tensorflow/tfjs' ); const HMM = require ( 'hidden-markov-model-tf' ); const [observations, time, states, dimensions] = [ 5 , 7 , 3 , 2 ]; const hmm = new HMM({ states : states, dimensions : dimensions }); await hmm.setParameters({ pi : tf.tensor([ 0.15 , 0.20 , 0.65 ]), A : tf.tensor([ [ 0.55 , 0.15 , 0.30 ], [ 0.45 , 0.45 , 0.10 ], [ 0.15 , 0.20 , 0.65 ] ]), mu : tf.tensor([ [ -7.0 , -8.0 ], [ -1.5 , 3.7 ], [ -1.7 , 1.2 ] ]), Sigma : tf.tensor([ [[ 0.12 , -0.01 ], [ -0.01 , 0.50 ]], [[ 0.21 , 0.05 ], [ 0.05 , 0.03 ]], [[ 0.37 , 0.35 ], [ 0.35 , 0.44 ]] ]) }); const sample = hmm.sample({observations, time}); assert.deepEqual(sample.states.shape, [observations, time]); assert.deepEqual(sample.emissions.shape, [observations, time, dimensions]); const data = sample.emissions; const results = await hmm.fit(data); assert(results.converged); const inference = hmm.inference(data); assert.deepEqual(inference.shape, [observations, time]); states.print(); const logLikelihood = hmm.logLikelihood(data); assert.deepEqual(logLikelihood.shape, [observations]); logLikelihood.print(); const {pi, A, mu, Sigma} = hmm.getParameters(); pi.print(); A.print(); mu.print(); Sigma.print();

Documentation

hidden-markov-model-tf is TensorFlow.js based, therefore your input must be povided as a tf.tensor . Likewise most outputs are also provided as a tf.tensor . You can always get a TypedArray with await tensor.data() .

hmm = new HMM({states, dimensions})

The constructor takes two integer arguments. The number of hidden states and the number of dimensions in the Gaussian emissions.

result = await hmm.fit(tensor, {maxIterations = 100, tolerance = 0.001, seed})

The fit method, takes an required tf.tensor object. That must have the shape [observations, time, dimensions] . If you only have one observation it should have the shape [1, time, dimensions] .

The fit method, returns a Promise for the results . The results is an object with the following properties:

const { iterations, converged, tolerance } = await hmm.fit(tensor);

The fit method uses a KMeans initialization. This initialization algorithm is random but can be seeded with the optional seed parameter.

After initialization, the model is optimized using an EM-algorithm called the Baum–Welch algorithm.

states = hmm.inference(tensor)

The inference method, takes an required tf.tensor object. That must have the shape [observations, time, dimensions] .

It uses the Viterbi algorithm for infering the hidden state. Which is returned as tf.tensor with the shape [observations, time] .

const states = hmm.inference(tensor); states.print(); console .log( await states.data());

logLikelihood = hmm.logLikelihood(tensor)

The inference method, takes an required tf.tensor object. That must have the shape [observations, time, dimensions] .

It uses the forward procedure of the Baum–Welch algorithm to compute the logLikelihood for each observation. This is returned as a tf.tensor with the shape [observations] .

{states, emissions} = hmm.sample({ observations, time, seed })

The sample method, samples data from the Hidden Markov Model distribution and returns both the sampled states and Gaussian emissions, as two tf.tensor objects.

the states tensor has the shape [observations, time] . While the emissions tensor has the shape [observations, time, dimensions].

The sampling can be seed with the optional seed parameter.

Return the underlying parameters:

pi : the hidden state prior distribution. shape = [states]

: the hidden state prior distribution. A : the hidden state transfer distribution. shape = [states, states]

: the hidden state transfer distribution. mu : the mean of the Gaussian emission distribution. shape = [states, dimensions]

: the mean of the Gaussian emission distribution. Sigma : the covariance matrix of the Gaussian emission distribution. shape = [states, dimensions, dimensions]

await hmm.setParameters({pi, A, mu, Sigma})