hicat 🐱

cat with syntax highlighting. The language is auto-detected through the file extension.

hicat index.js

Pipe something to hicat . The language will be inferred from the contents.

curl http://example.com | hicat

If hicat fails to detect a language, specify it using -l LANG .

curl http://example.com | hicat -l xml

Installation

npm install -g hicat

Usage:

$ hicat -- help Usage: hicat [options] FILE ... | hicat [options] Options: -h, -- help print usage information -v, --version show version info and exit -l, --lang LANG use a given language --languages list available languages --no-pager disable the pager

Tips and tricks

Add an alias to your ~/.bashrc to save a few keystrokes.

alias hi=hicat

Btw

highlight.js powers the syntax highlighter engine.

Thanks

hicat © 2014+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.