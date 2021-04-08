openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hic

hicat

by Rico Sta. Cruz
0.9.0 (see all)

Command-line syntax highlighter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

344K

GitHub Stars

392

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hicat 🐱

image

cat with syntax highlighting. The language is auto-detected through the file extension.

hicat index.js

Pipe something to hicat. The language will be inferred from the contents.

curl http://example.com | hicat

If hicat fails to detect a language, specify it using -l LANG.

curl http://example.com | hicat -l xml

Status

Installation

npm install -g hicat

npm version

Usage:

$ hicat --help

  Usage:
      hicat [options] FILE
      ... | hicat [options]

  Options:
      -h, --help         print usage information
      -v, --version      show version info and exit
      -l, --lang LANG    use a given language
          --languages    list available languages
          --no-pager     disable the pager

Tips and tricks

Add an alias to your ~/.bashrc to save a few keystrokes.

alias hi=hicat

Btw

highlight.js powers the syntax highlighter engine.

Thanks

hicat © 2014+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial