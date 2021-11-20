A brand new default theme for [Hexo].
$ git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/hexojs/hexo-theme-landscape themes/landscape
Landscape requires Hexo 2.4 and above. If you would like to enable the RSS, the hexo-generator-feed plugin is also required.
Modify
theme setting in
_config.yml to
landscape.
_config.yml
- theme: some-theme
+ theme: landscape
cd themes/landscape
git pull
# Header
menu:
Home: /
Archives: /archives
rss: /atom.xml
banner: images/banner.jpg
subtitle: This a subtitle
# Content
excerpt_link: Read More
fancybox: true
recent_posts_limits: 5
# Footer
copyright: |-
<a rel="license" href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/"><img alt="Creative Commons License" style="border-width:0" src="https://i.creativecommons.org/l/by-nc-nd/4.0/88x31.png" /></a></br>
All website licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/" target="_blank">CC BY-NC-ND 4.0</a></br>
# Sidebar
sidebar: right
widgets:
- category
- tag
- tagcloud
- archives
- recent_posts
# Miscellaneous
google_analytics:
favicon: /favicon.png
twitter:
false to hide the link.
left,
right,
bottom or
false.
Landscape uses Fancybox to showcase your photos. You can use Markdown syntax or fancybox tag plugin to add your photos.
![img caption](img url)
{% fancybox img_url [img_thumbnail] [img_caption] %}
You can put your sidebar in left side, right side or bottom of your site by editing
sidebar setting.
Landscape provides 5 built-in widgets:
All of them are enabled by default. You can edit them in
widget setting.