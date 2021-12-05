INSIDE
🌈 SPA, Flat and clean theme for Hexo, built with Angular.
Preview
Features
- Custom theming
- Built-in Search
- Built-in Disqus
- Flexible plugin mechanism
- Enhanced content display
- Reward, Copyright notice, Picture zooming
- Table (headless table, long table)
- Content addons, out of the box (Collapse, Timeline, Content Crypto)
- Misc
- PWA (Immersive design, Offline support (workbox))
- SEO (SSR、sitemap)
- Print friendly
Quick start
1. Locate to
project/ and run
npm install hexo-theme-inside
2. Config
project/_config.yml
theme: inside
3. Copy _config.yml to
project/_config.inside.yml, see here for full documentation.
Changelog
releases
FAQ
License
MIT