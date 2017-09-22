hh-mm-ss: time formatting utility

⌚ Convert seconds or miliseconds to hh:mm:ss format and vice versa.

var TimeFormat = require ( 'hh-mm-ss' ) TimeFormat.toS( '137:00:00' ) TimeFormat.toS( '02:00' ) TimeFormat.toS( '02:00' , 'hh:mm' ) TimeFormat.fromS( 194 ) TimeFormat.fromS( 150 , 'hh:mm:ss' ) TimeFormat.fromS( 8100 , 'hh:mm' ) TimeFormat.fromMs( 12345 )

Usage

Convert given hh:mm:ss formatted string to miliseconds

Parameters

time String representation

String representation format (optional) Default input format. If present, it will be used to resolve amiguities during interpretation. If not specified, mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list

Convert given hh:mm:ss formatted string to seconds

Parameters

time String representation

String representation format (optional) Default input format. If present, it will be used to resolve amiguities during interpretation. If not specified, mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list

Generate formatted string from time in miliseconds

Parameters

ms Time in miliseconds

Time in miliseconds format (optional) Default output format. If not specified, mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list.

Generate formatted string from time in seconds

Parameters

s Time in seconds

Time in seconds format (optional) Default output format. If not specified, mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list

Supported time formats

The following formats are supported: mm:ss , hh:mm , hh:mm:ss , mm:ss.sss , hh:mm:ss.sss .

hh - hours

- hours mm - minutes

- minutes ss - second

- second sss - miliseconds

Specified format constitutes a baseline for corresponding functions, but will be appropriately extended as needed. For example, fromMs(9000, 'mm:ss') will return 01:30 , yet fromMs(9500, 'mm:ss') will return 01:30.500 to account for the miliseconds part.

Install

npm install hh-mm-ss --save

License

MIT