Insert a markdown TOC(Table Of Content) before posts be rendered.
Unlike the native
toc helper, this plugin will inject a TOC only when a placeholder(
<!-- toc -->) found in the raw markdown files. And the TOC will be injected after the placeholder.
All you need to do is placing a placeholder(
<!-- toc -->) in your post when and where needed.
Note: this plugin will not mangle your posts(markdown files), so you can use it bold.
npm install hexo-toc --save
All the options of markdown-toc,
slugify function, and heading anchor options can be specified as follow in your
_config.yml:
toc:
maxdepth: 3
class: toc
slugify: transliteration
decodeEntities: false
anchor:
position: after
symbol: '#'
style: header-anchor
maxdepth: Use headings whose depth is at most maxdepth.
class: The CSS Class for the toc. (Default is
false)
slugify: Choose which slugify function you want to use. Currently support uslug (Default) and transliteration.
decodeEntities: Select whether to enable decode entities. ( Default is
false and please see #15).
anchor: Whether should have an anchor for each headings. (Default is
false)
position: Where should the anchor be,
before the title, or
after the title. (Default is
after);
symbol: Which symbol you want the anchor be. (Default is
#);
style: The CSS class for the anchor, (Default is
header-anchor);
Working with hexo-renderer-markdown-it.
# Markdown-it config
## Docs: https://github.com/celsomiranda/hexo-renderer-markdown-it/wiki
markdown:
render:
html: true
