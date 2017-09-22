openbase logo
hms

hh-mm-ss

by Adam Gotlib
1.2.0 (see all)

⌚ Simple hh:mm:ss time formatting utility for use in media players

Documentation
7.7K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

hh-mm-ss: time formatting utility

Build Status js-standard-style

⌚ Convert seconds or miliseconds to hh:mm:ss format and vice versa.

var TimeFormat = require('hh-mm-ss')

TimeFormat.toS('137:00:00')            // 493200
TimeFormat.toS('02:00')                // 120
TimeFormat.toS('02:00', 'hh:mm')       // 7200

TimeFormat.fromS(194)                  // '03:14'
TimeFormat.fromS(150, 'hh:mm:ss')      // '00:02:30'
TimeFormat.fromS(8100, 'hh:mm')        // '02:15'

TimeFormat.fromMs(12345)               // '00:12.345'

Usage

toMs(time, format)

Convert given hh:mm:ss formatted string to miliseconds

Parameters

  • time String representation
  • format (optional) Default input format. If present, it will be used to resolve amiguities during interpretation. If not specified, mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list

toS(time, format)

Convert given hh:mm:ss formatted string to seconds

Parameters

  • time String representation
  • format (optional) Default input format. If present, it will be used to resolve amiguities during interpretation. If not specified, mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list

fromMs(ms, format)

Generate formatted string from time in miliseconds

Parameters

  • ms Time in miliseconds
  • format (optional) Default output format. If not specified, mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list.

fromS(s, format)

Generate formatted string from time in seconds

Parameters

  • s Time in seconds
  • format (optional) Default output format. If not specified, mm:ss is implied. See section below for supported format list

Supported time formats

The following formats are supported: mm:ss, hh:mm, hh:mm:ss, mm:ss.sss, hh:mm:ss.sss.

  • hh - hours
  • mm - minutes
  • ss - second
  • sss - miliseconds

Specified format constitutes a baseline for corresponding functions, but will be appropriately extended as needed. For example, fromMs(9000, 'mm:ss') will return 01:30, yet fromMs(9500, 'mm:ss') will return 01:30.500 to account for the miliseconds part.

Install

npm install hh-mm-ss --save

License

MIT

