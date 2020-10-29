openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hex

hexoid

by Luke Edwards
1.0.0 (see all)

A tiny (190B) and extremely fast utility to generate random IDs of fixed length

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

737K

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexoid build status codecov

A tiny (190B) and extremely fast utility to generate random IDs of fixed length

Hexadecimal object IDs. Available for Node.js and the browser.
Generate randomized output strings of fixed length using lowercased hexadecimal pairs.

Notice: Please note that this is not a cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) generator.

Additionally, this module is delivered as:

Install

$ npm install --save hexoid

Usage

import hexoid from 'hexoid';

const toID = hexoid();
// length = 16 (default)
toID(); //=> '52032fedb951da00'
toID(); //=> '52032fedb951da01'
toID(); //=> '52032fedb951da02'

// customize length
hexoid(25)(); //=> '065359875047c63a037200e00'
hexoid(32)(); //=> 'ca8e4aec7f139d94fcab9cab2eb89f00'
hexoid(48)(); //=> 'c19a4deb5cdeca68534930e67bd0a2f4ed45988724d8d200'

API

hexoid(length?)

Returns: () => string

Creates the function that will generate strings.

length

Type: Number
Default: 16

Then length of the output string.

Important: Your risk of collisions decreases with longer strings!
Please be aware of the Birthday Problem! You may need more combinations than you'd expect.

The maximum combinations are known given the following formula:

const combos = 256 ** (len/2);

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v10.13.0

Validation (length = 16):
  ✔ hashids/fixed        (example: "LkQWjnegYbwZ1p0G")
  ✔ nanoid/non-secure    (example: "sLlVL5X3M5k2fo58")
  ✔ uid                  (example: "3d0ckwcnjiuu91hj")
  ✔ hexoid               (example: "de96b62e663ef300")
Benchmark (length = 16):
  hashids/fixed        x     349,462 ops/sec ±0.28% (93 runs sampled)
  nanoid/non-secure    x   3,337,573 ops/sec ±0.28% (96 runs sampled)
  uid                  x   3,553,482 ops/sec ±0.51% (90 runs sampled)
  hexoid               x  81,081,364 ops/sec ±0.18% (96 runs sampled)


Validation (length = 25):
  ✔ cuid                 (example: "ck7lj5hbf00000v7c9gox6yfh")
  ✔ hashids/fixed        (example: "r9JOyLkQWjnegYbwZ1p0GDXNm")
  ✔ nanoid/non-secure    (example: "hI202PVPJQRNrP6o6z4pXz4m0")
  ✔ uid                  (example: "9904e9w130buxaw7n8358mn2f")
  ✔ hexoid               (example: "01dfab2c14e37768eb7605a00")
Benchmark (length = 25):
  cuid                 x     161,636 ops/sec ±1.36% (89 runs sampled)
  hashids/fixed        x     335,439 ops/sec ±2.40% (94 runs sampled)
  nanoid/non-secure    x   2,254,073 ops/sec ±0.23% (96 runs sampled)
  uid                  x   2,483,275 ops/sec ±0.38% (95 runs sampled)
  hexoid               x  75,715,843 ops/sec ±0.27% (95 runs sampled)


Validation (length = 36):
  ✔ uuid/v1              (example: "c3dc1ed0-629a-11ea-8bfb-8ffc49585f54")
  ✔ uuid/v4              (example: "8c89f0ca-f01e-4c84-bd71-e645bab84552")
  ✔ hashids/fixed        (example: "EVq3Pr9JOyLkQWjnegYbwZ1p0GDXNmRBlAxg")
  ✔ @lukeed/uuid         (example: "069ad676-48f9-4452-b11d-f20c3872dc1f")
  ✔ nanoid/non-secure    (example: "jAZjrcDmHH6P1rT9EFdCdHUpF440SjAKwb2A")
  ✔ uid                  (example: "5mhi30lgy5d0glmuy81llelbzdko518ow1sx")
  ✔ hexoid               (example: "615209331f0b4630acf69999ccfc95a23200")
Benchmark (length = 36):
  uuid/v1              x   1,487,947 ops/sec ±0.18% (98 runs sampled)
  uuid/v4              x     334,868 ops/sec ±1.08% (90 runs sampled)
  @lukeed/uuid         x   6,352,445 ops/sec ±0.27% (91 runs sampled)
  hashids/fixed        x     322,914 ops/sec ±0.27% (93 runs sampled)
  nanoid/non-secure    x   1,592,708 ops/sec ±0.25% (91 runs sampled)
  uid                  x   1,789,492 ops/sec ±0.29% (92 runs sampled)
  hexoid               x  71,746,692 ops/sec ±0.29% (93 runs sampled)
  • uid - A smaller (134B) but slower variant of this module with a different API
  • @lukeed/uuid - A tiny (230B), fast, and cryptographically secure UUID (V4) generator for Node and the browser

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial