hexo-theme-landscape

by hexojs
0.0.3

A brand new default theme for Hexo.

7K

GitHub Stars

261

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Landscape

A brand new default theme for [Hexo].

Installation

Install

$ git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/hexojs/hexo-theme-landscape themes/landscape

Landscape requires Hexo 2.4 and above. If you would like to enable the RSS, the hexo-generator-feed plugin is also required.

Enable

Modify theme setting in _config.yml to landscape.

_config.yml
- theme: some-theme
+ theme: landscape

Update

cd themes/landscape
git pull

Configuration

# Header
menu:
  Home: /
  Archives: /archives
rss: /atom.xml
banner: images/banner.jpg
subtitle: This a subtitle

# Content
excerpt_link: Read More
fancybox: true
recent_posts_limits: 5
# Footer
copyright: |-
  <a rel="license" href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/"><img alt="Creative Commons License" style="border-width:0" src="https://i.creativecommons.org/l/by-nc-nd/4.0/88x31.png" /></a></br>
  All website licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/" target="_blank">CC BY-NC-ND 4.0</a></br>

# Sidebar
sidebar: right
widgets:
- category
- tag
- tagcloud
- archives
- recent_posts

# Miscellaneous
google_analytics:
favicon: /favicon.png
twitter:
  • menu - Navigation menu
  • rss - RSS link
  • banner - Path of title banner image of page top
  • excerpt_link - "Read More" link at the bottom of excerpted articles. false to hide the link.
  • fancybox - Enable Fancybox
  • recent_posts_limits - How many posts display in Home page.
  • sidebar - Sidebar style. You can choose left, right, bottom or false.
  • widgets - Widgets displaying in sidebar
  • google_analytics - Google Analytics ID
  • favicon - Favicon path
  • twitter - Twitter ID

Features

Fancybox

Landscape uses Fancybox to showcase your photos. You can use Markdown syntax or fancybox tag plugin to add your photos.

![img caption](img url)

{% fancybox img_url [img_thumbnail] [img_caption] %}

You can put your sidebar in left side, right side or bottom of your site by editing sidebar setting.

Landscape provides 5 built-in widgets:

  • category
  • tag
  • tagcloud
  • archives
  • recent_posts

All of them are enabled by default. You can edit them in widget setting.

