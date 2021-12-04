«Keep» is a simple and elegant Hexo theme. It makes you more focused on writing.

🚀 Installation

If you're using Hexo 5.0 or later, the simplest way to install is through npm:

$ cd hexo-site $ npm install hexo-theme-keep

Or you can clone the entire repository:

$ cd hexo-site $ git clone https://github.com/XPoet/hexo-theme-keep themes/keep

After the installation, open Hexo config file and set theme variable to keep .

theme: keep

🔧 Usage

Please see the official documents of «Keep».

It is not recommended to directly modify any files in the «Keep» theme. Because this may cause errors (e.g. merge conflicts), and the modified files may be discarded when upgrading the theme.

«Keep» releases new versions from time to time. You can update Keep by the following command.

Install the latest version throuth npm:

$ cd hexo-site $ npm update hexo-theme-keep

Or update to latest master branch:

$ cd themes/keep $ git pull

If you modified theme source code:

$ git add . $ git stash $ git pull $ git stash pop

🎨 Contributing

We welcome you to join the development of «Keep». Please see contributing guide.

💖 Thanks

«Keep» send special thanks to these great services that sponsor our core infrastructure:

GitHub allows us to host the Git repository and run the test suite.

Thanks jsDelivr for providing public CDN service.

📝 License

MIT Copyright © 2020-2021 XPoet