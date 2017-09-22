⌚ Convert seconds or miliseconds to
hh:mm:ss format and vice versa.
var TimeFormat = require('hh-mm-ss')
TimeFormat.toS('137:00:00') // 493200
TimeFormat.toS('02:00') // 120
TimeFormat.toS('02:00', 'hh:mm') // 7200
TimeFormat.fromS(194) // '03:14'
TimeFormat.fromS(150, 'hh:mm:ss') // '00:02:30'
TimeFormat.fromS(8100, 'hh:mm') // '02:15'
TimeFormat.fromMs(12345) // '00:12.345'
toMs(time, format)
Convert given
hh:mm:ss formatted string to miliseconds
time String representation
format (optional) Default input format. If present, it will be used to resolve amiguities during interpretation. If not specified,
mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list
toS(time, format)
Convert given
hh:mm:ss formatted string to seconds
time String representation
format (optional) Default input format. If present, it will be used to resolve amiguities during interpretation. If not specified,
mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list
fromMs(ms, format)
Generate formatted string from time in miliseconds
ms Time in miliseconds
format (optional) Default output format. If not specified,
mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list.
fromS(s, format)
Generate formatted string from time in seconds
s Time in seconds
format (optional) Default output format. If not specified,
mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list
The following formats are supported:
mm:ss,
hh:mm,
hh:mm:ss,
mm:ss.sss,
hh:mm:ss.sss.
hh - hours
mm - minutes
ss - second
sss - miliseconds
Specified format constitutes a baseline for corresponding functions, but will be appropriately extended as needed. For example,
fromMs(9000, 'mm:ss') will return
01:30, yet
fromMs(9500, 'mm:ss') will return
01:30.500 to account for the miliseconds part.
npm install hh-mm-ss --save
MIT