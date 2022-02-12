A Promise-based client for Troy Hunt's Have I been pwned? service.
In Node.js:
npm install hibp
// Replace x.y.z with the desired hibp version ↓ ↓ ↓
import * as hibp from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/hibp@x.y.z?dts';
See the browser section below for information on how to use it in the browser.
// import individual modules as needed
import { dataClasses, search } from 'hibp';
// or, import all modules into a local namespace
import * as hibp from 'hibp';
// require individual modules as needed
const { dataClasses, search } = require('hibp');
// or, require all modules into a local namespace
const hibp = require('hibp');
The following modules are available:
Please see the API reference for more detailed usage information and examples.
import { search } from 'hibp';
search('someAccountOrEmail', { apiKey: 'my-api-key' })
.then((data) => {
if (data.breaches || data.pastes) {
// Bummer...
console.log(data);
} else {
// Phew! We're clear.
console.log('Good news — no pwnage found!');
}
})
.catch((err) => {
// Something went wrong.
console.log(err.message);
});
Prerequisite: This module requires a Promise implementation to exist in the global namespace prior to being loaded. Therefore, to facilitate usage in browsers without native Promise support, you are responsible for providing a polyfill. I recommend es6-promise.
You have several options for using this library in a browser environment:
Bundled
The most efficient and recommended method is to bundle it with client-side
code using a module bundler like webpack. If your build process
honors the
module field in
package.json, you can import the ECMAScript
module as described above. Otherwise, the
main field resolves to
the CommonJS module version.
UMD
There is also a Universal Module Definition (UMD) build provided for usage in
the browser. When using this build, an
hibp object will be added to the
browser's
window object.
The recommended way to include the UMD build (when using a
<script> tag) is
to use the unpkg CDN, specifying the exact version you want. If you
don't specify a version, the
latest tag will be used, which could be
dangerous if/when there are breaking changes made to the API. See
unpkg for details and advanced version specification, but generally
you will want to do the following (replacing
x.y.z with the version you
want):
<script src="https://unpkg.com/hibp@x.y.z"></script>
ESM for Browsers
Modern browsers now support importing ECMAScript modules via
<script type="module"> tags. Like the UMD option above, this build is also
available the unpkg CDN (and the same versioning rules apply), but
you must specify the full path (including the file extension). For example:
<script type="module">
// Replace x.y.z with the desired hibp version ↓ ↓ ↓
import { dataClasses } from 'https://unpkg.com/hibp@x.y.z/dist/browser/hibp.module.js';
const logDataClasses = async () => {
console.table(await dataClasses());
};
logDataClasses();
</script>
For more information on ESM in the browser, check out Using JS modules in the browser.
Test hibp in your browser with RunKit.
Send me a PR or an email and I'll add yours to the list!
This module is distributed under the MIT License.
