openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hexo-theme-nexmoe

by theme-nexmoe
3.2.3 (see all)

🔥 一个比较特别的 Hexo 主题

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

274

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

homepagearchive
首页归档页面
友情链接瀑布流
友情链接图片瀑布流

✨ 特性

  • 图片懒加载
  • 内置多语言
  • 支持多款评论插件
  • 网页访问统计
  • 侧栏备案信息
  • 灯箱大图
  • 图片瀑布流
  • 社交按钮

🎓 使用说明

请查看 https://docs.nexmoe.com/

💻 演示

视频演示点我

欢迎将你的网站提交到这里来 点我提交演示站点直接编辑（推荐）

站点状态
折影轻梦折影轻梦
官方示例官方示例
糖羽仙萌糖官方网站
深海小涛深海小涛
西瓜星 🍉✨西瓜星 🍉✨
LittleDengLittleDeng
fly6022's Blogfly6022's Blog
繁华是客 Blog繁华是客 Blog
FentaniaoFentaniao
萌小志のBlog萌小志のBlog

💻 贡献者

贡献者

🎇 其他版本

💴 赞助我促进更新

有问题可以在留言处提问 支付二维码

Powered By Vercel

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Rick Cheng3 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial