Landscape

A brand new default theme for [Hexo].

Installation

Install

$ git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/hexojs/hexo-theme-landscape themes/landscape

Landscape requires Hexo 2.4 and above. If you would like to enable the RSS, the hexo-generator-feed plugin is also required.

Enable

Modify theme setting in _config.yml to landscape .

_config.yml - theme: some-theme + theme: landscape

cd themes/landscape git pull

Configuration

menu: Home: / Archives: /archives rss: /atom.xml banner: images/banner.jpg subtitle: This a subtitle excerpt_link: Read More fancybox: true recent_posts_limits: 5 copyright: |- <a rel="license" href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/"><img alt="Creative Commons License" style="border-width:0" src="https://i.creativecommons.org/l/by-nc-nd/4.0/88x31.png" /></a></br> All website licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/" target="_blank">CC BY-NC-ND 4.0</a></br> sidebar: right widgets: - category - tag - tagcloud - archives - recent_posts google_analytics: favicon: /favicon.png twitter:

menu - Navigation menu

- Navigation menu rss - RSS link

- RSS link banner - Path of title banner image of page top

- Path of title banner image of page top excerpt_link - "Read More" link at the bottom of excerpted articles. false to hide the link.

- "Read More" link at the bottom of excerpted articles. to hide the link. fancybox - Enable Fancybox

- Enable Fancybox recent_posts_limits - How many posts display in Home page.

- How many posts display in Home page. sidebar - Sidebar style. You can choose left , right , bottom or false .

- Sidebar style. You can choose , , or . widgets - Widgets displaying in sidebar

- Widgets displaying in sidebar google_analytics - Google Analytics ID

- Google Analytics ID favicon - Favicon path

- Favicon path twitter - Twitter ID

Features

Fancybox

Landscape uses Fancybox to showcase your photos. You can use Markdown syntax or fancybox tag plugin to add your photos.

! [img caption] (img url) {% fancybox img_url [img_thumbnail] [img_caption] %}

Sidebar

You can put your sidebar in left side, right side or bottom of your site by editing sidebar setting.

Landscape provides 5 built-in widgets:

category

tag

tagcloud

archives

recent_posts