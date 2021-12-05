INSIDE

🌈 SPA, Flat and clean theme for Hexo, built with Angular.

Preview

Features

Custom theming

Built-in Search

Built-in Disqus

Flexible plugin mechanism

Enhanced content display Reward, Copyright notice, Picture zooming Table (headless table, long table) Content addons, out of the box (Collapse, Timeline, Content Crypto)

Misc PWA (Immersive design, Offline support (workbox)) SEO (SSR、sitemap) Print friendly



Quick start

1. Locate to project/ and run

npm install hexo-theme-inside

2. Config project/_config.yml

theme: inside

3. Copy _config.yml to project/_config.inside.yml , see here for full documentation.

Changelog

releases

FAQ

Where to find front-end source code? https://bitbucket.org/ikeq/hexo-theme-inside-ng

License

MIT