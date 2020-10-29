hexoid

A tiny (190B) and extremely fast utility to generate random IDs of fixed length

Hexadecimal object IDs. Available for Node.js and the browser.

Generate randomized output strings of fixed length using lowercased hexadecimal pairs.

Notice: Please note that this is not a cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) generator.

Additionally, this module is delivered as:

CommonJS : dist/index.js

: ES Module : dist/index.mjs

: UMD: dist/index.min.js

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import hexoid from 'hexoid' ; const toID = hexoid(); toID(); toID(); toID(); hexoid( 25 )(); hexoid( 32 )(); hexoid( 48 )();

API

Returns: () => string

Creates the function that will generate strings.

length

Type: Number

Default: 16

Then length of the output string.

Important: Your risk of collisions decreases with longer strings!

Please be aware of the Birthday Problem! You may need more combinations than you'd expect.

The maximum combinations are known given the following formula:

const combos = 256 ** (len/ 2 );

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v10.13.0

Validation (length = 16 ): ✔ hashids / fixed ( example : "LkQWjnegYbwZ1p0G" ) ✔ nanoid / non-secure ( example : "sLlVL5X3M5k2fo58" ) ✔ uid ( example : "3d0ckwcnjiuu91hj" ) ✔ hexoid ( example : "de96b62e663ef300" ) Benchmark (length = 16 ): hashids / fixed x 349 , 462 ops / sec ± 0 .28 % ( 93 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 3 , 337 , 573 ops / sec ± 0 .28 % ( 96 runs sampled) uid x 3 , 553 , 482 ops / sec ± 0 .51 % ( 90 runs sampled) hexoid x 81 , 081 , 364 ops / sec ± 0 .18 % ( 96 runs sampled) Validation (length = 25 ): ✔ cuid ( example : "ck7lj5hbf00000v7c9gox6yfh" ) ✔ hashids / fixed ( example : "r9JOyLkQWjnegYbwZ1p0GDXNm" ) ✔ nanoid / non-secure ( example : "hI202PVPJQRNrP6o6z4pXz4m0" ) ✔ uid ( example : "9904e9w130buxaw7n8358mn2f" ) ✔ hexoid ( example : "01dfab2c14e37768eb7605a00" ) Benchmark (length = 25 ): cuid x 161 , 636 ops / sec ± 1 .36 % ( 89 runs sampled) hashids / fixed x 335 , 439 ops / sec ± 2 .40 % ( 94 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 2 , 254 , 073 ops / sec ± 0 .23 % ( 96 runs sampled) uid x 2 , 483 , 275 ops / sec ± 0 .38 % ( 95 runs sampled) hexoid x 75 , 715 , 843 ops / sec ± 0 .27 % ( 95 runs sampled) Validation (length = 36 ): ✔ uuid / v1 ( example : "c3dc1ed0-629a-11ea-8bfb-8ffc49585f54" ) ✔ uuid / v4 ( example : "8c89f0ca-f01e-4c84-bd71-e645bab84552" ) ✔ hashids / fixed ( example : "EVq3Pr9JOyLkQWjnegYbwZ1p0GDXNmRBlAxg" ) ✔ @ lukeed / uuid ( example : "069ad676-48f9-4452-b11d-f20c3872dc1f" ) ✔ nanoid / non-secure ( example : "jAZjrcDmHH6P1rT9EFdCdHUpF440SjAKwb2A" ) ✔ uid ( example : "5mhi30lgy5d0glmuy81llelbzdko518ow1sx" ) ✔ hexoid ( example : "615209331f0b4630acf69999ccfc95a23200" ) Benchmark (length = 36 ): uuid / v1 x 1 , 487 , 947 ops / sec ± 0 .18 % ( 98 runs sampled) uuid / v4 x 334 , 868 ops / sec ± 1 .08 % ( 90 runs sampled) @ lukeed / uuid x 6 , 352 , 445 ops / sec ± 0 .27 % ( 91 runs sampled) hashids / fixed x 322 , 914 ops / sec ± 0 .27 % ( 93 runs sampled) nanoid / non-secure x 1 , 592 , 708 ops / sec ± 0 .25 % ( 91 runs sampled) uid x 1 , 789 , 492 ops / sec ± 0 .29 % ( 92 runs sampled) hexoid x 71 , 746 , 692 ops / sec ± 0 .29 % ( 93 runs sampled)

