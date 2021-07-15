Insert a markdown TOC(Table Of Content) before posts be rendered.

Unlike the native toc helper, this plugin will inject a TOC only when a placeholder( <!-- toc --> ) found in the raw markdown files. And the TOC will be injected after the placeholder.

All you need to do is placing a placeholder( <!-- toc --> ) in your post when and where needed.

Note: this plugin will not mangle your posts(markdown files), so you can use it bold.

Install

npm install hexo-toc --save

Options

All the options of markdown-toc, slugify function, and heading anchor options can be specified as follow in your _config.yml :

toc: maxdepth: 3 class: toc slugify: transliteration decodeEntities: false anchor: position: after symbol: '#' style: header-anchor

maxdepth : Use headings whose depth is at most maxdepth.

: Use headings whose depth is at most maxdepth. class : The CSS Class for the toc. (Default is false )

: The CSS Class for the toc. (Default is ) slugify : Choose which slugify function you want to use. Currently support uslug (Default) and transliteration.

: Choose which slugify function you want to use. Currently support uslug (Default) and transliteration. decodeEntities : Select whether to enable decode entities. ( Default is false and please see #15).

: Select whether to enable decode entities. ( Default is and please see #15). anchor : Whether should have an anchor for each headings. (Default is false ) position : Where should the anchor be, before the title, or after the title. (Default is after ); symbol : Which symbol you want the anchor be. (Default is # ); style : The CSS class for the anchor, (Default is header-anchor );

: Whether should have an anchor for each headings. (Default is )

Known issues

Working with hexo-renderer-markdown-it.

markdown: render: html: true

