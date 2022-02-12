hibp

A Promise-based client for Troy Hunt's Have I been pwned? service.

Installation

In Node.js:

npm install hibp

In Deno (via Skypack):

import * as hibp from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/hibp@x.y.z?dts' ;

See the browser section below for information on how to use it in the browser.

Get a single breach event

Get all breaches for an account 🔑

Get all breach events in the system

Get all data classes

Get all pastes for an account 🔑

Securely check a password to see if it has been exposed in a data breach

Check a SHA-1 prefix to see if it has been exposed in a data breach

Search for an account in both breaches and pastes at the same time 🔑

All queries return a Promise

Available server-side (Node.js) and client-side (browser)

Written in TypeScript, so all modules come fully typed

Usage

ECMAScript module syntax:

import { dataClasses, search } from 'hibp' ; import * as hibp from 'hibp' ;

CommonJS module syntax:

const { dataClasses, search } = require ( 'hibp' ); const hibp = require ( 'hibp' );

The following modules are available:

Please see the API reference for more detailed usage information and examples.

Quick-Start Example

import { search } from 'hibp' ; search( 'someAccountOrEmail' , { apiKey : 'my-api-key' }) .then( ( data ) => { if (data.breaches || data.pastes) { console .log(data); } else { console .log( 'Good news — no pwnage found!' ); } }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.message); });

Using in the browser

Prerequisite: This module requires a Promise implementation to exist in the global namespace prior to being loaded. Therefore, to facilitate usage in browsers without native Promise support, you are responsible for providing a polyfill. I recommend es6-promise.

You have several options for using this library in a browser environment:

Bundled The most efficient and recommended method is to bundle it with client-side code using a module bundler like webpack. If your build process honors the module field in package.json , you can import the ECMAScript module as described above. Otherwise, the main field resolves to the CommonJS module version. UMD There is also a Universal Module Definition (UMD) build provided for usage in the browser. When using this build, an hibp object will be added to the browser's window object. The recommended way to include the UMD build (when using a <script> tag) is to use the unpkg CDN, specifying the exact version you want. If you don't specify a version, the latest tag will be used, which could be dangerous if/when there are breaking changes made to the API. See unpkg for details and advanced version specification, but generally you will want to do the following (replacing x.y.z with the version you want): < script src = "https://unpkg.com/hibp@x.y.z" > </ script > ESM for Browsers Modern browsers now support importing ECMAScript modules via <script type="module"> tags. Like the UMD option above, this build is also available the unpkg CDN (and the same versioning rules apply), but you must specify the full path (including the file extension). For example: < script type = "module" > import { dataClasses } from 'https://unpkg.com/hibp@x.y.z/dist/browser/hibp.module.js' ; const logDataClasses = async () => { console .table( await dataClasses()); }; logDataClasses(); </ script > For more information on ESM in the browser, check out Using JS modules in the browser.

Try It Out

Test hibp in your browser with RunKit.

Projects Using hibp

Send me a PR or an email and I'll add yours to the list!

License

This module is distributed under the MIT License.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!