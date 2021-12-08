hexy.js -- utility to create hex dumps

hexy is an easy to use javascript library to create hex dumps. It works just as well in node as in your browser. It contains a number of options to configure how the hex dump will end up looking.

It creates a pleasant looking hex dump by default:

var hexy = require ( 'hexy' ), b = Buffer.from( "\000\001\003\005\037\012\011bcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789" ) console .log(hexy.hexy(b))

results in this dump:

00000000: 0001 0305 1f0a 0962 6364 6566 6768 696a .......bcdefghij 00000010: 6b6c 6d6e 6f70 7172 7374 7576 7778 797a klmnopqrstuvwxyz 00000020: 3031 3233 3435 3637 3839 0123456789

but you can configure:

Line numbering

Line width

Format of byte grouping

The case (upper/lower) of hex decimals

Presence of the ASCII annotation in the right column. This means it's easy to generate exciting dumps like: 0000000: 0001 0305 1f0a 0962 .... ...b 0000008: 6364 6566 6768 696a cdef ghij 0000010: 6b6c 6d6e 6f70 7172 klmn opqr 0000018: 7374 7576 7778 797a stuv wxyz 0000020: 3031 3233 3435 3637 0123 4567 0000028: 3839 89 or even: 0000000: 00 01 03 05 1f 0a 09 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 6a 0000010: 6b 6c 6d 6e 6f 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 7a 0000020: 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 with hexy! Accepted Input Currently, input should be one of the following:

a Buffer

a String

an Array containing Number s. These should fit into 8 bits, i.e. be smaller than 255. Larger values are truncated (specifically val & 0xff ) Formatting Options Formatting options are configured by passing a format object to the hexy function:

var format = {} format.width = width format.numbering = n format.radix = b format.format = f format.littleEndian = true format.extendedChs = true format.caps = c format.annotate = a format.prefix = p format.indent = i format.html = true format.offset = X format.length = Y format.display_offset = Z console .log(hexy.hexy(buffer, format))

In case you're really nerdy, you'll have noticed that the defaults correspond to how xxd formats its output.

Installing

Either use npm (or whatever compatible npm thingie people are using these days) :

npm install hexy

This will install the lib which you'll be able to use like so:

var hexy = require ( "hexy" ), buf = str = hexy.hexy(buf)

It will also install hexy into your path in case you're totally fed up with using xxd .

If you don't like npm , grab the source from github:

http :

Typescript

import {hexy} from "hexy" ; const buff = ... console .log(hexy(buff));

Browser Support

Browser support is fixed (now supports Array and Uint8Array ) in 0.3.3. Please refer to test.html for examples.

TODOS

The current version only pretty prints node.js Buffers, and JS Strings and Arrays. This should be expanded to also do typed arrays, Streams/series of Buffers which would be nice so you don't have to collect the whole things you want to pretty print in memory, and such.

I'd like to improve html rendering, e.g. to be able to mouse over the ascii annotation and highlight the hex byte and vice versa, improve browser integration and set up a proper build & packaging system.

Deno support would also be nice.

DONE Better testing for browser use.

Thanks

Thanks to Isaac Schlueter [isaacs] for gratiously lending a hand and cheering me up.

dodo (http://coderwall.com/dodo)

the fine folks at Travis

radare (https://github.com/radare)

Michele Caini (https://github.com/skypjack)

Koen Houtman (https://github.com/automagisch)

Stef Levesque (https://github.com/stef-levesque)

Abdulaziz Ghuloum (https://github.com/azizghuloum) History This is a fairly straightforward port of hexy.rb which does more or less the same thing. You can find it here: http : in case these sorts of things interest you.

issue concerning static analysis and BigInt usage