hexy is an easy to use javascript library to create hex dumps. It
works just as well in node as in your browser. It contains a
number of options to configure how the hex dump will end up looking.
It creates a pleasant looking hex dump by default:
var hexy = require('hexy'),
b = Buffer.from("\000\001\003\005\037\012\011bcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789")
// or String or Array containing numbers ( bytes, i.e. < 0xFF )
console.log(hexy.hexy(b))
results in this dump:
00000000: 0001 0305 1f0a 0962 6364 6566 6768 696a .......bcdefghij
00000010: 6b6c 6d6e 6f70 7172 7374 7576 7778 797a klmnopqrstuvwxyz
00000020: 3031 3233 3435 3637 3839 0123456789
but you can configure:
Line numbering
Line width
Format of byte grouping
The case (upper/lower) of hex decimals
Presence of the ASCII annotation in the right column.
This means it's easy to generate exciting dumps like:
0000000: 0001 0305 1f0a 0962 .... ...b
0000008: 6364 6566 6768 696a cdef ghij
0000010: 6b6c 6d6e 6f70 7172 klmn opqr
0000018: 7374 7576 7778 797a stuv wxyz
0000020: 3031 3233 3435 3637 0123 4567
0000028: 3839 89
or even:
0000000: 00 01 03 05 1f 0a 09 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 6a
0000010: 6b 6c 6d 6e 6f 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 7a
0000020: 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39
with hexy!
Currently, input should be one of the following:
a
Buffer
a
String
an
Array containing
Numbers. These should fit into
8 bits, i.e. be smaller than 255. Larger values are truncated
(specifically
val & 0xff)
Formatting options are configured by passing a
format object to the
hexy function:
var format = {}
format.width = width // how many bytes per line, default 16
format.numbering = n // ["hex_bytes" | "none"], default "hex_bytes"
format.radix = b // [2, 8, 10, 16], the radix for numeral representation
// for the right column, default 16
format.format = f // ["twos"|"fours"|"eights"|"sixteens"|"none"], number of nibbles per group
// default "fours"
format.littleEndian = true
// endiannes of data, default false
// counts when number of nibbles is more than "twos",
// i.e. displaying groups bigger than one byte
format.extendedChs = true
// allow displaying more characters in the text column
// default false
format.caps = c // ["lower"|"upper"], default lower
format.annotate = a // ["ascii"|"none"], ascii annotation at end of line?
// default "ascii"
format.prefix = p // <string> something pretty to put in front of each line
// default ""
format.indent = i // <num> number of spaces to indent
// default 0
format.html = true // funky html divs 'n stuff! experimental.
// default: false
format.offset = X // generate hexdump based on X byte offset
// into the provided source
// default 0
format.length = Y // process Y bytes of the provide source
// starting at `offset`. -1 for all
// default -1
format.display_offset = Z
// add Z to the address prepended to each line
// (note, even if `offset` is provided, addressing
// is started at 0)
// default 0
console.log(hexy.hexy(buffer, format))
In case you're really nerdy, you'll have noticed that the defaults correspond
to how
xxd formats its output.
Either use
npm (or whatever compatible npm thingie people are using
these days) :
$ npm install hexy
This will install the lib which you'll be able to use like so:
var hexy = require("hexy"),
buf = // get Buffer from somewhere,
str = hexy.hexy(buf)
It will also install
hexy into your path in case you're totally fed up
with using
xxd.
If you don't like
npm, grab the source from github:
http://github.com/a2800276/hexy.js
import {hexy} from "hexy";
const buff = ...
console.log(hexy(buff));
Browser support is fixed (now supports
Array and
Uint8Array) in 0.3.3.
Please refer to
test.html for examples.
The current version only pretty prints node.js Buffers, and JS Strings and Arrays. This should be expanded to also do typed arrays, Streams/series of Buffers which would be nice so you don't have to collect the whole things you want to pretty print in memory, and such.
I'd like to improve html rendering, e.g. to be able to mouse over the ascii annotation and highlight the hex byte and vice versa, improve browser integration and set up a proper build & packaging system.
Deno support would also be nice.
DONE Better testing for browser use.
Thanks to Isaac Schlueter [isaacs] for gratiously lending a hand and cheering me up.
dodo (http://coderwall.com/dodo)
the fine folks at Travis
radare (https://github.com/radare)
Michele Caini (https://github.com/skypjack)
Koen Houtman (https://github.com/automagisch)
Stef Levesque (https://github.com/stef-levesque)
Abdulaziz Ghuloum (https://github.com/azizghuloum)
This is a fairly straightforward port of
hexy.rb which does more or less the
same thing. You can find it here:
http://github.com/a2800276/hexy
in case these sorts of things interest you.
introduced the concept of endiannes (googleable and wikiable). Before this change, the code assumed that the displayed data is big-endian.
However, most file formats and most CPU architectures are little-endian. So, introduced the support for it.
The endiannes can be controlled by passing bool via
littleEndian, which defaults to
false to support the behavior of the previous versions
introduced ability to group 8 bytes (16 nibbles). With prevalence of 64-bit computing, the 64-bit (i.e. 8-byte) data is getting more and more popular.
The 8-byte grouping is enabled by passing "sixteens" into
config.format
introduced ability to display the binary data in bases (radixes) other than hexadecimal: binary, octal, decimal and hexadecimal
The radix is controlled by passing 2, 8, 10 or 16 into
config.radix
introduced ability to control if non-printable characters are displayed or replaced with
'.'.
To display extended characters, pass
config.extendedChs: true. The exact behavior of this flag depends on the output type, html or not:
In
config.html: true mode, all the characters can be displayed, even 0-0x20 have visual represenation.
In
config.html: false mode, only the extended characters beyond the end of standard ASCII are displayed.
implemented and exported
maxnumberlen() -- calculates how many characters can a number occupy given bittness and radix
several tweaks improved performance by ~15-30%, depending on the platform (compared to v.0.3.2).
a bit more order in the node.js tests:
time node test perf
enabled browser tests:
created a static html page to hex display files (view.html)
restricted the set of node.js versions and browsers (now requires support of
BigInt: Node.JS 10.4+, browsers since 2018-2020)
the Travis-ci is passing now
nits:
documentation typos
2FA for npm publish
use strict
fixes undefined var. Thanks m-kircher!
adds typescript support. Thanks Abdulaziz!
remove support for old node versions (0.6-0.12)
In case you discover bugs, spelling errors, offer suggestions for improvements or would like to help out with the project, you can contact me directly (tim@kuriositaet.de).