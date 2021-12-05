openbase logo
hti

hexo-theme-inside

by ikeq
2.7.0-beta.23 (see all)

🌈 SPA, Flat and clean theme for Hexo https://blog.oniuo.com/theme-inside

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

556

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Language: EN 中文

INSIDE

🌈  SPA, Flat and clean theme for Hexo, built with Angular.

Theme inside on npm

Preview

Features

  • Custom theming
  • Built-in Search
  • Built-in Disqus
  • Flexible plugin mechanism
  • Enhanced content display
    • Reward, Copyright notice, Picture zooming
    • Table (headless table, long table)
    • Content addons, out of the box (Collapse, Timeline, Content Crypto)
  • Misc
    • PWA (Immersive design, Offline support (workbox))
    • SEO (SSR、sitemap)
    • Print friendly

Quick start

1. Locate to project/ and run

npm install hexo-theme-inside

2. Config project/_config.yml

theme: inside

3. Copy _config.yml to project/_config.inside.yml, see here for full documentation.

Changelog

releases

FAQ

License

MIT

January 18, 2021

Alternatives

Tutorials

