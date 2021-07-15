openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ht

hexo-toc

by 问崖
1.1.0 (see all)

📖 Insert a markdown TOC before posts be rendered.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexo-toc

MIT License

npm: Package Quality

Insert a markdown TOC(Table Of Content) before posts be rendered.

Unlike the native toc helper, this plugin will inject a TOC only when a placeholder(<!-- toc -->) found in the raw markdown files. And the TOC will be injected after the placeholder.

All you need to do is placing a placeholder(<!-- toc -->) in your post when and where needed.

Note: this plugin will not mangle your posts(markdown files), so you can use it bold.

Install

npm install hexo-toc --save

Options

All the options of markdown-toc, slugify function, and heading anchor options can be specified as follow in your _config.yml:

toc:
  maxdepth: 3
  class: toc
  slugify: transliteration
  decodeEntities: false
  anchor:
    position: after
    symbol: '#'
    style: header-anchor
  • maxdepth: Use headings whose depth is at most maxdepth.
  • class: The CSS Class for the toc. (Default is false)
  • slugify: Choose which slugify function you want to use. Currently support uslug (Default) and transliteration.
  • decodeEntities: Select whether to enable decode entities. ( Default is false and please see #15).
  • anchor: Whether should have an anchor for each headings. (Default is false)
    • position: Where should the anchor be, before the title, or after the title. (Default is after);
    • symbol: Which symbol you want the anchor be. (Default is #);
    • style: The CSS class for the anchor, (Default is header-anchor);

Known issues

#8

Working with hexo-renderer-markdown-it.

# Markdown-it config
## Docs: https://github.com/celsomiranda/hexo-renderer-markdown-it/wiki
markdown:
  render:
    html: true

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial