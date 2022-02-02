openbase logo
hty

hexo-theme-yun

by 云游君
1.8.9 (see all)

☁️ A fast & light & lovely theme for Hexo. 一个对可爱自以为是的 Hexo 主题。

Overview

Categories

Readme

Hexo-Theme-Yun

Yun v1.0 - Strato PVCoding 镜像Preview 示例预览Docs 使用文档

A light & fast & lovely hexo theme.

Docs GitHub package.json dependency version (dev dep on branch) npm GitHub code size in bytes Discussions QQ Group SATA License

Docs

一份详细的使用文档

index-preview.jpg

Install

In your hexo folder:

npm install hexo-theme-yun@latest

Since v1.8.x, installation with git clone is no longer recommended.

If you don't have pug & stylus renderer:

npm install hexo-render-pug hexo-renderer-stylus

Usage

# root/_config.yml
theme: yun

Config

New file _config.yun.yml in your root folder.

# write hexo-theme-yun config

More info here.

Upgrade

You just need to execute:

npm install hexo-theme-yun@latest

About

We use SATA License.

You don’t know what this means? In short, if you use this theme, you need to Star this repo non-stop, and then you can use it anyway you like.

本主题采用 SATA License

你不知道这代表什么？简单来说，就是如果你使用了该主题，你需要马不停蹄地点一个 Star，接下来你便可以随意使用它。

Contribute

Welcome! However, if the job is heavy, you should use an Issue called 「Feature Request」 to ask if the feature should be implemented.

Feedback

You are welcome to use Issue(for theme) & Discussions(for everyone) to ask questions and give suggestions. Of course, you need to read the documentation firstly.

有问题和建议欢迎提 Issue 或前往 Discussions 讨论，谢谢！（在此之前，请确保您已仔细阅读文档。）

Demo Sites

Netlify

If you are using this theme, welcome to leave your site in Demo Sites | Example Site, and I will add it to the sample site below.

如果你已经使用了本主题，欢迎前往 Demo Sites | 示例站点 留下你的站点，我将会将其添加到下方的示例站点中。

您可以直接为 docs/.vitepress/assets/sites.json 文件创建 PR，以将您的站点作为示例站点。

README 中只会展示前 40 个示例站点，其余站点将会在 示例站点 | 主题文档 中展示。


云游君的小站
MleMoe
俺たちに翼はない
琉的小窝
nancheng58
秩同道合的博客
柠檬君的小站
山山的掉发历程

陌上花的小栈
乐得自在的小破站
Eden瞎写小屋
池某的小博客
偕臧
ROGEROGER
LeoStudio
喵二的博客

SKNP的小站
叶子的后花园
绅士兔の小窝
工藤旧二の博客
LeiWang1999
喵二の小博客
yln's blog
星云荒原

包子君的小站
阿然君的小站
阿玮的小po站
xczheergen
林森森
熊之记事本
大蛋糕的烘焙坊
老哲的小站

Adkinsm BLOG
七月流火
泠风寒声的小窝
Yuumi的烟波之路
你看起来很好吃
落梅听风雪
小文的博客
随风的小站

