openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htk

hexo-theme-keep

by 指间的诗意
3.4.5 (see all)

🌈 A simple and elegant theme for Hexo. It makes you more focused on writing.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

124

GitHub Stars

800

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Language: English 简中 繁中

Keep

hexo-theme-keep

«Keep» is a simple and elegant Hexo theme. It makes you more focused on writing.

Github License Github Release NPM version Required Hexo version Node.js Version jsDelivr hits

🌟 Online Preview

🚀 Installation

If you're using Hexo 5.0 or later, the simplest way to install is through npm:

$ cd hexo-site
$ npm install hexo-theme-keep

Or you can clone the entire repository:

$ cd hexo-site
$ git clone https://github.com/XPoet/hexo-theme-keep themes/keep

After the installation, open Hexo config file and set theme variable to keep.

theme: keep

🔧 Usage

Please see the official documents of «Keep».

It is not recommended to directly modify any files in the «Keep» theme. Because this may cause errors (e.g. merge conflicts), and the modified files may be discarded when upgrading the theme.

🎯 Update

«Keep» releases new versions from time to time. You can update Keep by the following command.

Install the latest version throuth npm:

$ cd hexo-site
$ npm update hexo-theme-keep

Or update to latest master branch:

$ cd themes/keep
$ git pull

If you modified theme source code:

$ git add .
$ git stash
$ git pull
$ git stash pop

🎨 Contributing

We welcome you to join the development of «Keep». Please see contributing guide.

🎬 Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

💖 Thanks

«Keep» send special thanks to these great services that sponsor our core infrastructure:

GitHub allows us to host the Git repository and run the test suite.

Thanks jsDelivr for providing public CDN service.

📝 License

MIT Copyright © 2020-2021 XPoet

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial