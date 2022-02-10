openbase logo
hexo-theme-jack-volantis

by volantis-x
4.3.3 (see all)

A Wonderful Theme for Hexo https://vlts.cc https://volantis.js.org

23

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

41

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Getting Started

Check your environment:

Hexo: 4.2 ~ 5.x
hexo-cli: 3.1 ~ 4.x
node.js: 12.16 LTS ~ latest LTS
npm: 6.13 ~ latest LTS

Edit your _config.yml:

theme: volantis

Install Volantis in terminal:

npm i hexo-theme-volantis

Usage

See docs: https://volantis.js.org

or: https://volantis.vercel.app

Examples

See examples: https://volantis.js.org/examples/

Add your blog to examples page: https://github.com/volantis-x/examples/issues/

Feedback

Feedback to developer: https://github.com/volantis-x/hexo-theme-volantis/issues/

Discuss with other users: https://github.com/volantis-x/hexo-theme-volantis/discussions/

Screenshot

