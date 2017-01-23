



A simple Base64 encode / decode function for JavaScript supports UTF-8 encoding.

Installation

You can also install hi-base64 by using Bower.

bower install hi-base64

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install hi-base64

Usage

You could use like this:

base64.encode( 'String to encode' ); base64.decode( 'Base64 string to decode' );

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

var base64 = require ( 'hi-base64' );

It supports AMD:

require ([ 'your/path/hi-baes64.js' ], function ( baes64 ) { });

Methods

Encode string to base64, set asciiOnly to true for better performace.

str: String

String to encode.

asciiOnly: Boolean (default: false )

Specify the string encoding is ASCII.

Decode base64 string, set asciiOnly to true for better performace. base64.decode.string is alias to this method.

base64Str: String

Base64 string to decode.

asciiOnly: Boolean (default: false )

Specify the string encoding is ASCII.

Decode base64 string and return bytes Array .

base64Str: String

Base64 string to decode.

Example

Code

base64.encode( 'Man is distinguished, not only by his reason, but by this singular passion from other animals, which is a lust of the mind, that by a perseverance of delight in the continued and indefatigable generation of knowledge, exceeds the short vehemence of any carnal pleasure.' ); base64.decode( 'VGhpcyBpcyB0ZXN0Lg==' ); base64.decode.string( 'VGhpcyBpcyB0ZXN0Lg==' ); base64.encode( '中文' ); base64.encode([ 0 , 1 , 2 ]); base64.encode( new Uint8Array ([ 0 , 1 , 2 ])); base64.encode( new ArrayBuffer ( 3 )); base64.decode.bytes( 'VGhpcyBpcyB0ZXN0Lg==' );

Notice

In node.js, hi-base64 uses Buffer to encode / decode. It will not throw an exception when decoding a non-UTF8 base64 string as UTF-8 string. In browsers, hi-base64 will throw an exception in this case.

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/hi-base64

Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan emn178@gmail.com