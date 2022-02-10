Check your environment:
Hexo: 4.2 ~ 5.x
hexo-cli: 3.1 ~ 4.x
node.js: 12.16 LTS ~ latest LTS
npm: 6.13 ~ latest LTS
Edit your
_config.yml:
theme: volantis
Install Volantis in terminal:
npm i hexo-theme-volantis
See docs: https://volantis.js.org
or: https://volantis.vercel.app
See examples: https://volantis.js.org/examples/
Add your blog to examples page: https://github.com/volantis-x/examples/issues/
Feedback to developer: https://github.com/volantis-x/hexo-theme-volantis/issues/
Discuss with other users: https://github.com/volantis-x/hexo-theme-volantis/discussions/